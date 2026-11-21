With the festive season done and dusted, we’ve all been back to work, busy staring at our computers, and barely have much time to have a look at a rather exciting week of automotive news over the past couple of days. That’s where we jump in to help you out by presenting all the top news of the past week where we’ll get you up to date. So let’s dive right in!

VinFast VF 5 India Launch Confirmed

VinFast is going all-in on the Indian car market, as the Vietnamese manufacturer has recently announced that the VF 5 will soon be getting ready for an Indian launch. Whilst there is no confirmed timeline for now, if priced aggressively, the VF 5 will go against the mighty Tata Nexon EV. Can it challenge the local hero? Only time will tell.

Hyundai Developing A Toyota Fortuner Rival

As if a strong launch of the Bayon wasn’t enough, rumors have been circulating that Hyundai might be looking to develop a brand new SUV that will rival the Toyota Fortuner. As of now, these are just rumors, as a large Hyundai SUV was recently spied in heavy camouflage. Whether this SUV will come to fruition or not, it remains to be seen. But the most important question is, can Hyundai develop a product that will steal the limelight away from the Fortuner?

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased

India’s favourite MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross, is getting a facelift, as the Japanese manufacturer recently shared a teaser. Whilst the teaser only showcased a few details like a new front-end and similar-looking DRLs to the Toyota Taisor, the other details remain to be seen. The Innova Hycross facelift is set to be launched on November 25, 2026.

Audi A5 Spied Ahead Of Launch

Sad news for Audi A4 lovers, as it is soon time to say goodbye to the popular nameplate, as its replacement, the Audi A5, has recently been spied without any camouflage. With its launch expected in early 2027, the German giants are slowly revamping their old models in India to keep up with the increasing popularity of BMW and Mercedes.

PUC Certificate Rules Revised

If you’re a car owner or about to become one, you should know that the government of India has recently revised the PUC certificate rules for both old and new cars alike. BS VI cars now get PUC validity of up to 3 years; for BS IV vehicles, it's 6 months; and for BS I, BS II, and BS III, it's now 3 months only. So do check your PUC certificates from time to time!

Tata Sierra EV Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Tata and safety are two synonymous terms that go well with each other, as recently, the Tata Sierra EV scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. With 30.62/32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 points in child occupant protection (COP), there is no doubt that the Sierra EV is one of the safest SUVs you can buy for your family.

Hyundai Verna Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The Hyundai Verna becomes the first compact sedan to get 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests! With 28.22/32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 44/49 points in child occupant protection (COP), the Verna now gives you the peace of mind of owning a feature-loaded sedan that is also one of the safest in its segment.

Mahindra XEV 9S Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra’s flagship 7-seater SUV now becomes the safest 7-seater on offer, as the XEV 9S scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, with numbers that’ll make luxury SUVs a run for their money. With 31.15/32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 points in child occupant protection (COP), there is no doubt which SUV you should go for if a safe 6/7 seater vehicle is what you seek.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Launch Confirmed

We end this list with some good news for our sedan lovers, as the best-selling Volkswagen product in India, the Volkswagen Virtus, is now confirmed to get a facelift. The Virtus facelift is expected to pack some minor design changes, along with a few additions in the feature department, with its launch date set for December 11, 2026.