2026 Mini Countryman C Launched: Find Out Its FULL PRICING, Variants, Specifications, Dimensions & Other Details

Mini India has launched the Countryman C SUV at a price of Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides being the largest car to wear the Mini moniker till date, it will offer buyers a lower entry-point into the ‘Countryman’ brand. Let’s take a look at the crossover in detail below:

Price

The Countryman C is available in a single fully-loaded trim, priced at Rs 47.50 lakh. It will be imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked-down Kit) for the Indian market:

Model Price (ex-showroom) Mini Countryman C Rs 47.50 lakh

Design

The Countryman C carries forward the funky and bold aesthetic from its EV twin, the Countryman Electric, but with few notable changes to distinguish itself.

Up front, you get to see a large grille with a bronze-coloured surround, and a body-coloured insert on the lower part.

The bumper also looks shapely, with generous amounts of plastic cladding and a textured bronze skid plate in the centre.

The large LED headlamps get a squared-off shape and LED DRLs encircling the cluster

In profile, it gets a boxy silhouette with a contrast black roof, ORVMs and a C-pillar insert.

The flap-type door handles have been kept flush with the body for better aerodynamics, like the BMW X1 which is also based on the same platform.

Mini is offering 19-inch alloy wheels for the India-spec Countryman C.

The rear-end styling gets classic Mini proportions with a minimalistic look and vertical-set LED taillamps with pixelated ‘Union Jack’ detailing.

The ‘SUV-ness’ here is enhanced by chunky cladding and a silver skid plate.

Dimensions: Length: 4447 mm, Width: 1843 mm (without ORVMs), Height: 1661 mm, Wheelbase: 2692 mm

Colour Options

You can opt for any of these five exterior colours with the Countryman C:

Smokey Green

British Racing Green

Nanuq White

Slate Blue

Chilli Red

Interior

Just like the exterior, the interior of the Countryman C too remains unmistakably Mini. The India-spec car also gets Brown leather upholstery as standard.

The dashboard features few elements, with most controls and the driver’s display being integrated into the circular touchscreen. The entire dashboard is also draped in fabric made from recycled polyester, adding a touch of quirkiness and sustainability.

The design quirks continue to the centre console with silver toggles for gearshifts, driving modes and the ignition switch.

Mini equips the Countryman C with a three-spoke steering wheel with a fabric lower spoke and bronze inserts on the door handles and front tweeters.

You also have sports seats for front occupants which offer decent support and room, while the rear bench gets slide and recline functionality as well.

Boot Space: With all seats up, the Countryman C offers 505 litres of boot space; fold the rear seats down and this increases to 1,450 litres.

Features & Safety

In terms of equipment, the Countryman C gets a panoramic sunroof, 9.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered front seats, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, massaging driver seat, cruise control, heads-up display and connected car technology.

It has been rated 5-stars by Euro NCAP, and gets safety tech such as Level 1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, hill hold assist (HHA) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Powertrain

In India, the Countryman C is powered by a sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 156 PS Torque 240 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 9 seconds Top speed 212 kmph

*DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Furthermore, Mini claims that the Countryman C can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds, with a top speed of 212 kmph.

Rivals

The Mini Countryman C rivals other entry-level luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the Audi Q3.