New Honda Elevate To Launch Soon: What New Features To Expect?

The Honda Elevate was launched in India back in 2023 and three years later, Honda is preparing to give it a minor facelift to make it feel fresher in light of newer competition. With the update nearing launch, images of the test mule over the internet have recently surfaced, indicating what the changes could be. Let’s take a look about what we know so far:

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: Exterior

Honda recently launched the 2026 City with a new face and an improved feature-list. You can expect the Elevate facelift to receive changes on similar lines.

While the spy images do not show its front fascia, the Elevate is likely to feature a revised front fascia with connected LED DRLs, updated headlamps, and a redone bumper design aligning with the brand’s softer global design philosophy.

The side profile of the Elevate is expected to remain largely unchanged. The boxy proportions of the Elevate give it an upright stance that enhances its road presence. However, it could see tweaks to details like an updated design for the alloy wheels and roof rails.

The rear end of the Elevate is expected to continue with the same LED taillamps as the current version, but likely with reworked detailing. The rear bumper may also get minor revisions with a curvier profile. .

As part of this update, Honda may also choose to revise the colour palette of the Elevate with some new shades on offer in addition to the existing range.

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: Interior

The interior of the Elevate was always a good place to be in, and while we do not have the details about the changes in this facelift, you can expect it to retain the upright dashboard with a floating touchscreen infotainment system in the center. It could also retain the three-spoke steering wheel as well as the semi-digital instrument cluster for familiarity.

That said, Honda is likely to offer new cabin themes inside the Elevate, which would replace the black and beige, and black and tan combinations offered so far. As usual, fit-and-finish levels are expected to be top-notch as a Honda product.

2026 Honda Elevate: Features & Safety

In terms of equipment, the Elevate is already a fairly well-loaded SUV, and this facelift could add some new features like an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats and power-adjustable driver seat. Other features from the current version like wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, single-pane sunroof, 6-speaker sound system, connected car technology and automatic climate control could be carried forward.

Safety features in the Elevate facelift could include a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors as new additions alongside existing equipment like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), traction control, hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, rear view camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: Powertrain

The facelifted Elevate’s powertrain is expected to be identical to the current model which is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with two gearbox options. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT

CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic) / MT - Manual transmission

2026 Honda Elevate facelift: Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Honda has not confirmed the launch date of the Elevate facelift, but you can expect it to be introduced by October this year. Considering the feature additions, Honda is likely to price the Elevate facelift between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 17 lakh(ex-showroom).

The Honda Elevate sits in a densely packed segment in the Indian car market. Its rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Citroen Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, the Toyota Hyryder, Volkwagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra and the Renault Duster.

*The Images used in the article are of the pre-facelift Honda Elevate used for representation purposes only.