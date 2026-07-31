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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Toyota Taisor: Which Compact SUV Makes More Sense?

    Both the Taisor and the Brezza utilise the same engine option, which has been sourced from the Fronx.

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 31, 2026 14:53 IST
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    Published OnJul 31, 2026 12:09 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 31, 2026 14:53 IST
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    Brezza Facelift vs Toyota Taisor

    The Maruti Brezza has been launched recently with comprehensive styling updates and a refreshed interior to keep it up in the competition. The Brezza has a strong hold in its segment, and with the latest facelift, the brand is making its claim even stronger. 

    The Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of Brezza’s sibling, the Maruti Fronx, with its crossover-styled SUV design and good feature list on offer. In this comparison, let’s see how well the new Brezza goes against the Toyota Taisor. Let’s get into the detailed comparison. 

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Toyota Taisor

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh

    Rs 7.43 lakh to Rs 12.78 lakh
    • The Brezza Facelift is priced at Rs 7.4 lakh for the entry-level (ex-showroom), and the Toyota Taisor pricing starts at Rs 7.43 lakh, creating a Rs 3,000 price gap. 

    • The top-end trim of the Brezza Facelift is priced at Rs 13.55 lakh, while the Taisor top-spec trim is priced at Rs 12.78 lakh, making a Rs 77,000 price difference. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    Brezza Facelift

    Toyota Taisor

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm 

    3995 mm

    No Difference

    Width

    1790 mm

    1765 mm

    +25 mm

    Height

    1685 mm

    1550 mm

    +135 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2520 mm

    (-20mm)
    • The Brezza Facelift and the Toyota Taisor have an identical length of 3995 mm. 

    • The Brezza Facelift is wider by 25 mm and is also taller by 135 mm. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Toyota Taisor

    • In wheelbase, the Taisor leads by 20 mm. 

    Toyota Taisor

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Toyota Taisor

    Vivacious Orange

    Bluish Black

    Lustrous Beige *

    Lucent Orange 

    Arctic White*

    Sportin Red*

    Sizzling Red*

    Cafe White*

    Splendid Silver

    Enticing Silver*

    Magma Grey

    Gaming Grey

    Bluish Black

    -

    *Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

    • The Brezza Facelift is being offered in 7 colour options, while the Toyota Taisor is being offered in 6 colour options. 

    • Both the SUVs offer dual-tone black roof colour options in multiple shades. 

    Powertrain

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Toyota Taisor

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power 

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    90 PS

    100 PS

    77.5 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    113 Nm

    148 Nm

    98.5 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/6-speed AT^

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), AMT- Automated Manual Transmission.

    • The Brezza Facelift is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG powertrain option, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

    Brezza Facelift vs Toyota Taisor

    • The Taisor is being offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG powertrain option and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

    Brezza Facelift vs Toyota Taisor

    • The Taisor was already available with the turbo-petrol engine, which is a new addition to the Brezza.

    • The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol gets a 6-speed manual transmission and automatic transmission, whereas the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are mated to a manual gearbox only. 

    • The Taisor’s naturally aspirated petrol engine is mated with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, and the turbo petrol option is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic, whereas a 5-speed manual transmission is the only transmission offered for the CNG model.

    • Both the Brezza Facelift and Taisor are being offered only in front-wheel drive configurations. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Toyota Taisor

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    ❌ 

    LED Taillamps

    ✅ (connected)

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    ❌ 

    Heads-up Display

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    PM 2.5 Cabin Air Filter

    ❌ 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    ❌ 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    ❌ 

    Rear-centre Armrest

    ❌ 

    Paddle Shifter

    Cooled Glovebox

    ❌ 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Hold Assist

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Blind Spot Warning

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅(Level-1)

    • Both the SUVs get features like auto LED headlamps, height-adjustable driver seat, heads-up display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, connected car tech features, cruise control, automatic climate control and keyless entry with push-button start. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Toyota Taisor
    Brezza Facelift vs Toyota Taisor

    • The Brezza Facelift is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while the Toyota Taisor is offered with a 9-inch infotainment screen. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx
    Brezza Facelift vs Toyota Taisor

    • Both the Brezza and the Taisor get a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.

    • The Brezza Facelift further gets features such as ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a cooled glove box, a centre armrest and a PM 2.5 cabin air filter. 

    Brezza Facelift vs Toyota Taisor

    • On the safety front, both the SUVs have 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), and a rear defogger. 

    • The Brezza gets additional front parking sensors, TPMS, and selected Level-1 ADAS features such as blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert. 

    • Both the SUVs miss out on features like a fully digital instrument cluster and rain-sensing wipers. 

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

    Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.  Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

    Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO: The XUV 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

    Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways. 

    Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin. 

    Maruti Fronx: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. Click here for the Brezza vs Fronx Comparison story

    Take a look at the Brezza vs Fronx comparison story here. 

    If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza. 

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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