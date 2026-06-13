2027 Hyundai i20 Makes Global Debut: Check It Out In This DETAILED IMAGE GALLERY!

Hyundai has launched the next-generation i20 in Brazil, previewing what could be one of the biggest updates to the hatchback till date. The all-new generation is also expected to make its way to India next year, and could include redesigned interior and exterior, more tech-loaded feature list and an updated powertrain suite as well.

While we await Hyundai to announce the model in India, here is all you need to know about the global version in this detailed image gallery:

Exterior

A radical shift has come forward in terms of the design language, and the i20 now gets larger proportions and sleeker elements that come together for a subtle styling package compared to the current car:

It gets a new fascia up front, with a connected LED headlamp arrangement and a large lower air dam.

The lower part of the bumper is now finished in black, with a silver strip in the middle of the grille. You can also notice less sharper cuts and creases, which have been traded for softer lines.

In profile, the silhouette is now boxier and has thick cladding running across the wheel arches and side skirts for a tougher look. It also has a unique windowline that sharply rakes up towards the rear.

For Brazil, Hyundai is offering up to 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The limited-run X-Line series also gets blacked-out ORVMs and a badge behind the rear window.

The rear-end features a connected LED taillamp setup as well, along with a sculpted tailgate, roof spoiler and chunkily clad bumper with a faux diffuser for sportiness.

Colour Options: Hyundai is offering the i20 with 8 colour options in Brazil: Atlas White, Onyx Black, Brisk Silver, Sand Silver, Sapphire Blue, Shadow Gray, Silk Gray and Lumina Gray.

Interior

The interior of the new i20 looks futuristic, while retaining retro-cool touches that we have seen on other global Hyundai models previously.

The dashboard is dominated by a curved dual-screen setup comprising of the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system.

Slim AC vents are placed vertically in the centre, with climate controls sandwiched between them.

The hatchback also features Hyundai’s new flat-bottom steering wheel with the ‘morse-code’ logo that we have seen in cars like the Venue and Verna in India.

Multiple cabin themes are being offered including beige-grey, all-black and the black-grey combination pictured here.

Features & Safety

The Brazil-spec i20 is equipped with features such as automatic climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker sound system, connected car technology, paddle-shifters, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and a wireless phone charger.

Front passengers also get two USB Type-C charging ports, with a USB Type-C charging port for the rear occupants as well beneath the rear AC vents.

In terms of safety, it gets Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 6 airbags, hill hold assist (HHA), electronic stability control (ESC), rear wiper and washer, traction control, rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), reverse parking camera and all-wheel disc brakes.

Powertrains

The new i20 is available with 1-litre naturally aspirated flex fuel petrol, and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options in Brazil. However, in India it is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol powerplant. The 1-litre turbo-petrol in the i20 N-Line is also likely to be offered. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 83 PS (MT)/ 88 PS (CVT) 120 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The new i20 is expected to be launched in mid 2027 in India. It is likely to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai i20 competes with other premium hatchbacks like the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.