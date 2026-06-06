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    2026 Tata Tiago EV Vs Citroen eC3: Should You Pick The Indian Hatch Over Its French Rival?

    The Tiago EV in many ways replicates cars from upper segments and has a clear winning case for itself. It's really tough for the eC3 to stand against…

    Published On Jun 06, 2026 01:03 PM By Bikramjit

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    Tiago EV vs eC3

    The Tata Tiago EV is the latest entrant in the entry-level electric hatchback segment. While the Citroen eC3 is not a direct rival, given its micro-SUV positioning, it remains one of the closest alternatives for buyers looking at affordable electric vehicles. With the refreshed Tiago EV raising the bar in terms of value and features, can the eC3 still hold its ground? Let's find out.

    Price

    Model

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Citroen eC3

    Ex-showroom New Delhi price

    Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh

    • The Tiago EV is a lot more affordable than the eC3 for the entry-level variant. The base-spec trim of the Tiago EV undercuts that of the eC3 by a whopping Rs 5.91 lakh. 

    • Towards the higher-spec, the top variant of the Tiago EV is still Rs 3.54 lakh more affordable than that of the Citroen eC3.

    Note:

    The Tiago EV is further available with a Battery as a Service (BaaS) plan, where its price starts from Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km. There is no BaaS plan available with the Citroen eC3.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Citroen eC3

    Difference

    Length

    3,825 mm

    3,981 mm

    (-156 mm)

    Width

    1,684 mm

    1,733 mm

    (-49 mm)

    Height

    1,562 mm

    1,604 mm

    (-42 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,400 mm

    2,540 mm

    (-140 mm)

    Boot Space

    240 litres

    315 litres

    (-75 litres)

    • This is an aspect where the Citroen eC3 comes across better compared to the Tiago EV. It's bigger in every aspect - length, width, height and wheelbase.

    Tata Tiago EV
    Citroen eC3

    • Moreover, the eC3 has over 100 mm longer length and wheelbase; hence it will offer a lot more cabin space when compared to the Tiago EV.

    • However, if navigating dense traffic is what you do most of the time, it's the Tiago’s compact footprint which will come in handy.

    • The Tiago EV’s boot space is also what we felt is a compromising bit. Meanwhile, the eC3’s bootspace should be capable enough to fit in some more luggage for your longer journeys.

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Citroen eC3

    Sobo Surge

    Steel Grey

    Dehradun Dew

    Platinum Grey

    Pangong Pulse

    Polar White

    Pure Grey

    Cosmo Blue

    Pristine White

    Daytona Grey

    • The Tata Tiago EV is a new car, and it brings some refreshing new colours to its palette of six colour options. The pastel shades look really youthful and appealing, and you can check them out in detail here

    • The Citroen eC3, however, plays safe with three monochromatic shades and only one vibrant Blue paint in its overall colour palette.

    Old Tiago EV vs New Tiago EV:

    If you want to know more about how the new Tiago EV has evolved from its older version, we have detailed that here.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Citroen eC3

    Headlights

    Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions

    Halogen

    LED DRLs

    Front fog lamps

    ✅(part of Vibe pack)

    Roof rails

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Door handles with chrome garnish

    Wheels

    aerodynamically designed 14-inch wheels with stylised covers

    15-inch alloy wheels

    LED tail lights

    Shark fin antenna

    Upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Centre console with cupholders

    All four power windows

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    USB charging ports

    Two Type-C 65 W ports

    1 (front) and 2 (rear)

    Driver’s display

    Digital

    Semi-digital 

    Climate control

    Automatic

    Manual

    Rear AC vents

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Push-button start/stop

    Cruise control

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    ✅(with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well)

    Infotainment system

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    4

    4

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    6

    2

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    ❌(Rear view camera only)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear parking sensors

    Manual Day/Night IRVM

    Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    • Looking at the feature equipment list, it's a no-brainer that the Tata Tiago EV beats the Citroen eC3. If a good feature-equipped car is your priority, the comparison ends before even beginning. 

    Tata Tiago EV
    Citroen eC3

    • The Tata Tiago EV gets a lot more features than the Citroen eC3, like a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and a lot more. Safety is a lot better with features like TPMS, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even six airbags (eC3 gets two).

    • That said, we expect Citroen to update the eC3 with a new X variant soon, hence making it a lot more appealing than it is right now.

    Powertrain Options

    Specification

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    Citroen eC3

    Battery Pack

    19.2 kWh

    24 kWh

    29.2 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    61 PS

    75 PS

    57 PS

    Torque

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    143 Nm

    Claimed range(MIDC part I+II)

    226 km

    285 km

    246 km

    DC Fast Charging Time with 30 kW charger (10 to 80 percent)

    30 minutes

    30 minutes

    57 minutes

    • Now the huge price difference becomes somewhat clear when you look at this table. Unlike the Tiago EV with two battery options, the Citroen eC3 comes with only one battery pack and that is larger than both the batteries of the Tiago EV.

    Tata Tiago EV

    • Interestingly, the Tiago EV with its 24 kWh battery option mated to a single motor setup generates 18 PS more power than the eC3 and also claims to provide 39 km more range.

    Citroen eC3

    • The Citroen eC3, however, puts out more torque than the Tiago EV.

    • Both Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 supports DC fast charging with 30 kW chargers. But the Tiago EV juices up in 30 minutes while the eC3 takes 57 minutes to fill up.

    CarDekho Says…

    In our opinion, the new Tata Tiago EV is the clear winner in this comparison. While the Citroen eC3 still offers a practical and spacious option, it has begun to show its age, especially when placed alongside Tata's updated offering. The Tiago EV now delivers better value for money, a more modern feature set, and a significantly lower price point, making it the more compelling choice for budget-conscious EV buyers. Unless Citroen introduces a substantial update to the eC3, it will find it increasingly difficult to stay competitive in the entry-level EV segment.

    Other Options To Consider

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