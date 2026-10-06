Diwali Is All About Bright Lights, But These 12 Cars Go Dark Under Rs 20 Lakh

A dark-themed car can have a very different presence on the road, especially when the colour is paired with similar exterior updates and matching cabin elements. That is the idea behind several special editions currently offered by carmakers in India, with each brand giving its own take on the darker theme.

With Diwali approaching, these editions offer a slightly different way to stand out from the usual festive-season choices. From Kia’s X-Line and Tata’s Dark and Red Dark Editions to Hyundai’s Knight Edition, here are the dark-themed options available for under Rs 20 lakh.

Kia X-Line

Kia offers the X-Line name on select variants of its SUVs, with the focus being on darker exterior detailing and exclusive cabin themes. The Sonet X-Line gets a matte Graphite finish with gloss-black elements, while the Seltos X-Line adds similar blacked-out styling along with an exclusive paint shade and interior treatment.

Kia Sonet X-Line

Price: Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variant Price X-Line Rs 13.80 lakh

The Sonet X-Line stands apart with its Matte Graphite exterior, gloss-black grille, and 16-inch dual-tone black and silver alloy wheels. Gloss-black ORVMs, dark metal door garnish, rear skid plate and X-Line badging complete the look. Inside, the X-Line gets a black and Sage Green dual-tone theme, along with leatherette seats and a steering wheel finished with orange stitching and X-Line badging.

The rest of the cabin layout and equipment are carried over from the GTX Plus variant. Under the hood, it gets the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Kia Seltos X-Line

Price: Starts From Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Petrol Diesel X-Line (A) Rs 20 lakh Rs 20.32 lakh X-Line (O) Rs 21.57 lakh Rs 21.82 lakh

The Seltos X-Line is also available with an exclusive Matte Graphite shade, with Aurora Black Pearl offered as an alternative. The darker treatment continues with gloss-black skid plates, side door garnishes and 18-inch black alloy wheels, while the rear gets a gloss-black skid plate and connected LED tail lamps.

Inside, it gets an exclusive black and green dual-tone cabin instead of the black-and-white theme seen in the GTX variants. The dashboard layout and equipment remain largely unchanged, including the panoramic sunroof.

The Seltos X-Line is available with three powertrain combinations: a 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. Prices range from Rs 18.72 lakh to Rs 21.57 lakh, depending on the powertrain. Notably, all three engine options are offered with automatic transmission only with the Seltos X-Line.

Tata Dark And Red Dark Editions

Tata’s Dark Edition treatment is built around an all-black look, with darker exterior elements, blacked-out wheels and badges, and matching cabin themes. The newer Red Dark Edition adds contrasting red highlights to this formula, giving the otherwise blacked-out treatment a different visual identity.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition

Price: Starts From Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Petrol Diesel Manual DCT Manual DCT Pure X Plus Rs 12 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh - Creative X Plus Rs 13.16 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh - Accomplished X Rs 14.25 lakh Rs 15.55 lakh Rs 15.55 lakh - Accomplished X Plus - Rs 18.75 lakh - Rs 19 lakh

The Curvv Dark Edition gets a Carbon Black exterior with dark chrome Tata logos, black skid plates and darkened alloy wheels. A ‘Dark’ badge on the front fender further distinguishes it from the standard variants, giving the coupe-SUV a more cohesive all-black look.

The theme continues inside with an all-black cabin, black upholstery and a black headliner. The headrests also get ‘#DARK’ embossing, while the equipment remains similar to the corresponding variants. Powertrain options include both 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine choices.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition

Price: Starts From Rs 10.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Fuel Petrol Diesel Gearbox Manual CNG Manual DCT Manual AMT Creative Plus S Rs 10.92 lakh Rs Rs 11.92 Rs 11.62 lakh (AMT) Rs 12.07 lakh Rs 12.72 lakh Creative Plus PS Rs 11.87 lakh Rs 12.87 lakh Rs 13.04 Rs 13.02 lakh Rs 13.67 lakh Fearless Plus PS Rs 12.62 lakh Rs 13.62 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.77 lakh Rs 14.42 lakh Fearless Plus A PS Rs 13.97 lakh

The Nexon Dark Edition gets an all-black treatment, contrasted with the silver-finished elements on the front bumper. The Tata logo gets a dark chrome finish, while the side profile features black roof rails, ORVM housings and door handles, along with #Dark badges on the front fenders.

Inside, the Dark Edition gets an all-black cabin with leatherette upholstery, complemented by #Dark embossing on the front headrests. The equipment remains unchanged from the corresponding standard variants, with features such as dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats.

Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition

Price: Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Fuel Petrol Diesel Gearbox Manual CNG Manual DCT Manual AMT Fearless Plus PS (Red Dark) Rs 12.72 lakh Rs 13.72 lakh - Rs 13.87 lakh Rs 14.52 lakh Fearless Plus A PS (Red Dark) - - Rs 14.07 lakh - -

The Nexon Red Dark Edition gets an Atlas Black exterior, with darkened alloy wheels and badges that continue the all-black treatment. A Red Dark badge on the front fender adds a subtle contrast to the otherwise blacked-out exterior.

The cabin takes a different approach with an all-black dashboard and red seats, while the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system get bespoke graphics to match the Red Dark theme. Based on the top-spec Fearless Plus PS variant, it is available with petrol, CNG and diesel powertrains.

Tata also offers Dark Editions with the Harrier and Safari, but their prices start above Rs 20 lakh; hence, they are not included in this list.

Toyota Aero Black Edition

Toyota's approach is slightly different. The Hyryder Aero Black Edition is not a separate variant but a styling package that can be added to eligible variants for Rs 31,999. It features blacked-out exterior elements, including the grille garnish, headlamp surrounds and tailgate trim, and is available only with the Midnight Black exterior.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Black Edition

Price of Urban Cruiser Hyryder Starts from Rs 11.31 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyryder Aero Black Edition is a styling package that gives the SUV an almost entirely blacked-out exterior. At the front, it gets a black upper grille garnish, sporty front spoiler and black headlamp garnishes, replacing the chrome and silver elements of the standard Hyryder. Inside, there are no changes to the cabin or equipment, with the package retaining the same dual-tone black and brown interior as the standard variants.

It is available on the G and V variants with both the NeoDrive mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains. The cheapest way to get the Aero Black treatment is the G(O) petrol variant, priced at Rs 14.87 lakh, with the Rs 31,999 package taking the total to Rs 15.19 lakh. The package is also available on higher V variants and with both powertrains, although some combinations take the price beyond Rs 20 lakh.

Hyundai Knight Edition

Hyundai calls its dark-themed special edition the Knight Edition. The treatment generally combines blacked-out exterior elements with red brake callipers and an all-black cabin with brass-coloured accents. It is currently available on the Exter, Venue, Creta and i20.

Hyundai Exter Knight

Price: Starts From Rs 8.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Fuel Petrol Gearbox MT MT - CNG AMT HX 6 Rs 8.17 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh Rs 8.77 lakh HX 10 - - Rs 9.64 lakh

The Exter Knight Edition gets a darker exterior treatment with a blacked-out grille, front and rear skid plates, and black alloy wheels. Red brake callipers add a contrasting touch, while Knight Edition badging and blacked-out exterior elements further distinguish it from the standard Exter.

Inside, the darker theme continues with an all-black cabin, black leatherette seats and brass-coloured accents on the dashboard and centre console. The seats also get Knight Edition-specific embossing, while the equipment remains largely unchanged from the corresponding variants. It is available on the HX6 and HX10 variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT, while the HX6 Knight is also available with the CNG powertrain.

Hyundai Venue Knight

Price: Starts From Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Fuel Petrol Diesel Gearbox 1.2-litre MT Turbo DCT MT AT HX 5 Rs 9.70 lakh - Rs 11.18 lakh - HX6T Rs 11.04 lakh - - - HX6T (Dual-Tone) Rs 11.22 lakh - - - HX8 - - - Rs 13.91 lakh HX8 (Dual-Tone) - - - Rs 14.09 lakh HX10 - Rs 14.82 lakh - - HX10 (Dual-Tone) - Rs 15 lakh - -

The Venue Knight Edition gets a blacked-out grille, front and rear skid plates, black alloy wheels and red brake callipers, giving the sub-4m SUV a darker look. The exterior also gets Knight Edition badging and blacked-out elements in place of the silver-finished details seen on the standard variants.

The theme continues inside with an all-black cabin, brass-coloured accents and Knight Edition-specific seat detailing. The rest of the cabin layout and equipment remain largely unchanged from the corresponding variants. The Knight Edition is available on selected HX variants and can be had with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Hyundai Creta Knight

Price: Starts From Rs 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Fuel Petrol Diesel Gearbox MT IVT MT AT S Optional Rs 14.39 lakh - Rs 16.10 lakh - King - Rs 18.83 lakh - Rs 20.14 lakh

The Creta Knight Edition gets a darker exterior treatment with blacked-out front and rear skid plates, black alloy wheels and red brake callipers. The grille and other exterior elements also get a black finish, while Knight Edition badging helps distinguish it from the standard Creta.

Inside, the Knight Edition gets an all-black cabin with black leatherette upholstery and brass-coloured accents on the dashboard and centre console. The seats also feature Knight Edition-specific detailing, while the overall cabin layout and equipment remain unchanged. The Knight Edition is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual or CVT-type automatic transmission options, and the 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai i20 Knight

Price: Starts From Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Gearbox MT IVT Sportz Optional Rs 8.47 lakh - Asta Optional - Rs 10.53 lakh Asta Optional (Dual Tone) - Rs 10.68 lakh

The i20 Knight Edition adds a blacked-out treatment to the hatchback, with a black grille, ORVMs, front and rear skid plates and alloy wheels. Red brake callipers and Knight Edition badging add a contrasting touch to the otherwise dark exterior. The cabin follows the same theme with black leatherette upholstery, brass-coloured accents on the dashboard and centre console, and Knight Edition-specific detailing on the seats. The rest of the cabin layout remains unchanged.

It is available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT-type automatic transmission. The Sportz (O) Knight is priced at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Asta (O) iVT Knight costs Rs 10.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Signature Black Edition

Honda’s Signature Black Edition gives the Elevate a more uniform dark treatment, with black finishes extending across the exterior and cabin.

Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition

Price: From Rs 15.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants Price Gearbox MT IVT ZX Rs 15.28 lakh Rs 16.46 lakh

The Elevate Signature Black Edition gets a Crystal Black Pearl exterior, with the grille, front and rear skid garnishes, roof rails, door lower garnish and alloy wheels finished in black. The black treatment is complemented by a Signature Black Edition badge, while the regular chrome elements are replaced with darker finishes.

Inside, the SUV gets black leatherette upholstery, a black dashboard and piano-black elements, along with seven-colour ambient lighting. The rest of the cabin layout and equipment remain unchanged from the ZX variant. It is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT-type automatic transmission.

Bonus: Skoda Monte Carlo Editions

The Monte Carlo editions don't carry a “Dark Edition” name, but they fit the theme of this story with their black exterior elements, red accents and sportier styling. Skoda currently offers the Monte Carlo treatment on both the Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo

Price: TBA

Variant Price Monte Carlo TBA

The Slavia Monte Carlo brings a black-and-red treatment to the sedan, with a blacked-out grille, ORVMs and other exterior elements, along with red accents. The darker look is complemented by red detailing, while the cabin gets an all-black theme with contrasting red highlights and Monte Carlo-specific touches.

The Monte Carlo edition is available with both the 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with respective automatic gearboxes. The latest edition is also available in two new exterior shades, including Shimla Green and Steel Grey paint shade options.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Price: Starts From Rs 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variant Price Monte Carlo Rs 19.19 lakh

The Kushaq Monte Carlo gets a similar black-and-red treatment, with a black grille and bumper elements, black ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers. Red accents continue across the exterior, while the cabin gets an all-black theme with red highlights and Monte Carlo-specific detailing.

It is available only with an automatic transmission and offers both 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. Prices start at Rs 17.89 lakh for the 1-litre turbo-petrol AT, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DSG costs Rs 18.99 lakh.

CarDekho Says…

The idea of a dark-themed car is no longer limited to a single black paint option. Several manufacturers now offer dedicated editions with changes to the exterior trim, wheels, badges and cabin themes, while some go further with contrasting red or brass-coloured details.

Kia's X-Line, Tata's Dark and Red Dark Editions, Hyundai's Knight Edition, Toyota's Aero Black package and Honda's Signature Black Edition cover a fairly wide range of cars. Skoda's Monte Carlo editions also add a sportier take on the same black-and-red theme.

For buyers looking specifically for a darker-looking car this festive season, there are therefore multiple options under the Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom mark. However, the exact styling treatment, powertrain choices and pricing vary considerably between editions.