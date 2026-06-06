2026 Tata Tiago EV Vs Citroen eC3: Should You Pick The Indian Hatch Over Its French Rival?

The Tata Tiago EV is the latest entrant in the entry-level electric hatchback segment. While the Citroen eC3 is not a direct rival, given its micro-SUV positioning, it remains one of the closest alternatives for buyers looking at affordable electric vehicles. With the refreshed Tiago EV raising the bar in terms of value and features, can the eC3 still hold its ground? Let's find out.

Price

Model 2026 Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Ex-showroom New Delhi price Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh

The Tiago EV is a lot more affordable than the eC3 for the entry-level variant. The base-spec trim of the Tiago EV undercuts that of the eC3 by a whopping Rs 5.91 lakh.

Towards the higher-spec, the top variant of the Tiago EV is still Rs 3.54 lakh more affordable than that of the Citroen eC3.

Note: The Tiago EV is further available with a Battery as a Service (BaaS) plan, where its price starts from Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km. There is no BaaS plan available with the Citroen eC3.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Difference Length 3,825 mm 3,981 mm (-156 mm) Width 1,684 mm 1,733 mm (-49 mm) Height 1,562 mm 1,604 mm (-42 mm) Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,540 mm (-140 mm) Boot Space 240 litres 315 litres (-75 litres)

This is an aspect where the Citroen eC3 comes across better compared to the Tiago EV. It's bigger in every aspect - length, width, height and wheelbase.

Moreover, the eC3 has over 100 mm longer length and wheelbase; hence it will offer a lot more cabin space when compared to the Tiago EV.

However, if navigating dense traffic is what you do most of the time, it's the Tiago’s compact footprint which will come in handy.

The Tiago EV’s boot space is also what we felt is a compromising bit. Meanwhile, the eC3’s bootspace should be capable enough to fit in some more luggage for your longer journeys.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Sobo Surge Steel Grey Dehradun Dew Platinum Grey Pangong Pulse Polar White Pure Grey Cosmo Blue Pristine White — Daytona Grey — — —

The Tata Tiago EV is a new car, and it brings some refreshing new colours to its palette of six colour options. The pastel shades look really youthful and appealing, and you can check them out in detail here.

The Citroen eC3, however, plays safe with three monochromatic shades and only one vibrant Blue paint in its overall colour palette.

Old Tiago EV vs New Tiago EV: If you want to know more about how the new Tiago EV has evolved from its older version, we have detailed that here.

Features

Feature 2026 Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Headlights Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions Halogen LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front fog lamps ❌ ✅(part of Vibe pack) Roof rails ❌ ✅ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ❌ Door handles with chrome garnish ✅ ❌ Wheels aerodynamically designed 14-inch wheels with stylised covers 15-inch alloy wheels LED tail lights ✅ ❌ Shark fin antenna ✅ ❌ Upholstery Fabric Fabric Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Glovebox cooling ✅ ❌ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ❌ USB charging ports Two Type-C 65 W ports 1 (front) and 2 (rear) Driver’s display Digital Semi-digital Climate control Automatic Manual Rear AC vents ✅ ❌ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ❌ Push-button start/stop ✅ ❌ Cruise control ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable ORVMs ✅(with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well) ✅ Infotainment system 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 4 4 Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 2 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ❌ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ❌ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ❌ Hill-hold assist ✅ ❌ Hill descent control ❌ ❌ 360-degree camera ✅ ❌(Rear view camera only) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ❌ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Manual Day/Night IRVM ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer and defogger ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ❌

Looking at the feature equipment list, it's a no-brainer that the Tata Tiago EV beats the Citroen eC3. If a good feature-equipped car is your priority, the comparison ends before even beginning.

The Tata Tiago EV gets a lot more features than the Citroen eC3, like a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and a lot more. Safety is a lot better with features like TPMS, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even six airbags (eC3 gets two).

That said, we expect Citroen to update the eC3 with a new X variant soon, hence making it a lot more appealing than it is right now.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh 29.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS 57 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm 143 Nm Claimed range(MIDC part I+II) 226 km 285 km 246 km DC Fast Charging Time with 30 kW charger (10 to 80 percent) 30 minutes 30 minutes 57 minutes

Now the huge price difference becomes somewhat clear when you look at this table. Unlike the Tiago EV with two battery options, the Citroen eC3 comes with only one battery pack and that is larger than both the batteries of the Tiago EV.

Interestingly, the Tiago EV with its 24 kWh battery option mated to a single motor setup generates 18 PS more power than the eC3 and also claims to provide 39 km more range.

The Citroen eC3, however, puts out more torque than the Tiago EV.

Both Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 supports DC fast charging with 30 kW chargers. But the Tiago EV juices up in 30 minutes while the eC3 takes 57 minutes to fill up.

CarDekho Says…

In our opinion, the new Tata Tiago EV is the clear winner in this comparison. While the Citroen eC3 still offers a practical and spacious option, it has begun to show its age, especially when placed alongside Tata's updated offering. The Tiago EV now delivers better value for money, a more modern feature set, and a significantly lower price point, making it the more compelling choice for budget-conscious EV buyers. Unless Citroen introduces a substantial update to the eC3, it will find it increasingly difficult to stay competitive in the entry-level EV segment.

Other Options To Consider