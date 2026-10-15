2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Vs Hyundai i20 Compared: Which Premium Hatchback Should You Buy?

The premium hatchback segment may have SUV alternatives today, but it still has a few strong options for buyers who want a compact car. The Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 cater to this audience, although they approach the segment a little differently.

The 2026 Glanza facelift brings a revised front design, additional features and a new 1.2-litre petrol engine. It also gets a factory-fitted CNG option, making it worth considering for buyers who want to keep running costs in check. The Hyundai i20, meanwhile, continues to offer a well-equipped cabin.

So, while the Glanza has received a fresh update, the i20 still has a few features that could appeal to buyers. In this report, we compare the two premium hatchbacks across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and powertrain choices.

Price

Model 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift Hyundai i20 Expected Price (ex-showroom) Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 10.98 lakh Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.68 lakh

The Hyundai i20 has a lower starting price, with its entry-level variant costing Rs 99,000 less than the base Glanza. This gives the i20 an advantage for buyers who want to spend as little as possible on a premium hatchback.

At the top end, however, the Glanza's range-topping variant is Rs 34,000 more expensive than the i20's top-spec version.

The Glanza is available in five variants: E, S, G, V and V(O). Its CNG option is limited to the S and G variants, which are available with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Check them out in detail here.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift Hyundai i20 Difference Length 3990 mm 3995 mm (- 5 mm) Width 1745 mm 1775 mm (- 30 mm) Height 1530 mm 1505 mm + 25 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2580 mm - 60 mm

The Hyundai i20 is longer than the 2026 Glanza, but the difference is 50 mm. It is also wider by 30 mm and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase.

The Glanza facelift, on the other hand, is 25 mm taller, giving it a slightly taller profile.

Although the i20 has the advantage on most dimensions, the numbers alone do not tell the complete story when it comes to cabin space. Both are compact hatchbacks, so rear-seat comfort and ease of getting in and out are worth checking during a test drive.

Colour Options

2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Hyundai i20 Cafe White Atlas White* Sportin Red Titan Grey Enticing Silver Titan Grey Matte Gaming Grey Fiery Red Insta Blue Titanium Black^ Bluish Black Starry Night Digital Teal Green -

*Also available with dual-tone scheme with black roof, ^Only available in Knight edition

The Glanza's colour palette covers the usual neutral shades, including Cafe White, Enticing Silver and Gaming Grey, along with brighter options such as Sportin Red and Insta Blue.

The Digital Teal Green adds a more distinctive choice for buyers who want their hatchback to stand out.

Hyundai also offers a mix of subtle and brighter shades on the i20. It gets options such as Fiery Red and Starry Night, while the Titan Grey Matte finish gives buyers a different take on the usual grey paint. The Hyundai also offers a dual-tone option with a black roof in Atlas White hue, as well as a darker exterior treatment with the Knight Edition.

Both hatchbacks offer enough variety to suit different tastes, but the i20 has the edge if you want a dual-tone finish or a special-edition look.

Features

Feature 2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Hyundai i20 LED Headlamps ✅ (Projector) ✅(Reflector) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Fog lamps ✅ (LED) ❌ Alloy Wheels 16-inch dual-tone 16-inch diamond-cut ORVMs with LED Indicators ✅ ✅ Chrome door handles ✅ ✅ Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ Chrome windowline accents ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Rear skid plate ❌ ✅ (silver) Roof spoiler ✅ ✅ Leatherette seat upholstery ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ✅ (Blue) 60:40 split-folding rear seat ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ ✅ (Single-pane) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (9-inch) ✅ (10.25-inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ (via Adapter) Cruise control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Analogue with TFT MID Semi-digital Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Head-up display ✅ ❌ Sound system 6-speaker Clarion 7-speaker Bose Connected car technology ✅ ✅ Drive modes ❌ ✅ (Normal, Sports) ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (Level 2 with 16 functions) ❌ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Rear) ✅ (Rear) Parking Camera ✅ (360-degree) ✅ (Rear view only) Dashcam ❌ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅

The Glanza facelift gets several useful additions, including ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a Level 2 ADAS suite. It also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera system and a heads-up display. The 9-inch touchscreen is smaller than the i20's unit, but the Toyota gets wireless smartphone connectivity.

The Hyundai i20 has its own advantages inside the cabin. It gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, ambient lighting and a seven-speaker Bose sound system. The i20 also offers drive modes, while its digital instrument display provides a different layout from the Glanza's analogue cluster with a TFT multi-information display.

Safety equipment is fairly well matched, with both hatchbacks offering six airbags, ESC, hill-hold assist and ISOFIX child-seat anchors. However, the Glanza gets a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS, while the i20 offers a rear-view camera and a dashcam.

Overall, the Glanza has gained several important features with the facelift. The i20, meanwhile, continues to appeal with its larger touchscreen, sunroof and a better equipped sound system.

Powertrain Options

Model 2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Hyundai i20 Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) 83 PS (MT)/88 PS (CVT) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT) NA

The Glanza facelift gets a new 1.2-litre Z-series petrol engine, replacing the older K-series unit. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 gets a four-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine, producing up to 88 PS.

However, you get a factory-fitted CNG powertrain option with the Glanza, making it worth considering if fuel costs are a major factor in your purchase.

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift builds on an already practical hatchback formula. The new engine, added convenience features and Level 2 ADAS make it a more complete offering than before. Its CNG option also gives it an advantage for buyers who want to keep running costs under control.

The Hyundai i20, however, still has a few reasons to make your shortlist. Its larger touchscreen, sunroof, and a better equipped sound system give it a different appeal.

If you want a hatchback with a strong focus on fuel efficiency, useful new features and the flexibility of petrol and CNG options, the Glanza deserves a closer look. The i20 is worth considering if you prefer its cabin equipment and CVT gearbox. We recommend test-driving both before making your final decision, particularly if you are choosing between their automatic variants.

If you are exploring other premium hatchbacks in this price range, here are a couple of alternatives worth considering:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The Glanza's close relative offers a similar overall package, with the added benefit of Maruti Suzuki's wider sales and service network.

Tata Altroz: A rival with distinctive styling, a range of features and a diesel engine option. It is also worth considering if you want an alternative to the petrol and CNG offerings.