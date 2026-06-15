Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Launched At Rs 7.24 Lakh, Rs 86,000 More Expensive Than Regular Variant

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single fully-loaded ZXi Plus variant with a manual gearbox. Interestingly, its 1.2-litre flex-fuel petrol engine returns the same power and torque as its regular petrol unit. Besides, this version of the Wagon R mirrors the regular one in design as well as feature list.

Now, if you’re curious about the details, we have covered it all below:

Price

The Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel is available only on a single top-spec ZXi Plus trim:

Variant ZXi Plus Flex Fuel ZXi Plus Petrol Difference Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.24 lakh Rs 6.38 lakh +Rs 86,000

Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Overview

The Wagon R Flex Fuel retains the familiar tall-boy design of the standard Wagon R, with only a few distinctive touches to set it apart. Up front, it features squared-off halogen headlamps, a slim grille with a chrome strip and honeycomb detailing, and a bumper with a wide air dam and fog lamps housed in black surrounds.

The biggest differentiator is the large 'Flex Fuel' decal on the side profile, complemented by 14-inch alloy wheels and a blacked-out C-pillar that creates a floating roof effect. At the rear, the hatchback sports signature vertical taillamps, a 'Flex Fuel' badge on the tailgate, a chrome garnish above the registration plate, and a black bumper insert for added contrast.

Like the exterior, the cabin layout remains largely unchanged from the standard Wagon R.

The dashboard follows an upright design and is finished in a dual-tone beige and black theme, giving the interior a bright and airy feel. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits high on the centre console, flanked by slim vertical AC vents for easy access and visibility. Below it are the manual AC controls, charging ports, and a 12V socket. The driver gets a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated audio controls, paired with an analogue instrument cluster that includes a Multi Information Display (MID).

The front seats feature a slim design with integrated headrests, while the rear bench continues to be one of the roomiest in the segment. Thanks to the tall-boy architecture, even taller passengers enjoy generous headroom and ample knee room.

The Wagon R Flex Fuel offers a respectable list of features for its price point. Its infotainment setup includes a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a four-speaker audio system. Other convenience features include manual AC, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a manual day/night IRVM, and built-in navigation.

On the safety front, the hatchback comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, and speed-sensing door locks.

The power and torque figures of the Wagon R flex fuel remain the same as with the regular petrol engine. Here are the detailed figures:

Engine 1.2-litre flex-fuel petrol engine Fuel Rating Up to E85 Blend Transmission 5-speed MT Power 91 PS Torque 114 Nm

While the Wagon R flex fuel is compatible up to E100 ethanol blend but for now it is homologated for up to E85 blend.

Rivals

As the first mass-market flex-fuel car in the country, the Wagon R stands in a league of its own. That said, it can be considered a greener and more future-ready alternative to entry-level hatchbacks like the Maruti Celerio and Maruti Swift, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.