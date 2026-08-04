Should You Wait For The Kia Sorento Hybrid Or Buy These Rivals Instead?

Kia India is on the cusp of launching its next premium SUV, called the Sorento, which will go head-to-head against established rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner, which have till now been the segment-favourites for various types of buyers. But with all the buzz around the latest Kia, should you go ahead with its rivals? Here is our opinion:

Toyota Fortuner

Suggestion: Buy

An SUV that needs no introduction, the Fortuner has become a household name with its butch design, rugged underpinnings and a punchy diesel engine, which, when paired to the Toyota badge, truly makes it feel like a beast, as we had observed in our road test review. These qualities have, no doubt, led to it becoming the most popular SUV at this price point.

If you are looking to get one home though, we suggest you go ahead with the purchase since the Kia will offer a very different personality and value proposition.

Skoda Kodiaq

Suggestion: Hold

Another option that’s proven itself over the years is the Skoda Kodiaq. When we took it for our in-depth road test, we observed that it shone through with its sophisticated crossover-ish stance, classic European build quality and an overall look and feel that won’t make it feel out of place in the fanciest of settings.

That said, according to trusted sources, the Sorento will offer a bunch of upgrades over the Kodiaq, such as captain chairs in the second row, strong-hybrid and diesel engine options, while retaining a similar global quality and feel. With that in mind, we suggest waiting for the Kia before handing over your cheque to Skoda.

Jeep Meridian

Suggestion: Hold

In our recent road test, the Jeep Meridian showcased its unique character by combining the best of both worlds, and offering a balanced package by blending the rugged nature and four-wheel drive system of body-on-frame SUVs with the comfort and subtlety of the crossover counterparts.

However, it’s been a while since the Meridian received a major update, and it’s starting to feel a bit dated. What further doesn’t help its case is the unavailability of petrol or strong-hybrid engines that limit its appeal. If you were considering a Meridian, our advice would be to wait and strongly consider the Sorento instead.

Volkswagen Tayron

Suggestion: Hold

The Volkswagen Tayron recently got a new, more affordable variant called the ‘Tayron Life’ that’s made it an even more attractive option in recent times. Our road test also revealed that while a platform cousin of the Kodiaq, the Tayron has its own character inside and out, and is truly the enthusiast's choice with the sport ‘R-Line’ kit, the leech-like all-wheel drivetrain and strong performance.

But, as with its cousin as well, we suggest waiting a bit for the Sorento, as it will offer a more family-friendly package with a similar tech-loaded and suave experience like itself. Its strong-hybrid and diesel powertrains will also have an upper hand for high-mileage users.

MG Majestor

Suggestion: Buy

Next up is JSW MG Motor India’s offering called the Majestor. One of the few true 7-seaters in this price range, it has the biggest dimensions of any SUV in this list, and gets a plethora of features, tough body-on-frame construction and high-tech off-road gizmos too, in addition to a twin-turbo diesel engine that feels confident in any situation, as we found out in our time with the SUV.

With these qualities, the Majestor is a unique package in this segment, and we suggest going ahead with the SUV since the Sorento is not going to offer much more over it in terms of the fundamentals. It will also be nowhere near as rugged and capable as the MG.

Honda ZR-V

Suggestion: Hold

Another option in this segment is the Honda ZR-V, which was launched recently with a sole strong-hybrid powertrain. Despite not getting to spend much time with it, in our review, we did figure out that the ZR-V offers an old-school package over the new-age tech in most rivals. A classy design, smooth strong-hybrid powertrain and a high-quality interior remain its cornerstones; the SUV will sway a niche, but loyal set of buyers.

However, with the Sorento becoming the second strong-hybrid SUV on sale in this segment, we suggest waiting for it, especially since the Honda also comes with a hefty price tag. The Sorento may offer a lot more, for a lot less and still retain a lot of the ZR-V’s qualities too.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Suggestion: Hold

Ending the list with yet another Toyota, the Innova Hycross, despite not being an SUV, is still on the mind of nearly every buyer shopping in this price bracket. A legacy that spans more than two decades, we observed that the latest iteration of the ‘Innova’ stays true to its qualities of comfort, reliability and peace-of-mind while enhancing all of these with a smooth, refined strong-hybrid powertrain and plenty of cabin and boot space.

Despite the Hycross being a popular option, we suggest waiting for the Sorento before making any decisions since it will offer a more opulent feel, second-row captain chairs and also a choice of a diesel and strong-hybrid powertrain that may keep it competitive in front of the Hycross. The carmaker is also gearing up to give the Innova Hycross a facelift later this year.

So these were our suggestions for rivals, if you were confused between waiting for the Sorento or going ahead with another SUV. What do you think of the rivals? Would you rather wait for the Kia instead? Let us know in the comments below!