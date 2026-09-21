Check Out The Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With A Sunroof In India In 2026

A sunroof used to be reserved for cars well north of Rs 10 lakh, but that's changed rapidly over the past few years. It is one of the favourite features of most Indians, and buyers today expect the feature even in compact hatchbacks and entry-level SUVs. The good thing is that car manufacturers have responded by pushing sunroofs down to lower variants, and in all types of cars. We've rounded up the 10 most affordable cars currently on sale in India that come with a sunroof, starting from as low as just under Rs 7 lakh:

Hyundai i20 Magna MT

Rs 6.99 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

The Hyundai i20 Magna MT is the most affordable way to get a sunroof in India today. Hyundai has long offered a sunroof on its affordable hatchbacks. Interestingly, the older generation of the i10 used to come with a sunroof. The Magna variant of the i20 also gets other crucial features like a touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted controls at this price point, making it a strong value proposition beyond just the sunroof. It is also one of the few cars in its price category to come with a four-cylinder petrol engine.

Tata Altroz Pure S

Rs 7.45 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

Tata's premium hatchback follows closely, with the Pure S variant offering a sunroof along with the Altroz's well-regarded build quality and five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Altroz has always positioned itself as a safety-first choice in the segment, and adding a sunroof to a relatively accessible variant strengthens its case against rivals like the i20 and Baleno. The Altroz is one of the most feature-rich hatchbacks in its segment, available across different powertrain options.

Tata Punch Pure+ S MT

Rs 7.52 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

The Punch, Tata's micro SUV, brings the sunroof into the micro-SUV space at a similar price point. The Pure+ S variant keeps things practical with essential features while adding the sunroof as a styling and feel-good element. The Punch's tall-boy stance and SUV-like road presence, combined with a sunroof, make it an appealing option for first-time SUV buyers.

Hyundai Exter S Smart

Rs 7.68 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

The Tata Punch’s closest rival is not far behind. Hyundai's micro-SUV, the Exter, has built a reputation for offering segment-first features, and a sunroof on the S Smart variant continues that trend. The Exter targets buyers who want SUV styling cues without stepping up to a larger, pricier vehicle like the Venue or Creta. The sunroof adds to an already feature-rich package for the segment. Moreover, it also satisfies the wants of buyers in this segment.

Kia Sonet HTE(O)

Rs 7.84 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

Moving from the micro SUV category to the subcompact SUVs, we have the Kia Sonet, which has consistently positioned itself as a value-for-features subcompact SUV, and the HTE(O) trim brings the sunroof to one of the more accessible variants in its lineup. The Sonet's sharp styling, tiger-nose grille, and segment-leading features at higher trims have made it popular, and this lower-priced sunroof variant widens its appeal to more budget-conscious buyers.

Tata Nexon Smart Plus S

Rs 8.52 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

The Nexon, one of India's best-selling SUVs, offers the sunroof on its Smart Plus S variant. Given the Nexon's strong safety credentials and its position as a segment benchmark, having the sunroof available at a relatively accessible price point makes it a compelling choice for buyers cross-shopping across the compact SUV space. Interestingly, the higher-spec variants offer a panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel even more premium and airy.

Maruti Dzire ZXI Plus

Rs 8.96 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

It is good to see an entry-level sedan in the list, and we have none other than the popular Maruti Dzire. Available only with the top-spec trim, the Dzire is genuinely well-equipped, covering all convenience and safety features. It is the most affordable Maruti to come with a sunroof. The ZXI Plus variant pairs the sunroof with Maruti's reliability and low running costs, appealing to buyers who prioritise a traditional three-box sedan silhouette over an SUV.

Hyundai Venue

Rs 9.55 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

The Venue was among the first subcompact SUVs in India to offer a sunroof, and it continues to be a strong contender in this list. Hyundai's compact SUV blends practicality with a reasonably premium cabin experience, and the sunroof remains one of its key selling points against rivals like the Sonet and Nexon. With the update last year, the Venue is in fact one of the most feature-rich SUVs south of Rs 20 lakh. Available with multiple powertrain options, it is a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Optional

Rs 9.89 lakh (Panoramic Sunroof)

Mahindra's XUV 3XO brings a sunroof to its MX2 Pro as well as the new REVX EDGE Optional variant, which has a panoramic sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, positioning it as a value pick within the brand's SUV-focused lineup. The 3XO has built a name for muscular styling and a feature-loaded top-end, and having the sunroof trickle down to a mid-level variant makes the model more accessible to buyers who don't want to stretch to the top trims. Like the Nexon, you get a panoramic sunroof with the higher variants.

Maruti Brezza ZXI

Rs 9.99 lakh (Single-pane Sunroof)

Rounding off the list is another Maruti, this time an SUV. With its recent update, the Brezza has grown from a value-focused SUV into a genuinely feature-rich offering, and the addition of a sunroof at this price point makes it a well-rounded package for buyers who want a practical SUV with features. While the ZXI is not a lower variant, it is still affordable, especially with the turbo-petrol mill.

CarDekho Says…

Sunroofs have gone from a luxury add-on to a near-essential feature across price segments, and this list shows just how affordable they've become. Hatchback buyers can get one for under Rs 7 lakh with the i20, while SUV buyers have multiple options between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, including the Punch, Exter, Sonet, Nexon, XUV 3XO, Venue, and Brezza. If a sunroof is high on your checklist, there's likely a car on this list that also fits your body-style and budget preference.