Want A Car With A Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh? Here Are 10 Options To Consider Buying This Diwali

The Indian festive season is now just around the corner, and many buyers might soon start looking to bring home a new car this Diwali. Over the years, features that were once limited to more expensive cars have gradually become available in more affordable segments, and a sunroof is one such feature that has become increasingly common due to increasing customer demand.

If you're planning to buy a new car this Diwali and want the added appeal of a sunroof without stretching your budget too much, there are now several options available below Rs 10 lakh. So, if you’re looking for a car with a sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, here are the 10 most affordable options, arranged from the lowest to the highest price. For each car, we’ve mentioned the variant from which the sunroof is available, along with its corresponding price.

Hyundai i20

Variant Price Magna Rs 7.04 Lakh Sportz Rs 7.85 Lakh Sportz Optional Rs 8.39 Lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The Hyundai i20 tops this list as India’s cheapest car that offers a sunroof in its variant lineup. A sunroof can be had from the Magna variant, which costs Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The availability of a sunroof in lower variants puts the i20 on the buying list of multiple first-time car buyers. It's not only about a sunroof; Hyundai’s known image for reliability and good after-sales support also helps the i20 boost its sales.

Tata Altroz

Variant Price Pure S Rs 7.45 lakh Creative S Rs 8.45 lakh - Rs 9.56 lakh Accomplished S Rs 9.30 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

Not happy with the i20? The next car in the list comes in the form of a direct rival to it, the Tata Altroz. The story is a little different here, though. The lower variants of the Altroz miss out on a sunroof, and it can be had from the Pure (S) variant onwards, which sits in the middle of the variant lineup. Priced at Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pure (S) also packs in a lot of added convenience features to the package. The Altroz is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, along with the additional option of a petrol with CNG powertrain.

Tata Punch

Variant Price Pure S Rs 7.52 lakh Adventure Rs 8.12 lakh - Rs 9.72 lakh Creative S Rs 8.45 lakh - Rs 9.56 lakh Accomplished S Rs 9.17 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

Taking the next slot is the Tata Punch, a micro-SUV that makes it to India’s top 10 best-selling cars list in multiple months. A sunroof is part of the package from the mid-variant Pure Plus (S) Petrol MT variant, which costs Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch has long impressed customers with its all-rounder package, and the inclusion of a sunroof makes the deal even better. Tata’s specially curated variant lineup for the Punch makes sure you don’t miss out on the essentials in any variant, with the higher ones offering much more tech, making the competition tougher. If you’re looking for a car under Rs 10 lakhs and want an SUVish appeal with the driving convenience of a hatchback, the Punch might just be the perfect option for you.

Kia Sonet

Variant Price HTE Optional Rs 7.88 Lakh HTK Optional Rs 8.89 Lakh HTK Plus Rs 9.28 Lakh HTK Plus Optional Rs 9.76 Lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The Kia Sonet makes it to this list as the cheapest compact SUV to offer a sunroof. You can get a sunroof on the Sonet from as low as the HTE (O) variant, which costs Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Being a Kia, the Sonet already excels in terms of interior fit and finish quality and a comfortable ride. Offering a long list of features just makes the Sonet appeal to a larger audience, and no matter which variant you pick, the feature list would never disappoint. The availability of both a petrol and diesel engine, along with Kia’s smart variant planning, has always helped the Sonet to sell in huge numbers.

Hyundai Exter

Variant Price HX 4 Plus Rs 8.14 Lakh HX 6 Knight Edition Rs 8.17 Lakh HX 8 Rs 8.44 Lakh HX 10 Rs 9.50 Lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

Next car on the list is the Hyundai Exter. The Exter might be small in size but does not disappoint in terms of the features it has to offer. Right from the mid-variant onwards, you can get yourself a sunroof on the Hyundai Exter. The HX 4+ variant is solely available with an AMT transmission and costs Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom), but all variants building on the HX 4+ come equipped with a sunroof, giving buyers a taste of modern features without having to hurt their budget. The Exter is offered with both petrol and petrol+CNG powertrain options and is widely a popular choice among first-time car buyers.

