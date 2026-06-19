2026 Nissan Tekton Teased: Creta Rival Debuts On THIS DATE!

Nissan India has once again teased its upcoming Creta-fighter called the Tekton, and this time around we get to take a look at some key design elements. Alongside this reveal, it has also confirmed that the SUV will debut on 9th July. This is what the teaser shows, and all other details you need to know about the latest Creta-fighter:

What Does The Teaser Show?

In the latest teaser of the Tekton, we can see that it gets several elements inspired from its big brother, the Nissan Patrol. Up front, it features a connected LED DRL on the front fascia which also houses the multi-pod LED headlamps. The Tekton badging sits proud and big on the bonnet, which gets a muscular profile for a tough look. The grille on the front fascia houses the Nissan badge with red accents and chrome trim running across the width of the car. Lower down the bumper, the Tekton has chunky silver cladding that also enhances its road presence.

Besides this, the older teasers of the Tekton also show a unique multi-spoke alloy wheel design and a similar boxy silhouette as the Renault Duster that it will share its platform with. The rear door handles have been placed behind the window for a ‘two-door’ look, while you also get to see muscular haunches on the rear quarter and roof rails.

The rear-end of the Tekton will get a sculpted tailgate with a connected LED taillamp setup with a Nissan logo in the centre. Meanwhile, the rear bumper has a squared out and layered design and a roof spoiler has also been provided for added sportiness.

Based on older teaser images on the Tekton, the rear end of the Tekton is also a boxy shape but less busy in comparison to the front. The top half houses the roof spoiler with aero blades on either side. The simple looking LED tail lamps are connected by the LED light bar split by the Nissan logo on the center of the boot lid. The bootlid also houses Tekton badging on the lower half.

Nissan has not revealed the interior of the Tekton, but from previous teaser sketches, we can see that it will get piano-black trim on the dashboard with gold accents.

Features & Safety

The feature-list inside the Tekton is likely to remain similar to its French cousin. This could include a 10.1-inch Google integrated touchscreen infotainment system, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone charging, connected car tech, auto headlamps, cruise control and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).

Safety suite on the Tekton is expected to include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake (EPB), tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), all-wheel disc brakes, 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Powertrain

Since the Tekton is based on the Renault Duster, the powertrain options are expected to be similar being, two turbo-petrol engines paired to manual and automatic gearbox options. Here are their detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic) / MT - Manual Transmission

*Picture used of Renault Duster for representation purposes.

Notably, the strong-hybrid powertrain, which is expected to be launched in the Duster this year could also make its way to the Tekton at a later date.

Launch Date,Expected Price And Rivals

Post its unveiling next month, the Tekton is expected to go on sale later this year. It is likely to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Tekton will compete in the fierce compact SUV segment, with rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Citroen Aircross.