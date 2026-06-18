MG Starlight Spied Testing In India: New XUV 7XO Rival Coming Soon?

JSW MG Motor India has long been rumoured to be testing plug-in hybrid technology for India, and now we have spy images of its next product, which is likely to employ the technology. With an expected launch later this year, the carmaker is now testing the Starlight 560 SUV in India, which is expected to sit above the Hector in its India lineup. Here is what we can see in the images and all the details we know so far:

2026 MG Starlight Spied: What Can Be Seen?

Although heavily camouflaged, from these images, we can see that the Starlight 560 will be styled similarly to the global version, which is sold under the Wuling badge in other markets. Up front, it gets an upright grille with a honeycomb pattern and large rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs as well. The bumper looks fairly simple in profile and features vertical air vents on the edges for improved air flow.

In profile, it has a boxy silhouette that leans towards a conventional SUV stance, as opposed to recent MG products like the Windsor EV and Comet EV that have adopted radical designs. The Starlight 560 further gets prominent roof rails, large windows and pull-type door handles as well. You also get to see 10-spoke alloy wheels, which could get a dual-tone look.

The rear-end looks fairly simple too and gets slim horizontal LED taillamp clusters with a ‘clear-lens’ effect, a large roof spoiler, and a curvy bumper design.

Besides this, we can also spot a front camera on the windshield, which could mean the inclusion of ADAS features, and a free-standing touchscreen inside, just like the global model as well. It is expected to also feature a 7-seater layout.

Note: The final design of the SUV may incorporate some minor styling tweaks specifically for the Indian market, although largely its design is expected to remain similar to the global product.

Features & Safety

Globally, the Starlight 560 is equipped with features like a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, powered tailgate, 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and automatic climate control. However, India-spec details are under wraps for now.

In terms of safety, it is likely to get a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 6 airbags, hill hold control (HHC), electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Note: MG is known to bring segment-first features in every segment it enters, which then becomes the benchmark in terms of features on offer. It would be interesting to see what the brand plans with this new product.

Powertrains

Under the hood, the Starlight 560 is powered by a turbo-petrol, a plug-in hybrid and an electric powertrain. Here are its expected specifications:

Turbo-petrol Plug-in Hybrid EV Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol with plug-in hybrid Battery Pack 69.2 kWh Power 177 PS Battery Pack 25 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Torque 260 Nm Power 197 PS Power 204 PS Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT Torque 230 Nm Torque 310 Nm Transmission DHT Claimed Range (CLTC) 530 km

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

A PHEV, if actually brought, would be first in the segment, and would be amongst the handful of other mass-market PHEVs, with the news of BYD as well as JSW Motors planning PHEVs in their upcoming products, which are also expected to debut sometime this year.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

JSW MG Motor India has not revealed the launch date of the Starlight 560 in India, but you can expect it to reach our shores by October this year, ahead of the festive season. We expect it to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ICE variant, and maybe around the Rs 22 lakh mark, for the EV variants.

When launched, it could compete with cars like the Mahindra XUV 7XO and XEV 9S, Tata Safari, the upcoming Safari EV, Jeep Meridian and Hyundai Alcazar.