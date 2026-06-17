Citroen eC3 X Launched At Rs 11.99 Lakh, Battery-As-A-Service Prices Start At Rs 6.89 Lakh: Find FULL DETAILS Here!

Our French friend, Citroen, has updated its most affordable EV micro-SUV, the eC3, which now carries the X moniker. The Citroen eC3 X has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three trims: Live, Live (O), and Shine. While the base Live and top-spec Shine variants continue unchanged in both name and price, the earlier Feel mid-spec variant has been replaced by the new Live (O) trim.

One can also opt for Citroen's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan now. Check out more details about the eC3 X below:

Prices

Here are the detailed prices of the new eC3 X, also compared with the prices of its outgoing version:

Variant New eC3 X (Without BaaS) New eC3 X (With BaaS) Old eC3 Live Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 6.89 lakh + Rs 2.26 per km Rs 11.99 lakh Feel Discontinued Discontinued Rs 12.80 lakh Live (O)* Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 7.09 lakh + Rs 2.26 per km — Shine Rs 13.26 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh + Rs 2.26 per km Rs 13.26 lakh

Prices for the base Live trim and the top-spec Live trim remains unchanged.

The Live (O) trim is Rs 45,000 more affordable than the previous mid-spec Feel trim.

The eC3 X can be had under the Battery-as-a-Service plan now under which the price starts at Rs 6.89 lakh plus Rs 2.26 per km.

What’s New?

Design

The eC3 X gets a refreshed front-end which looks slightly different. It now features LED projector headlamps replacing the halogen setup, as well as split LED DRLs and LED fog lamps, replacing the simpler lighting setup on the earlier model.

In profile, theeC3 X gets new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, along with existing elements like black ORVMs with turn indicators, roof rails and chunky cladding for style.

No Change In Dimensions: Length: 3981 mm, Width: 1733 mm, Height: 1604 mm (with roofrails), Wheelbase: 2540 mm

At the rear, the changes are minimal. The same wraparound taillamp setup continues with the eC3 X badging on the right end of the tailgate.

No Dual-tone Colours Anymore! The Citroen eC3 X is on offer with six monotone colour options: Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black, Steel Grey and Polar White. The dual-tone paint options with the white roof have been discontinued.

Interior And Features

The eC3 X’s cabin receives the most noticeable changes. The dashboard now gets a new Electric Blue theme with a leatherette finish, while the seats switch to dual-tone white leatherette upholstery with blue highlights.

A new 7-inch digital instrument cluster replaces the earlier monochrome display. Other features on offer include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get a wireless phone charger, connected car tech with over 40 features and electric auto-folding outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs).

Optional Additions! The optional equipment list has expanded as well, with a JBL audio system and front and rear dashcam package that offers lane departure warning, front vehicle distance alert and pedestrian warning.

Safety has improved with the addition of six airbags (compared to only two in the pre-facelift version) and ISOFIX child seat mounts on higher variants. Apart from this it continues with its existing safety tech like ABS with EBD, speed sensitive door locks and reverse parking sensors.

Battery Pack & Range

The eC3 X continues with the same 29.2 kWh air-cooled battery pack option. The detailed specifications are as given below:

Battery Pack 29.2 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 Power 57 PS Torque 143 Nm Acceleration (0 to 60 kmph) 6.8 seconds DC Fast Charging Time (0 to 80 percent) 57 minutes Claimed Range (MIDC) 325 km

Rivals

The Citroen eC3 X can be considered against the Tata Punch EV and MG Comet EV, besides being an alternative to the recently-launched Tata Tiago EV. All of these entry-level electric vehicles are offered with a BaaS scheme.

CarDekho Says…

The eC3 X is a sensible update and not a complete overhaul. The carmaker has focused on fixing some of the biggest misses of the earlier model by adding LED lighting, a better digital cluster, wireless connectivity, six airbags for more safety and more premium cabin materials.

The introduction of Battery-as-a-Service also lowers the entry price, making the car more accessible for budget-conscious buyers. However, if you already own the older eC3, the unchanged battery pack, motor and only marginally improved range mean there is little reason to upgrade purely for performance. For first-time EV buyers looking for a comfortable city commuter with a richer feature list, the eC3 X now makes a much stronger case than before.