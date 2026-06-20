Most Important Car News Over The Past Week: New Luxury And Mass-market Launches, Global Debuts And More

The Indian automotive industry had another exciting week, with several important updates across segments. While luxury carmakers introduced new models and facelifts, mass-market manufacturers focused on EVs, alternative-fuel (flex-fuel) technology, and upcoming launches. We also witnessed multiple spy shots of new models, giving us a glimpse of what’s coming next.

So if you missed out on the latest updates, here’s a quick look at the biggest automotive headlines from the past week:

Citroen eC3 X Revealed

Citroen launched the 2026 eC3 X at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a more premium version of its electric hatchback, featuring a few design updates and an improved equipment list while retaining similar powertrain options. Citroen has also rejigged the variant lineup of the new eC3 X making its mid-spec trim more accessible.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched

Mercedes-Benz launched the facelifted S-Class in India with prices starting at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan gets subtle design updates, a new Superscreen setup, AI-powered tech, an enhanced interior, 15 airbags, and debuts the S450e plug-in hybrid powertrain in India, while also offering regular petrol and diesel options.

Mini Countryman C Launched In India

Mini launched the Countryman C in India at Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable version of the Countryman lineup. The entry-level Countryman C gets a premium feature list and retains the quirky styling and eye-catching interior layout of the newer Mini models. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

MG Starlight 560 Spied Testing In India

MG Starlight 560 was spotted testing in India, hinting at a new premium SUV that could sit above the Hector in the brand’s lineup. Expected to launch later this year, the 7-seater SUV could become one of the first mass-market models in India to offer petrol, EV, and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, with features like a large touchscreen, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and premium cabin.

Honda Elevate Facelift Spied

The Honda Elevate facelift was spotted testing for the first time, hinting at updates coming to Honda’s compact SUV. The facelift is expected to bring styling tweaks, feature additions, and interior upgrades while continuing with the existing petrol engine available with both manual and automatic transmissions. To know more about the expected updates, check out this story.

Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Launched

Maruti Suzuki launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the first mass-market flex-fuel car in India. Available only in the top-spec ZXi Plus manual variant, it gets a 1.2-litre flex-fuel petrol engine compatible with up to E85 ethanol blend, while retaining the same power, features, and design as the regular Wagon R. The important thing is that for now, this is only available for the commercial market.

2027 Hyundai i20 Makes Global Debut

Hyundai unveiled the next-generation i20 globally, bringing a fresh design, updated interiors, and new technology features. The new model follows Hyundai’s latest design language and is expected to continue with existing petrol engine options. An India launch timeline is yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to be launched sometime in 2027.

2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift Spotted Testing In India

The 2026 Toyota Hilux facelift was spotted in India, hinting that its launch could be just around the corner. The updated pickup truck gets a sleeker design, a modern cabin with more premium features, while expected to continue with the 2.8-litre diesel mild-hybrid engine paired with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Nissan Tekton Teased

Nissan teased its upcoming Tekton SUV, which is expected to be positioned as a rugged premium SUV offering. The teaser hints at a bold design and a strong road presence, with more details likely to be revealed soon. The model could strengthen Nissan’s presence in India, with its unveiling scheduled for July 9, 2026.

Which of these updates caught your attention the most? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more updates.