Skoda Kylaq

Variant Price Classic Plus Rs 8.29 Lakh Signature Rs 9.49 Lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The Skoda Kylaq is the only German car on this list today. A sunroof can be had in the Kylaq from the one-above base Classic Plus variant onwards, which is priced at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the one with manual transmission. If you’re someone who’s looking for a fun-to-drive car in this price bracket but are also running on a budget constraint and want some modern features, this might just be the right car for you. Skoda offering the Kylaq with a sunroof on the lower variants shows how much Skoda has researched the wants of an Indian customer, which has really helped to improve sales.

Tata Nexon

Variant Price Smart Plus S Rs 8.52 lakh Smart Plus S CNG Rs 9.57 Lakh Pure Plus S CNG Rs 9.99 Lakh

*All prices ex-showroomThe Nexon is the third offering by Tata under Rs 10 lakh to offer a sunroof. The Smart Plus (S) variant costs Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits just two variants above the base spec model. A sunroof is offered on all variants built on the Smart Plus (S), which makes the sunroof accessible to the majority of Nexon buyers, irrespective of their budget. The higher variants of the Nexon drop the single-pane sunroof for a panoramic sunroof, which adds a more premium appeal to the cabin. The Tata Nexon continues to be one of the most popular and feature-loaded options in the compact SUV space, making it a top choice for a lot of car buyers. The availability of both petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic transmission options, is just the cherry on top.

Maruti Dzire

Variant Price ZXI Plus Rs 8.96 Lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The Maruti Dzire is the only compact sedan in India currently that comes equipped with a sunroof. And if you’re planning to buy one with a budget of Rs 10 lakh, then you’re in luck. The top-spec ZXi Plus variant of the Dzire comes equipped with an electrically adjustable sunroof, which enhances the overall cabin appeal and also puts the Dzire way ahead of its rivals. Priced at Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the Dzire ZXi Plus is the most feature-packed variant you can purchase. A feature-packed interior, comfortable ride, reliable and fuel-efficient powertrain options, and strong after-sales support really help the Dzire to be a top pick for many Indian families, making the competition tough for rivals.

Hyundai Venue

Variant Price HX 5 Rs 9.55 Lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The Hyundai Venue was launched in its latest generation last year with a host of styling and feature upgrades. One such introduction came in the form of a sunroof being available from the mid-variant onwards. If you’re planning on buying a Venue, you can get yourself a sunroof from the HX 5 Petrol MT variant onwards, which costs Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Venue has always been a go-to choice for buyers in this segment, primarily because of its long feature list, petrol and diesel powertrains with both manual and automatic transmission options, backed by Hyundai’s reliable brand image.

Maruti Brezza

Variant Price ZXI Plus Rs 9.94 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The Brezza rounds off this list as another offering by Maruti equipped with a sunroof. The Brezza recently received a facelift, which also introduced a new 1-litre turbo petrol engine. Sitting close to the Rs 10 lakh budget criteria is the ZXi 1.0 Turbo MT variant, which costs Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes equipped with a sunroof. This variant sits just one variant below the top-spec ZXi Plus variant and is fairly equipped as well. Considering the price and segment, a sunroof really adds a premium value to the Brezza, which helps it remain at the top of the sales chart every month. A spacious cabin, modern features, and Maruti’s reputed brand image are just other factors influencing the high sales of the Brezza.

CarDekho Says…

For a sunroof-equipped car under Rs 10 lakh, you now have a wide variety of options across hatchbacks, compact SUVs, and sedans. If you want a premium hatchback, the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz offer a good mix of features and practicality, while the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and Maruti Dzire make for more affordable choices. If you prefer a compact SUV, the Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza offer different combinations of space, features, and powertrain options.

Ultimately, the right car will depend on what matters most to you, whether it's the premium feel of a hatchback, the practicality of a sedan, or the higher seating position and SUV styling.

With so many sunroof-equipped options under Rs 10 lakh, which one would you pick this Diwali? Tell us in the comments.