October 2026 was a high-point for car sales with a record 5.24 lakh cars sold in totality, with the festive season playing a large part in this achievement. At the same time, recent years have seen the subcompact SUV segment become full of action with a significant rise in popularity as well. With these factors in play, it is no surprise that a large chunk of volumes were taken up by this segment, and now, we finally have the full sales data of the cars to analyse their performance. Here is a detailed look at the Top 10 bestselling subcompact SUVs, with key observations and how they performed last month:

Rank Model October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 MoM Growth/ Decline YoY Growth/ Decline 1 Maruti Brezza 22,436 15,685 12,072 + 43% + 86% 2 Tata Nexon (ICE+EV) 21,966 20,456 22,083 + 7% (- 1%) 3 Tata Punch (ICE+EV) 20,525 20,333 16,810 + 1% + 22% 4 Maruti Fronx 20,014 19,282 17,003 + 4% + 18% 5 Hyundai Venue 13,017 11,466 11,738 + 14% + 11% 6 Mahindra XUV 3XO (ICE+EV) 10,828 10,823 12,237 + 1 % (- 12%) 7 Kia Sonet 8,914 9,493 12,745 (- 6%) (- 30%) 8 Hyundai Exter 8,509 8,344 6,294 + 2% + 35% 9 Skoda Kylaq 3,949 4,126 5,078 (- 4%) (-22%) 10 Toyota Taisor 3,893 3,097 4,561 + 26% (- 15%)

Key Takeaways

Taking the first position this month, the Brezza overtook the Tata Nexon, which held this position for a long time. It sold over 22,400 units last month, which is 43 percent higher than the month before. Recently, the Brezza had received a facelift, which could be the reason for buyer receiving it well. Even compared to last year, it showed an incredible 86 percent growth in sales.

Next up is the Nexon and the Nexon EV, which dropped behind the Brezza narrowly and sold almost 22,000 units last month combined. In comparison to the month before, the Nexon twins gained 7 percent in sales, keeping their performance consistent.

In third place is another Tata product, the Tata Punch, which sold over 20,500 units combined in October 2026. Its month-on-month (MoM) performance stayed flat at just 1 percent growth, while a 22 percent increase in year-on-year (YoY) figures kept them competitive. Numbers for the Punch EV are also included in this figures.

Next is the Maruti Fronx, which sold over 20,000 units last month. The Fronx has remained consistent in sales over the years, and, compared to the same month last year, its dispatches have grown by 18 percent, reinforcing its importance in Maruti’s portfolio.

Hyundai sold over 13,000 units of the Venue last month, which is around 7,000 to 9,400 units behind its top 4 rivals in this list. In terms of MoM growth, it grew by 14 percent and in YoY growth has also been a positive 11 percent.

The only Mahindra that made it to the list is the XUV 3XO, which sold 10,828 units last month, which is a difference of just 5 units compared to September. However, in comparison to last year, sales have tanked by 12 percent, likely owing to increased competition and newer rivals.

Next up is the Kia Sonet, which has been in the market for a while now and is due for a new generation. This shows up in the sales data, as it sold 8,914 units last month, which is a drop of 6 percent MoM, and 30 percent compared to the same month last year.

Another Hyundai in this list is the Exter, which sold 8,509 units last month, which is a 2 percent growth compared to September 2026 and a 35 percent growth compared to the same time last year. The Exter’s recent facelift means that it is consistently growing in sales and performing well.

Coming in at the ninth position is the Skoda Kylaq, which sold almost 4,000 units last month. This figure is slightly lower than September 2026 by 4 percent. But in comparison to the same month last year, its sales have dropped by 22 percent.

In the tenth position comes the Toyota Taisor, which is the platform sibling of the Maruti Fronx. It sold over almost 3,900 units in October 2026, with a month-on-month growth of 26 percent. But compared to October 2025, sales are down by 15 percent this year.

CarDekho Says..

The sub-compact SUV space is populated by a lot of cars, from the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, to even the Hyundai Exter; most automakers are trying to have a piece of the pie in this market. And with this top 10 list, we get to know which formula is actually working out in this space. The Maruti Brezza and the Tata Nexon are sitting right next to each other, with almost 22,000 units sold, but the Brezza has surged ahead thanks to its recent facelift, which has been well received by subcompact SUV buyers. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet and the Skoda Kylaq are seeing a drop in sales and facing stiff competition from newer rivals

Overall, the market for a small compact SUV is definitely on the rise. Which one surprised you more? Do let us know in the comments below!