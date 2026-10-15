2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Vs Hyundai i20 Compared: Which Premium Hatchback Should You Buy?
The Glanza gets a major update, but is it enough to give the Hyundai i20 a tough fight? Find out.
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The premium hatchback segment may have SUV alternatives today, but it still has a few strong options for buyers who want a compact car. The Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 cater to this audience, although they approach the segment a little differently.
The 2026 Glanza facelift brings a revised front design, additional features and a new 1.2-litre petrol engine. It also gets a factory-fitted CNG option, making it worth considering for buyers who want to keep running costs in check. The Hyundai i20, meanwhile, continues to offer a well-equipped cabin.
So, while the Glanza has received a fresh update, the i20 still has a few features that could appeal to buyers. In this report, we compare the two premium hatchbacks across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and powertrain choices.
Price
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Model
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2026 Toyota Glanza facelift
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Hyundai i20
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Expected Price (ex-showroom)
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Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 10.98 lakh
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Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.68 lakh
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The Hyundai i20 has a lower starting price, with its entry-level variant costing Rs 99,000 less than the base Glanza. This gives the i20 an advantage for buyers who want to spend as little as possible on a premium hatchback.
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At the top end, however, the Glanza's range-topping variant is Rs 34,000 more expensive than the i20's top-spec version.
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The Glanza is available in five variants: E, S, G, V and V(O). Its CNG option is limited to the S and G variants, which are available with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Check them out in detail here.
Dimensions
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Model
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2026 Toyota Glanza facelift
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Hyundai i20
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Difference
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Length
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3990 mm
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3995 mm
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(- 5 mm)
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Width
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1745 mm
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1775 mm
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(- 30 mm)
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Height
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1530 mm
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1505 mm
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+ 25 mm
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Wheelbase
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2520 mm
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2580 mm
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- 60 mm
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The Hyundai i20 is longer than the 2026 Glanza, but the difference is 50 mm. It is also wider by 30 mm and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase.
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The Glanza facelift, on the other hand, is 25 mm taller, giving it a slightly taller profile.
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Although the i20 has the advantage on most dimensions, the numbers alone do not tell the complete story when it comes to cabin space. Both are compact hatchbacks, so rear-seat comfort and ease of getting in and out are worth checking during a test drive.
Colour Options
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2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift
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Hyundai i20
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Cafe White
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Atlas White*
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Sportin Red
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Titan Grey
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Enticing Silver
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Titan Grey Matte
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Gaming Grey
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Fiery Red
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Insta Blue
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Titanium Black^
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Bluish Black
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Starry Night
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Digital Teal Green
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*Also available with dual-tone scheme with black roof, ^Only available in Knight edition
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The Glanza's colour palette covers the usual neutral shades, including Cafe White, Enticing Silver and Gaming Grey, along with brighter options such as Sportin Red and Insta Blue.
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The Digital Teal Green adds a more distinctive choice for buyers who want their hatchback to stand out.
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Hyundai also offers a mix of subtle and brighter shades on the i20. It gets options such as Fiery Red and Starry Night, while the Titan Grey Matte finish gives buyers a different take on the usual grey paint. The Hyundai also offers a dual-tone option with a black roof in Atlas White hue, as well as a darker exterior treatment with the Knight Edition.
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Both hatchbacks offer enough variety to suit different tastes, but the i20 has the edge if you want a dual-tone finish or a special-edition look.
Features
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Feature
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2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift
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Hyundai i20
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LED Headlamps
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✅ (Projector)
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✅(Reflector)
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LED DRLs
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✅
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✅
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Fog lamps
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✅ (LED)
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❌
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Alloy Wheels
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16-inch dual-tone
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16-inch diamond-cut
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ORVMs with LED Indicators
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✅
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✅
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Chrome door handles
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✅
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✅
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Sharkfin antenna
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✅
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✅
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Chrome windowline accents
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✅
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✅
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LED Taillamps
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✅
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✅
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Rear skid plate
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❌
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✅ (silver)
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Roof spoiler
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✅
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✅
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Leatherette seat upholstery
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✅
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✅
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Height-adjustable driver seat
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✅
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✅
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Rear AC vents
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✅
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✅
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Ambient lighting
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❌
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✅ (Blue)
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60:40 split-folding rear seat
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✅
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✅
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Sunroof
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❌
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✅ (Single-pane)
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Touchscreen infotainment system
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✅ (9-inch)
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✅ (10.25-inch)
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Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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✅
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✅ (via Adapter)
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Cruise control
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✅(Adaptive)
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✅
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Automatic Climate Control
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✅
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✅
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Instrument Cluster
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Analogue with TFT MID
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Semi-digital
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Ventilated front seats
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✅
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❌
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Wireless phone charger
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✅
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✅
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Head-up display
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✅
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❌
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Sound system
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6-speaker Clarion
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7-speaker Bose
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Connected car technology
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✅
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✅
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Drive modes
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❌
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✅ (Normal, Sports)
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ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)
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✅ (Level 2 with 16 functions)
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❌
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6 airbags
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✅
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✅
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Electronic stability control (ESC)
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✅
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✅
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Hill hold assist (HHA)
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✅
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✅
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Parking Sensors
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✅ (Rear)
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✅ (Rear)
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Parking Camera
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✅ (360-degree)
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✅ (Rear view only)
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Dashcam
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❌
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✅
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ISOFIX child seat anchors
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✅
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✅
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The Glanza facelift gets several useful additions, including ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a Level 2 ADAS suite. It also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera system and a heads-up display. The 9-inch touchscreen is smaller than the i20's unit, but the Toyota gets wireless smartphone connectivity.
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The Hyundai i20 has its own advantages inside the cabin. It gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, ambient lighting and a seven-speaker Bose sound system. The i20 also offers drive modes, while its digital instrument display provides a different layout from the Glanza's analogue cluster with a TFT multi-information display.
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Safety equipment is fairly well matched, with both hatchbacks offering six airbags, ESC, hill-hold assist and ISOFIX child-seat anchors. However, the Glanza gets a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS, while the i20 offers a rear-view camera and a dashcam.
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Overall, the Glanza has gained several important features with the facelift. The i20, meanwhile, continues to appeal with its larger touchscreen, sunroof and a better equipped sound system.
Powertrain Options
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Model
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2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift
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Hyundai i20
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Engine
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG
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1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol
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Power
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83 PS
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70 PS (CNG)
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83 PS (MT)/88 PS (CVT)
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Torque
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112 Nm
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102 Nm (CNG)
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115 Nm
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Transmission
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5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT/CVT
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Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI)
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23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT)
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33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)
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NA
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The Glanza facelift gets a new 1.2-litre Z-series petrol engine, replacing the older K-series unit. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 gets a four-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine, producing up to 88 PS.
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However, you get a factory-fitted CNG powertrain option with the Glanza, making it worth considering if fuel costs are a major factor in your purchase.
CarDekho Says…
The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift builds on an already practical hatchback formula. The new engine, added convenience features and Level 2 ADAS make it a more complete offering than before. Its CNG option also gives it an advantage for buyers who want to keep running costs under control.
The Hyundai i20, however, still has a few reasons to make your shortlist. Its larger touchscreen, sunroof, and a better equipped sound system give it a different appeal.
If you want a hatchback with a strong focus on fuel efficiency, useful new features and the flexibility of petrol and CNG options, the Glanza deserves a closer look. The i20 is worth considering if you prefer its cabin equipment and CVT gearbox. We recommend test-driving both before making your final decision, particularly if you are choosing between their automatic variants.
If you are exploring other premium hatchbacks in this price range, here are a couple of alternatives worth considering:
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The Glanza's close relative offers a similar overall package, with the added benefit of Maruti Suzuki's wider sales and service network.
Tata Altroz: A rival with distinctive styling, a range of features and a diesel engine option. It is also worth considering if you want an alternative to the petrol and CNG offerings.