2026 Hyundai Bayon Base HX2 Vs Hyundai i20 Top-end Asta Optional Variant Compared: Which One Is For You??

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Hyundai has introduced yet another compact SUV to its lineup with the Bayon, and it positions itself between the Venue and the Creta SUVs. With a starting price of Rs 10 lakh, the Bayon undercuts the Creta and seemingly offers an attractive deal. However, for similar money you can also get the i20’s top-spec Asta (O) variant but in a hatchback form factor that also has an advantage in several ways. If you’re confused between the two Hyundais, we compare them here and make your decision easier:

Price

Model Hyundai Bayon HX2 Hyundai i20 Asta Optional Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.25 lakh (MT)/ Rs 10.44 lakh (CVT)

The Bayon’s base HX2 starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the i20 sits between Rs 9.25 lakh and Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Asta Optional manual and automatic respectively.

The Bayon is priced Rs 44,000 less than the i20’s top automatic trim, despite having larger dimensions in every way, which is what we are going to take a look at next. But, with the i20 Asta (O) manual, the i20 is cheaper by Rs 75,000.

Dimensions

Model Hyundai Bayon Hyundai i20 Difference Length 4245 mm 3995 mm + 250 mm Width 1810 mm 1775 mm + 35 mm Height 1570 mm 1505 mm + 65 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2580 mm + 20 mm

In every dimension, the Bayon’s SUV form factor makes it wider, taller, and longer than the i20 hatchback.

The biggest difference would be noted in terms of length, where the i20 is under 4 meters; the Bayon has a length of around 4.2 meters, making it 250 mm longer than the i20.

The Bayon clearly wins if size and road presence are what matter for you, although if you are looking for a compact package to use in dense urban confines, the i20 will be a better fit.

Colour Options

Hyundai Bayon HX2 Hyundai i20 Asta Optional Titanium Black Atlas White* Classy Blue Titan Grey Atlas White Titan Grey Matte - Fiery Red - Starry Night

*Available with black roof

In the base variant, the Bayon is offered with three colours, whereas the i20’s Asta (O) trim is offered in five colours.

The i20 Asta (O) is also offered with dual-tone shades with a black roof as well as a matte finish as well.

So, you have more choices in the i20 as compared to the Bayon SUV.

Features

Feature Hyundai Bayon Hyundai i20 LED Headlamps ✅(Projector) ✅(Reflector) LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch steel wheels with covers 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Rear Spoiler ✅ ✅ Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Adjustable Headrests ✅(Front) ✅(Front and Rear) Ambient Lighting ❌ ✅(Blue) Infotainment system ❌ ✅(10.25-inch touchscreen) Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ❌ ✅(via adapter) Instrument Cluster Semi-digital Semi-digital Wireless Phone Charger ❌ ✅ Sound system 6 speaker 7-speaker BOSE audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ✅ Cruise Control ❌ ✅ Climate Control ✅(Manual) ✅(Automatic) Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ❌ ✅ USB charging ports ✅ (3x Type-C) ✅(1x Type-C, 1x Type-A) Sunroof ❌ ✅(Single-pane) Multi-drive Modes ❌ ✅(Normal, Sports) Cooled Glovebox ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ❌ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Rear View Camera ❌ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Rear Wiper with washer ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅

In terms of features, the i20 is clearly packing a lot of features, but the Bayon, even though it is a base trim, packs in a good amount of equipment.

The Bayon HX2 despite being severely underequipped infront of the top-spec i20, what it gets is still much more convenient, and useful as well.

While the i20 Asta Optional packs in all the features it can offer for this price, and it is mostly feel good features like premium sound system, a sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, and leatherette seat upholstery, which makes it more attractive and will be giving you premium experience with it.

Overall, the Bayon for being the base trim does have a good set of standard features, whereas the i20 here offers the most of what it could.

Powertrain

Model Hyundai Bayon Hyundai i20 Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS 83 PS (MT)88 PS (CVT) Torque 144 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The Bayon is offered with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is only available with a manual transmission for the base three trims.

The i20, on the other hand, has a smaller 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces up to 88 PS and 115 Nm, with choices of both manual and CVT transmissions.

The Bayon comes ahead on the power figures, where it produces 27 PS and 29 Nm more than the i20’s NA unit, which will help while doing highway runs.

If you are mostly driving around in the city, getting an automatic transmission would be much more convenient, which only the i20 offers.

CarDekho Says…

The Hyundai Bayon being a compact SUV, will offer you commanding seating position, more ground clearance, roomy cabin and set of standard features like LED lights front and back, big 16-inch wheels and smooth and more powerful 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, makes opting for the Bayon better for those that will use it more on highways, and long distance journeys.

On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 will provide you the best possible feature set in this price, such as 10.25-inch infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, leatherette seat upholstery, and reverse parking camera, which will help you with your drive experience. For someone looking for a compact yet premium vehicle in this price range, the i20 will bring more value to them.

So, if you are looking for an upgrade from a small car, the Bayon will provide you the road presence, space and also a bigger more powerful engine, whereas if you are looking for a more feature-packed vehicle, the i20 might be the one for you.