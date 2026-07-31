Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Toyota Taisor: Which Compact SUV Makes More Sense?

The Maruti Brezza has been launched recently with comprehensive styling updates and a refreshed interior to keep it up in the competition. The Brezza has a strong hold in its segment, and with the latest facelift, the brand is making its claim even stronger.

The Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of Brezza’s sibling, the Maruti Fronx, with its crossover-styled SUV design and good feature list on offer. In this comparison, let’s see how well the new Brezza goes against the Toyota Taisor. Let’s get into the detailed comparison.

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Toyota Taisor Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 7.43 lakh to Rs 12.78 lakh

The Brezza Facelift is priced at Rs 7.4 lakh for the entry-level (ex-showroom), and the Toyota Taisor pricing starts at Rs 7.43 lakh, creating a Rs 3,000 price gap.

The top-end trim of the Brezza Facelift is priced at Rs 13.55 lakh, while the Taisor top-spec trim is priced at Rs 12.78 lakh, making a Rs 77,000 price difference.

Dimensions

Model Brezza Facelift Toyota Taisor Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No Difference Width 1790 mm 1765 mm +25 mm Height 1685 mm 1550 mm +135 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2520 mm (-20mm)

The Brezza Facelift and the Toyota Taisor have an identical length of 3995 mm.

The Brezza Facelift is wider by 25 mm and is also taller by 135 mm.

In wheelbase, the Taisor leads by 20 mm.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Facelift Toyota Taisor Vivacious Orange Bluish Black Lustrous Beige * Lucent Orange Arctic White* Sportin Red* Sizzling Red* Cafe White* Splendid Silver Enticing Silver* Magma Grey Gaming Grey Bluish Black -

*Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

The Brezza Facelift is being offered in 7 colour options, while the Toyota Taisor is being offered in 6 colour options.

Both the SUVs offer dual-tone black roof colour options in multiple shades.

Powertrain

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Toyota Taisor Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 90 PS 100 PS 77.5 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 113 Nm 148 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), AMT- Automated Manual Transmission.

The Brezza Facelift is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG powertrain option, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Taisor is being offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG powertrain option and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

The Taisor was already available with the turbo-petrol engine, which is a new addition to the Brezza.

The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol gets a 6-speed manual transmission and automatic transmission, whereas the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are mated to a manual gearbox only.

The Taisor’s naturally aspirated petrol engine is mated with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, and the turbo petrol option is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic, whereas a 5-speed manual transmission is the only transmission offered for the CNG model.

Both the Brezza Facelift and Taisor are being offered only in front-wheel drive configurations.

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Facelift Toyota Taisor Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ (connected) Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Heads-up Display ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System PM 2.5 Cabin Air Filter ✅ ❌ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof ❌ Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ❌ Paddle Shifter ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and Rear) ✅(Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Hold Assist ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌ Blind Spot Warning ✅ ❌ Rear Cross Traffic Alert ✅ ❌ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅(Level-1) ❌

Both the SUVs get features like auto LED headlamps, height-adjustable driver seat, heads-up display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, connected car tech features, cruise control, automatic climate control and keyless entry with push-button start.

The Brezza Facelift is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while the Toyota Taisor is offered with a 9-inch infotainment screen.

Both the Brezza and the Taisor get a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.

The Brezza Facelift further gets features such as ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a cooled glove box, a centre armrest and a PM 2.5 cabin air filter.

On the safety front, both the SUVs have 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), and a rear defogger.

The Brezza gets additional front parking sensors, TPMS, and selected Level-1 ADAS features such as blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert.

Both the SUVs miss out on features like a fully digital instrument cluster and rain-sensing wipers.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The XUV 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways.

Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin.

Maruti Fronx: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. Click here for the Brezza vs Fronx Comparison story.

Take a look at the Brezza vs Fronx comparison story here.

If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza.