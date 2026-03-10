All
    New Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Which Of The Two EVs Should You Pick?

    Given their similar size and positioning, we thought of checking out which compact EV should you pick from the two

    Published On Mar 10, 2026 10:02 AM By Rohit

    Punch EV vs eC3

    Following its launch in 2024, the Tata Punch EV was recently given its first midlife update with some minor tweaks inside and out, along with an updated set of electric powertrains. With its eyes locked on the Citroen eC3, we thought you may be interested in knowing which of the two EVs should be under your consideration? Let’s find out:

    Prices

    Model

    2026 Tata Punch EV (introductory)

    Citroen eC3

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 6.49 lakh onwards + Rs 2.6 per km

    Not Available

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh 

    Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • The new Punch EV is available with the option of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan that basically means subscribing to the battery for every kilometre driven depending upon the usage. With the BaaS option, the Punch EV’s starting price is further reduced to Rs 6.49 lakh from the standard pricing of Rs 9.69 lakh.

    • When the standard prices of the two EVs are considered, the 2026 Tata Punch EV undercuts the eC3 by more than Rs 3 lakh at the lower end and by almost Rs 1 lakh at the top end.

    • Citroen does not offer the eC3 with the BaaS option unlike the provision available with its Tata counterpart.

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    Citroen eC3

    Difference

    Length

    3,880 mm

    3,981 mm

    (- 101 mm)

    Width

    1,742 mm

    1,733 mm (without ORVMs)

    + 9 mm

    Height

    1,622 mm

    1,604 mm (with roof rails)

    + 18 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,445 mm

    2,540 mm

    (- 95 mm)
    • The 2026 Tata Punch EV is slightly wider and taller than the Citroen eC3 by 9 mm and 18 mm, respectively.

    Tata Punch EV
    Citroen eC3

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    Citroen eC3

    Fearless Yellow

    Polar White

    Bengal Rouge

    Platinum Grey

    Caramel

    Steel Grey

    Empowered Oxide

    Cosmo Blue

    Supernova Copper

    Pure Grey

    Pristine White

    • When it comes to the monotone shades, it’s the Tata EV that gets the maximum number of choices.

    • Although all the above mentioned paint options of the facelifted Punch EV are available with the choice of a black roof, the Citroen eC3 gets seven dual-tone paint options, including three roof colours. It can also be customised in 47 combinations using the five customisation packs.

    • We have already explained all the colour options of the facelifted Punch EV along with their variant-wise availability as well.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    Citroen eC3

    Headlights

    ✅ (Auto-LED projector units with follow-me-home as well as welcome and goodbye functions)

    Halogen

    LED DRLs

    Front fog lamps

    ✅ (LEDs with cornering function)

    ✅ (part of the Vibe pack)

    Roof rails

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    ✅ (dynamic)

    Dual-tone alloy wheels

    ✅ (aerodynamically designed 16-inch units)

    ✅ (15-inches)

    LED tail lights

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Fabric

    Leather-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel 

    ✅ (with tilt adjustment only)

    ✅ (with tilt adjustment only)

    Centre console with cupholders

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    Auto up/down power windows for all doors

    Glovebox illumination

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear

    1 (front) and 2 (rear)

    Digital driver’s display

    ✅ (10.25-inches)

    Ventilated front seats

    Climate control

    ✅ (Auto)

    ✅ (Manual)

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Paddle shifters

    Air purifier

    Cruise control

    Sunroof

    ✅ (single-pane openable)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    ✅ (with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well)

    Infotainment system

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.2-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    4

    4

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Alexa connectivity

    Airbags

    6

    2

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    ❌ (rear parking camera only)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear parking sensors

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    IRVM

    ✅ (Auto-dimming)

    ✅ (Manual)

    Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    • While the price and positioning of the two EVs is different, both come with some common features such as roof rails, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a big touchscreen infotainment system.

    • That said, the new Punch EV has a lot of premium elements such as all-LED lighting, leatherette upholstery, dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, six airbags and even a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Punch EV Dashboard
    Citroen eC3

    • Even though the eC3 costs more than the facelifted Punch EV, it is not as feature-rich as the Tata offering. The only single and most useful feature advantage it has over the new Punch EV is that it gets auto up/down for all power windows.

    • You can check out the variant-wise features on offer with the facelifted Tata Punch EV to help decide the right variant for your needs.

    Electric Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    Citroen eC3

    Battery pack

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    29.2 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    57 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    143 Nm

    Claimed range

    365 km-375 km* (MIDC part I+II)

    468 km (MIDC part I+II)

    246 km (MIDC)
    *under certification

    • Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the facelifted Tata Punch EV that gets the maximum number of battery pack options (read two).

    • It’s the Tata EV’s setup (in both the versions) that makes the maximum amount of power and even the highest torque.

    Tata Punch EV
    Citroen eC3

    Charging Options

    Specification

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    Citroen eC3

    3.3 kW AC charger and 15A plug point

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 9.4 hours (15A plug point)

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 13.5 hours (15A plug point)

    10 to 100 percent in 10.5 hours (15A plug point)

    7.4 kW AC fast charger

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.6 hours

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 5 hours

    Not Available

    DC fast charger

    30 and 40 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 56 mins (using 50 kW unit)

    10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes
    • As mentioned earlier, the new Punch EV comes with two battery pack options whereas the eC3 gets just a single electric powertrain. While the Tata EV offers a wider choice of charging options, the eC3 is limited to either a 15A plug point or a DC fast charger (capacity not mentioned).

    • Comparing the charging times head to head with a 15A plug point, the eC3’s battery is juiced up in 10.5 hours, which lies between the specified times of the Punch EV. In the case of the DC fast charger, the eC3 takes nearly the same amount of time to go from 10 to 80 percent as required by the facelifted Punch EV’s two battery packs.

    CarDekho Says…

    Ever since the Tata Punch EV was introduced in the market, it has made a significant mark for itself, thanks to its compact proportions, tech-loaded cabin, and powerful electric powertrains. With the recent facelift, Tata has only sweetened the deal by giving it an updated electric setup, while making it a more stylish offering, all of which make it a compelling buy.

    The Citroen eC3, on the other hand, has been around since early 2023, and has now started falling behind when compared to its more capable and feature-loaded rivals. While its slightly larger size, good ride quality, and close-to-claimed range still holds some advantage over the Punch EV, the barebones nature of the cabin, basic features and relatively smaller single battery pack options may draw buyers away.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch EV

