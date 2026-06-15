New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched In India, Check Out Price, Features And Powertrain Details HERE

Following its global debut in early 2026, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class has now been introduced in the Indian market. Its prices start from Rs 2.20 crore (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s what’s changed with the midlife update of Mercedes’ flagship sedan:

While the overall silhouette of the S-Class remains instantly recognisable, Mercedes-Benz has given its flagship sedan several subtle yet premium styling updates.

The refresh also introduces an illuminated Mercedes-Benz bonnet emblem, which is a first for the nameplate.

Up front, the sedan gets a 20 percent larger illuminated grille along with redesigned LED headlights featuring twin-star lighting signatures with adaptive Highbeam Assist and a projection distance of up to 600 metres.

New 18-inch alloy wheel designs and minor revisions to the bumpers further help differentiate it from the outgoing version.

At the rear, the tail lights now incorporate three-dimensional chrome-framed signature star elements.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets a completely redesigned dashboard layout, moving away from the wood-heavy design seen on the outgoing model and adopting a more technology-focused cabin theme.

Extensive ambient lighting elements have been integrated throughout the cabin, further enhancing the luxury experience, especially during night-time driving.

The centre console has been redesigned and now houses dual wireless charging pads, allowing front-seat occupants to charge two compatible smartphones simultaneously.

The dashboard incorporates turbine-inspired AC vents at both ends, giving the cabin a more contemporary look compared to the outgoing model.

Mercedes-Benz has also updated the steering wheel design, which now features multiple physical controls for easier access to key vehicle functions.

The new display setup runs on Mercedes-Benz’ latest MB.OS software architecture, which integrates and controls most of the vehicle’s in-car functions through the screens.

Replacing the previous 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display is a new ‘Superscreen’ setup, which consists of a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger-side screen, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

At the rear, the carmaker has replaced the previous 7-inch central controller tablet with two smartphone-like control units that allow rear passengers to access and manage various comfort and entertainment functions.

Buyers continue to have the option to choose from multiple interior colour themes, upholstery finishes, and trim inserts to customise the cabin according to their preferences.

The rear seats continue to offer up to 43.5 degrees of recline and retain features such as heating, ventilation, massage functions as well as neck heating for improved occupant comfort. Rear-seat passengers also benefit from extended leg rest and a near-flat reclining position for enhanced long-distance comfort. Electric sun blinds, adaptive rear lighting and automatic rear seat belt extenders further elevate the limousine experience.

Rear-seat passengers are provided with a pair of 13.6-inch entertainment screens, allowing them to access media and entertainment functions during journeys. The system supports HDMI, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, allows content to be transferred between the two displays, and comes paired with wireless Active Noise Cancellation headphones. Integrated video cameras also enable business meetings and video calls while on the move.

The luxury sedan comes equipped with a dual-pane sunroof, which helps make the cabin feel more spacious and airy for all occupants.

In addition to the new Superscreen setup and dual wireless charging pads, the facelifted S-Class continues to offer a host of luxury features aimed at enhancing the overall cabin experience.

The updated sedan offers over-the-air (OTA) software updates, allowing certain vehicle functions and software systems to be updated remotely without requiring a visit to the service centre.

Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the new S-Class with a 4-zone climate control, enabling occupants in different seating positions to set their preferred temperature independently.

A new AI-powered assistant has been introduced as part of the technology package, offering improved interaction and functionality compared to the system offered in the outgoing model. The luxury sedan also features a Burmester 4D Surround Sound System with 31 speakers, eight seat exciters, 1,610 W output and Dolby Atmos support.

On the safety front, the facelifted S-Class becomes the first car in India to feature as many as 15 airbags.

It also features a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, which brings a wider range of driver-assistance and safety technologies.

Mercedes-Benz has also upgraded the automatic parking assist system, which is designed to make parking manoeuvres easier and more convenient.

The luxury sedan continues to feature rear-wheel steering, a system that improves manoeuvrability at low speeds and enhances stability during high-speed driving.