Citroen And Jeep Organise Monsoon Service Camp Across India Till July 31

Citroen C3

Customers can avail discounts on select parts and accessories during the monsoon service camp

Customers can take advantage of a complimentary 40-point car check-up during this camp.

Discount of up to 10 percent on underbody coating, silencer coating, and windshield treatment.

Offers also available on monsoon specific accessories and tyre replacement services.

Owners will receive an additional month of roadside assistance (RSA) while purchasing the add-on.

Both the monsoon camps are valid till July 31.

As the monsoon season has begun across the country, Jeep and Citroen have launched a special monsoon service camp for their customers. This camp offers a complimentary 40-point car check and discounts on spare parts, accessories, and other services. The camp is now underway and will be running till July 31.

More Details on Monsoon Camp

Both Citroen and Jeep have announced their respective campaigns, offering the following benefits to their customers:

A complementary 40-point preventive car check up.

Discounts of up to 10 percent on underbody coating, silencer coating, windshield treatment, headlight polishing, and some monsoon specific accessories.

Reduction in the prices of various spare parts with special benefits on tyre replacement services.

One additional month of roadside assistance (RSA) with the purchase of RSA add-on.

Customers can get more information about the offers and deals available through monsoon camp by visiting any of the nearest authorized dealerships of Citroen and Jeep located throughout India.

Citroen And Jeep’s Current India Lineup

The Citroen currently has four offerings, the Citroen C3 (starts at Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9 lakh), the Citroen C3 Aircross (starts at Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.11 lakh), the C5 Aircross (starts at Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh) and an electric offering Citroen eC3 (starts at Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 13.56 lakh).

Similarly, the Jeep also offers four products in Indian market, Jeep Compass (starts at Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 32.41 lakh), Jeep Meridian (starts at Rs 33.77 lakh to Rs 39.83 lakh), Jeep Wrangler (starts at Rs 67.65 lakh to Rs 71.65 lakh) and the flagship SUV Grand Cherokee (priced at Rs 80.50 lakh)

