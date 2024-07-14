Published On Jul 14, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for MG Comet EV

From hatchbacks to SUVs, these are the seven most economical EVs you can buy in India

Rising fuel prices have increased electric car sales in the country, along with their number growing in our market too. With low ownership costs and an expanding charging infrastructure, more new car buyers are choosing EVs, including the more affordable electric offerings. And to meet this demand, many carmakers in India offer various options.

If you are planning to buy one, in this report we have highlighted seven of the most affordable all-electric cars available in India.

MG Comet EV

Price Range Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

Looking for a car that provides an effortless driving experience in city traffic thanks to its compact form factor? Then the MG Comet EV might just be the right choice for you. Launched in 2023, this three-door micro-electric hatchback from MG is offered with a single 17.3 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of up to 230 km.

Powertrain Specifications

MG Comet EV Battery Pack 17.3 kWh No of electric motor 1 Power/ Torque 42 PS/ 110 Nm Claimed Range 230 km Charging Time 3.5 hours (7.4 kW charger) / 7 hours (3.3 kW charger)

Its key features includeThe MG Comet EV features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and /Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, 12V power outlets, USB charging ports and keyless entry. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a reverse parking camera with sensors, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and an electronic parking brake.

Tata Tiago EV

Price Range Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tiago EV is Tata Motors' entry-level all-electric offering. It is an alternative to the MG Comet EV and your only other option if you are considering an EV under Rs 10 lakh. Available with two powertrain options, the Tiago EV delivers a claimed range of up to 315 km and is compatible with a DC fast charger, which charges the electric car from 10 to 80 percent in 58 minutes, regardless of the powertrain choice you pick.

Powertrain Specifications

Tata Tiago EV Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Power/ Torque 61 PS/ 110 Nm 75 PS/ 114 Nm Claimed Range 250 km 315 km Charging Time 2.6 hours (7.2 kW charger) / 6.9 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 58 minutes (DC fast charger) 3.6 hours (7.2 kW charger) / 8.7 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 58 minutes (DC fast charger)

The Tiago EV is equipped with features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, and cruise control. Safety features include dual front airbags, rain sensing wipers, electronic stability control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system and a reverse parking camera with parking sensors.

Tata Punch EV

Price Range Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

In January 2024, Tata launched the all-electric version of the Punch micro SUV. It is the first product in Tata's EV portfolio to be built on the completely new Acti.ev platform. The Punch EV is offered with two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh, with the larger 35 kWh pack capable of delivering a claimed range of 421 km.

Powertrain Specifications

Tata Punch EV Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh Power/ Torque 82 PS/ 114 Nm 122 PS/ 190 Nm Claimed Range 315 km 421 km Charging Time 3.6 hours (7.2 kW charger) / 9.4 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 56 minutes (DC fast charger) 5 hours (7.2 kW charger) / 13.5 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 56 minutes (DC fast charger)

The Punch EV features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof. On the safety front, it gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera with blind spot view monitor, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Citroen eC3 EV

Price Range Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

The eC3 is Citroen's first all-electric vehicle in India. It competes directly with the Tata Punch EV and is positioned as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. Design-wise, it resembles the C3 hatchback but features 'e' badging to differentiate it from the ICE-powered model. Available with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, the eC3 is equipped with a 57 PS electric motor and delivers a claimed range of 320 km.

Powertrain Specifications

Citroen eC3 Battery Pack 29.2 kWh Power/ Torque 57 PS/ 143 Nm Claimed Range 320 km Charging Time 10.5 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 57 minutes (DC fast charger)

The Citroen eC3 comes equipped with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and connected car tech. Safety features include electronic stability control, dual front airbags, and a reverse parking camera with parking sensors.

Tata Tigor EV

Price Range Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Tigor EV serves as a sedan alternative to the Tiago EV and has no direct rivals. Its exterior features blue inserts throughout and EV badging, setting it apart from the ICE-powered Tata Tiago. The Tigor EV comes with a single 26 kWh battery pack choice which is coupled with a 75 PS electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 315 km.

Powertrain Specifications

Tata Tigor EV Battery Pack 26 kWh Power/ Torque 75 PS/ 170 Nm Claimed Range 315 km Charging Time 9.4 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 59 minutes (DC fast charger)

Features-wise, the Tigor EV is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, and cruise control. Safety features include dual front airbags, rain sensing wipers, electronic stability control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system and a reverse parking camera with parking sensors.

Tata Nexon EV

Price Range Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you are looking for an EV in the subcompact SUV segment, one of the options you can consider is the Tata Nexon EV. In the second half of 2023, Tata launched the refreshed Nexon EV, which came with design updates including connected headlights and taillight setup, alongside new features like a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Tata Nexon EV is offered with two powertrain choices and a claimed range of up to 465 km.

Powertrain Specifications

Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack 30 kWh 40.5 kWh Power/ Torque 129 PS/ 215 Nm 143 PS/ 215 Nm Claimed Range 325 km 465 km Charging Time 4.3 hours (7.2 kW charger) / 10.5 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 56 minutes (DC fast charger) 6 hours (7.2 kW charger) / 15 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 56 minutes (DC fast charger)

The Nexon EV features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system . Safety-wise, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and parking brake with auto hold.

Mahindra XUV400

Price Range Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

The last model on this list is the Mahindra XUV400. It recently received some variant and feature updates, including a new cabin theme, a larger infotainment system, and modern features like connected car technology. Available with two battery pack options (34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh), the XUV400 is equipped with a 150 PS electric motor, providing a claimed range of up to 456 km.

Powertrain Specifications

Mahindra XUV400 Battery Pack 34.5 kWh 39.5 kWh Power/ Torque 150 PS/ 310 Nm 150 PS/ 310 Nm Claimed Range 375 km 456 km Charging Time 6.5 hours (7.4 kW charger) / 13.5 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 50 minutes (DC fast charger) 6.5 hours (7.4 kW charger) / 13.5 hours (3.3 kW charger) / 50 minutes (DC fast charger)

The Mahindra XUV400 comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charging, and push-button start-stop. Safety features include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera with parking sensors.

These are the seven most affordable EVs in India. Let us know in the comments below which EV you would pick.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

