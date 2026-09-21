Hyundai Cars August 2026 Sales Report: Creta And Venue Lead The Way Followed By Exter

We are right at the onset of the festive season of 2026, and that’s the time when carmakers reap huge benefits in the form of higher bookings followed by customer deliveries. Many carmakers usually witness a growth in the month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) numbers during this period, and Hyundai is no different. In August 2026, the Korean carmaker shipped close to 54,400 units. A detailed report of its sales performance is given below:

Rank Model August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 MoM Growth/ Decline YoY Growth/ Decline 1 Hyundai Creta (ICE+EV) 16,288 18,088 15,924 (- 10%) 2% 2 Hyundai Venue 11,365 11,095 8,109 2% 40% 3 Hyundai Exter 8,157 6,810 5,061 20% 61% 4 Hyundai Aura 6,685 5,817 5,336 15% 25% 5 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 5,342 4,055 3,908 32% 37% 6 Hyundai i20 5,165 6,738 3,634 (- 23%) 42% 7 Hyundai Alcazar 856 862 1,187 (- 1%) (- 28%) 8 Hyundai Verna 529 737 771 (- 28%) (- 31%) 9 Hyundai Ioniq 5 9 8 14 13% (- 36%) Total 54,396 54,210 44,001 0.3% 24%

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta, as is usually the case, has topped the monthly sales chart for the carmaker yet again. In August 2026, Hyundai dispatched over 16,200 units of the compact SUV. While its MoM figure dipped by 10 percent, its YoY number grew by two percent. Do note that these numbers also include the sales figures of the Creta Electric and the Creta N Line.

Another model to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark was the Hyundai Venue, with 11,365 units sold. Like the Creta, even the Venue’s sales numbers include the figures of the Venue N Line as well. The sub-4m SUV’s MoM number improved by two percent, while its YoY figure saw a rise of 40 percent.

Close on the heels of the two popular SUVs was the Hyundai Exter with more than 8,100 units shipped. Both the MoM and YoY figures of the micro SUV saw a positive movement in sales, with 20 percent and a little over 60 percent, respectively.

The Exter was followed by the Aura with 6,685 units dispatched in August 2026. Its MoM number rose by 15 percent, while its year-on-year sales grew by 25 percent.

Next on the list was the Aura’s hatchback sibling, the Grand i10 Nios. The Korean carmaker shipped more than 5,300 units of the midsize hatchback in August 2026, which was 32 percent more than the previous month and 37 percent higher than the same month last year.

With 5,165 units sold, the Hyundai i20 took the next spot after the Grand i10 Nios. While its MoM number reduced by 23 percent, the YoY figure increased by 42 percent. Just like the Creta and Venue, these sales numbers of the i20 also include those of the i20 N Line.

The Alcazar registered total sales of a little over 850 units in August 2026. While its MoM figure witnessed almost no correction, the YoY number came down by 28 percent.

The only other sedan on this list, the Verna, saw total dispatches of 500-odd units in August 2026. Its MoM and YoY figures came down by 28 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

With a single-digit sales figure under 10 units, the Ioniq 5 took the last spot in August 2026 sales of the carmaker. While its sales grew by a marginal 13 percent MoM, Hyundai had managed to ship 14 units of the EV in August 2025.

CarDekho Says…

Hyundai’s year-on-year sales grew by nearly 24 percent, indicating a strong demand from buyers for various models. However, as seen in almost every month, the Creta retained its top spot as the carmaker’s highest-selling vehicle, closely followed by the Venue and Exter, thereby showcasing a sustained demand for the SUV bodystyle. That said, the sales report of Aura, Grand i10 Nios and i20 was also good, with over 5,000 units shipped in August 2026. It now remains to be seen how the entire festive season plays out for the carmaker to further boost its overall sales, while also gauging how many customers welcome the Verna, Alcazar and Ioniq 5 home.