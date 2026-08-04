All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Kia Syros EV Variant Compared: HTK Vs HTK Plus

    Both variants are very well spec'd, with a minor difference in equipment offered

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 04, 2026 16:01 IST
    info icon
    Published OnAug 04, 2026 16:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 04, 2026 16:01 IST
    3.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    Kia Syros EV HTK Vs HTK Plus

    The Kia Syros EV was launched last month with a starting price of Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an EV counterpart to the Syros ICE, and the two, in terms of looks, are very similar to each other. 

    The Syros EV is offered in five trims, which are HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and the X-line

    Except for the base HTK variant, all the other higher variants are available with an extended-range battery pack as well.  While the base HTK variant offers plenty of features and equipment with it, does it feel worth it to upgrade to the HTK Plus variant? Let’s find out:

    Price

    Variants

    Kia Syros EV HTK

    Kia Syros EV HTK Plus

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 13.50 lakh

    Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ER)

    • The Syros EV with the HTK variant is offered with a single 42 kWh battery pack.

    • The higher HTK Plus is offered with both 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery pack options.

    Design

    The Syros EV is completely based on its ICE counterpart, with boxy proportions and funky styling; it does standout in the crowd of crossovers in this segment. Both variants are nearly identical in the fascia with a large body-coloured nose panel at the front, body-coloured inserts on the bumper and slim LED headlamps.

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV HTK Plus

    Coming to the profile, the HTK and HTK Plus are similar in design with flush door handles, body-coloured B-pillar, black roof rails, chunky cladding which adds a rugged feel to it, shark-fin antenna, and front fender-mounted charge port flap. The difference comes in the wheels offered with both variants, where the HTK and the HTK Plus are offered with smaller 16-inch alloys, while the HTK Plus with the 51.4 kWh battery pack is offered with 17-inch dual-tone alloys. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV HTK Plus

    At the rear, both variants are exactly the same, with split LED taillamps, a flat tailgate, and body-coloured bumper inserts which enhance the SUV look of it as well. Both variants miss out on the rear wiper with washer and defogger unit. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV HTK Plus

    Interior

    Step inside the Syros EV and both variants won’t make you feel that these are lower-spec variants, with a clean dashboard layout, a triple-screen setup, and a two-spoke steering wheel derived from the Syros ICE. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV HTK Plus

    With the Syros EV, front occupants now have an additional storage space with a floating centre console, which is present instead of the gear lever, which is replaced by the steering-mounted column. Both variants come with dual-tone blue and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery, which does enhance the premiumness of the cabin. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK

    Features

    On the features front, both variants are equipped with a triple-screen setup which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 5-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Both also have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speakers with tweeters, steering-mounted controls, drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), Type-C charge ports for front and rear passengers, manual IRVM, and rear AC vents. 

    Kia Syros EV Infotainment System

    While both variants are well-equipped, the HTK Plus additionally features a faster 100W Type-C charging port at the front and a cruise control system. 

    Safety

    In terms of safety, both variants are equipped with six airbags, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and a virtual engine sound system. 

    By opting for the HTK Plus variant, you get a reverse parking camera, which will help you when parking or reversing the car.

    Battery Options

    The Syros EV is offered with two battery packs, which are a smaller 42 kWh battery pack, which is suitable for office runs and city drives with occasional trips outside the city, and an extended-range 51.4 kWh battery pack suitable for long-distance travel.  The base HTK variant is available only with the smaller battery pack, while the higher HTK Plus is available with both battery packs. 

    Here’s a detailed specification of the battery packs available: 

    Battery

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    443 km

    526 km

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Kia Syros EV Charging Port

    Rivals

    The Syros EV’s primary rivals include the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Kia Syros EV's HTK and HTK Plus trims have similar exteriors, high-quality interiors with well-executed features, and comparable safety equipment. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV HTK Plus

    The main difference lies in the battery packs; the HTK model is suitable for city driving and occasional weekend trips without losing significant features. 

    Frequent long-distance drives outside the city or interstate will likely require a large battery pack, which the HTK Plus offers the choice of two battery packs with it.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Ninad
    Ninad
    • Instagram
    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on Kia Syros EV

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Kia Syros EV Variant Compared: HTK Vs HTK Plus
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience