New Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Which Of The Two EVs Should You Pick?

Following its launch in 2024, the Tata Punch EV was recently given its first midlife update with some minor tweaks inside and out, along with an updated set of electric powertrains. With its eyes locked on the Citroen eC3, we thought you may be interested in knowing which of the two EVs should be under your consideration? Let’s find out:

Prices

Model 2026 Tata Punch EV (introductory) Citroen eC3 Price (with BaaS) Rs 6.49 lakh onwards + Rs 2.6 per km Not Available Price (without BaaS) Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh

The new Punch EV is available with the option of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan that basically means subscribing to the battery for every kilometre driven depending upon the usage. With the BaaS option, the Punch EV’s starting price is further reduced to Rs 6.49 lakh from the standard pricing of Rs 9.69 lakh.

When the standard prices of the two EVs are considered, the 2026 Tata Punch EV undercuts the eC3 by more than Rs 3 lakh at the lower end and by almost Rs 1 lakh at the top end.

Citroen does not offer the eC3 with the BaaS option unlike the provision available with its Tata counterpart.

Dimensions

Dimension 2026 Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Difference Length 3,880 mm 3,981 mm (- 101 mm) Width 1,742 mm 1,733 mm (without ORVMs) + 9 mm Height 1,622 mm 1,604 mm (with roof rails) + 18 mm Wheelbase 2,445 mm 2,540 mm (- 95 mm)

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is slightly wider and taller than the Citroen eC3 by 9 mm and 18 mm, respectively.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

However, it’s the Citroen offering that leads by a huge margin when the overall length and the wheelbase of the two EVs are considered.

We have also compared how the new Punch EV sizes up against the Tata Tiago EV in a detailed separate story.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Fearless Yellow Polar White Bengal Rouge Platinum Grey Caramel Steel Grey Empowered Oxide Cosmo Blue Supernova Copper – Pure Grey – Pristine White –

When it comes to the monotone shades, it’s the Tata EV that gets the maximum number of choices.

Although all the above mentioned paint options of the facelifted Punch EV are available with the choice of a black roof, the Citroen eC3 gets seven dual-tone paint options, including three roof colours. It can also be customised in 47 combinations using the five customisation packs.

We have already explained all the colour options of the facelifted Punch EV along with their variant-wise availability as well.

Features

Feature 2026 Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Headlights ✅ (Auto-LED projector units with follow-me-home as well as welcome and goodbye functions) Halogen LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front fog lamps ✅ (LEDs with cornering function) ✅ (part of the Vibe pack) Roof rails ✅ ✅ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ (dynamic) ❌ Dual-tone alloy wheels ✅ (aerodynamically designed 16-inch units) ✅ (15-inches) LED tail lights ✅ ❌ Upholstery Leatherette Fabric Leather-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel ✅ (with tilt adjustment only) ✅ (with tilt adjustment only) Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for all seats ✅ ❌ Auto up/down power windows for all doors ❌ ✅ Glovebox illumination ✅ ❌ Glovebox cooling ✅ ❌ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ❌ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ❌ USB charging ports Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear 1 (front) and 2 (rear) Digital driver’s display ✅ (10.25-inches) ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Climate control ✅ (Auto) ✅ (Manual) Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ❌ Paddle shifters ✅ ❌ Air purifier ✅ ❌ Cruise control ✅ ❌ Sunroof ✅ (single-pane openable) ❌ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable ORVMs ✅ (with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well) ✅ Infotainment system 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.2-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 4 4 Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Alexa connectivity ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 2 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ❌ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ❌ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ❌ Hill-hold assist ✅ ❌ Hill descent control ✅ ❌ 360-degree camera ✅ ❌ (rear parking camera only) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ❌ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake ✅ ❌ All four disc brakes ✅ ❌ IRVM ✅ (Auto-dimming) ✅ (Manual) Rear wiper with washer and defogger ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ❌

While the price and positioning of the two EVs is different, both come with some common features such as roof rails, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a big touchscreen infotainment system.

That said, the new Punch EV has a lot of premium elements such as all-LED lighting, leatherette upholstery, dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, six airbags and even a 360-degree camera.

Even though the eC3 costs more than the facelifted Punch EV, it is not as feature-rich as the Tata offering. The only single and most useful feature advantage it has over the new Punch EV is that it gets auto up/down for all power windows.

You can check out the variant-wise features on offer with the facelifted Tata Punch EV to help decide the right variant for your needs.

Electric Powertrain

Specification 2026 Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Battery pack 30 kWh 40 kWh 29.2 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS 57 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm 143 Nm Claimed range 365 km-375 km* (MIDC part I+II) 468 km (MIDC part I+II) 246 km (MIDC)

Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the facelifted Tata Punch EV that gets the maximum number of battery pack options (read two).

It’s the Tata EV’s setup (in both the versions) that makes the maximum amount of power and even the highest torque.

*under certification

When the claimed range figures are concerned, it’s once again the Tata EV that leads the way, with up to 468 km. That said, the eC3 came quite close to its claimed range figure in our range test where it covered 232 km on a single charge.

Our detailed variant-wise battery pack options story of the Punch EV will help you pick the right variant that suits your driving requirements the best. Consequently, we have also covered whether you should opt for the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Punch or its electric version instead.

Charging Options

Specification 2026 Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 3.3 kW AC charger and 15A plug point 30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 9.4 hours (15A plug point) 40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 13.5 hours (15A plug point) 10 to 100 percent in 10.5 hours (15A plug point) 7.4 kW AC fast charger 30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.6 hours 40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 5 hours Not Available DC fast charger 30 and 40 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 56 mins (using 50 kW unit) 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes

As mentioned earlier, the new Punch EV comes with two battery pack options whereas the eC3 gets just a single electric powertrain. While the Tata EV offers a wider choice of charging options, the eC3 is limited to either a 15A plug point or a DC fast charger (capacity not mentioned).

Comparing the charging times head to head with a 15A plug point, the eC3’s battery is juiced up in 10.5 hours, which lies between the specified times of the Punch EV. In the case of the DC fast charger, the eC3 takes nearly the same amount of time to go from 10 to 80 percent as required by the facelifted Punch EV’s two battery packs.

CarDekho Says…

Ever since the Tata Punch EV was introduced in the market, it has made a significant mark for itself, thanks to its compact proportions, tech-loaded cabin, and powerful electric powertrains. With the recent facelift, Tata has only sweetened the deal by giving it an updated electric setup, while making it a more stylish offering, all of which make it a compelling buy.

The Citroen eC3, on the other hand, has been around since early 2023, and has now started falling behind when compared to its more capable and feature-loaded rivals. While its slightly larger size, good ride quality, and close-to-claimed range still holds some advantage over the Punch EV, the barebones nature of the cabin, basic features and relatively smaller single battery pack options may draw buyers away.