Thirteen years; that’s how long many millions of fans around the world have waited for GTA 6 to release! The sixth installment of the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is now available to play. The classic Vice City has returned, in an all-new avatar with an expansive open world and plenty of thrilling missions to complete. Now, if the wait was worth it or not is a debate, but given such a long time and us being enthusiasts, we could not help but wonder about how these 10 popular Indian cars have evolved over the same time period:

Maruti Dzire

Back in 2013, when GTA 5 came out, the Maruti Dzire was just in its second-generation and still carried the ‘Swift’ suffix. The design of the Dzire also had a lot of connection with the Swift. Now, in 2026, you can buy the fourth-generation of the sub-4 metre sedan which has come a long way and looks completely different from its hatchback sibling! That said, its main attractions continue to remain its smooth and frugal petrol engine, an excellent value-for-money quotient and the plenty of features that keep it one of the highest-selling cars even today.

Toyota Innova/Innova Hycross

Arguably India’s favourite MPV, the Innova has gone on to win hearts of Indian buyers for more than two decades now with its rock solid reliability, spacious interior and rugged underpinnings. Between the release of GTA 5 and GTA 6, however, it has undergone two generations, and a major transformation! Back in 2013, you could still go out and buy the first-generation body-on-frame MPV, while today the Innova Hycross has taken its place and brought in a strong-hybrid powertrain and monocoque construction among a lot of other changes.

Honda City

Back in 2013, the Honda City was the quintessential sedan for its sophisticated buyer audience with unshakable brand value. At the top of its segment, the third-generation car embodied the classic Honda virtues of a no-nonsense nature, sporty styling, a rev-happy petrol engine and an ultra-comfortable backseat. 13 years on, the sedan is now in its fifth-generation and while it’s not the bestselling option in its segment anymore, comfort and reliability still remain top-notch, with a strong-hybrid powertrain thrown in!

Mahindra Thar/Thar OG

Lest we forget another icon of the Indian automotive industry, the Mahindra Thar! With three-door body style and a badass personality, the SUV has always been a favourite of the enthusiasts. In 2013, the Thar was still in its first generation, staying a lot closer to its Jeep-derived DNA. Although it had a barebones interior with bench seats for rear occupants, a torquey 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine and a soft-top as standard, when the going got tough, there really wasn’t much else that could match it!

Today, we have the Thar OG which is now a lot more modern, far more usable and powerful as well. It's no longer the no-frills SUV anymore and this has resulted in a massive widening of appeal.

Maruti Swift

Another enthusiast favourite, the Maruti Swift’s sporty aura and slick handling has made it the default entry-point to four wheels for a lot of enthusiasts. Back in 2013, the hatchback was in its second-generation powered by the smooth four-cylinder 1.2-litre K-series engine, and a torquey 1.3-litre diesel engine. Today, its legacy lives on in the fourth-generation with the same sporty and fun character and a strong reputation, albeit with a new 3-cylinder petrol engine and no diesel on offer.

Tata Safari Storme/Safari

One of India’s first homegrown SUVs, the Safari used to be a favourite of politicians, and when GTA 5 came out it was in its second generation, which used the ‘Storme’ suffix. Body-on-frame, 4x4 and a mean personality kept it very desirable for SUV buyers. Now, in 2026 we have an all-new avatar based on monocoque construction, with a 4x2 setup only. But it is now a lot more competitive with all the modern tech, practicality and far better driving dynamics that have made it popular as the new Tata ICE-powered flagship.

Renault Duster

The car that started it all, the first compact SUV in India, the Renault Duster was still on sale back then in its original avatar with the robust diesel engine, optional AWD setup and the phenomenal ride quality that is still talked about. This year, however, the Duster finally made its comeback but in a completely different formula. The diesel swaps out for a turbo-petrol and hybrid, the interior feels a lot more luxurious and features are at its forefront.

Mahindra Scorpio/Scorpio N

In 2013, the Mahindra Scorpio was in its very first generation’s facelifted avatar which introduced us to the iconic vertical taillamps that have become a signature element of the model’s design and the super torquey 2.2-litre and 2.5-litre diesel engines that continues to do duty even today in a reworked form. If you walk into a showroom now, though, you can buy the next generation Scorpio N which has really taken the game forward in all aspects and now figures in the list of top selling cars in India nearly every month!

Ofcourse, for an analogue feel you can also opt for the Scorpio Classic, which is essentially an updated version of the 2013 Scorpio but with a more refined diesel engine.

Toyota Fortuner

Next, is the iconic Toyota Fortuner which is a darling of full size SUV buyers. The new Fortuner, which is also now due for an update, still has the old-school charm and robust underpinnings of the first generation SUV that was on sale when GTA 5 came out. Although, it does feel more modern and a lot more spacious. It also gets a mild-hybrid system and a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine that has enhanced its personality.

Mahindra Bolero

Of the cars on this list, perhaps it is only the Mahindra Bolero which has remained largely unchanged! Except minor styling tweaks and a new 1.5-litre diesel engine to comply with stricter emission standards, the Bolero remains nearly the same as it was 13 years ago with its robustness, back-to-basics personality and the iconic boxy design!

CarDekho Says…

A lot has changed between the release of GTA 5 and GTA 6, and cars are brilliant examples of them. From the humble Swift to the mighty Fortuner, we have come a long way when it comes to aspects of safety, technology and powertrains. That said, the enthusiasts within us do sometimes miss the charm of the older versions, while the sensible side certainly prefers the newer cars!