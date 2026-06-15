2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift Spotted In India, Launch Soon!

The 2026 Toyota Hilux has been spotted in India with temporary Indian registration plates. This is a sign of its launch taking place anytime around the corner. Yes, we're talking within the end of the month. Here’s everything you need to know about the updated Hilux.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Exterior

The 2026 facelifted Toyota Hilux has taken a bolder approach towards the macho and imposing look. One of the biggest changes at the front is the much smaller headlamp units, unlike the outgoing version, which had large headlamp units. The opposite approach, with the small headlamps and the large air-dams, give it an imposing look. The black trim on the front-facia proudly houses Toyota lettering and not the logo anymore. The bottom of the bumper houses a brushed aluminium-looking trim with fog lamps on either side. The design then flows down to the skid plates protecting the front differential.

The 5.3-meter side profile of the new Hilux largely looks similar to the outgoing model. The silhouette of the cabin and the bed profile are identical to the existing model. However, the swept-back design of the headlamps and taillamps is gone for the smaller and sleeker-looking ones on the new Hilux. The new Hilux also gets new side steps on the rear end of the bed to access the items on the rear bed more easily.

The rear of the Hilux is also is new design and gives it a new identity to the Hilux. The large Toyota lettering on the tailgate remains, but the tail lamps get a new look. Gone are the ageing old-gen looking tail lamps and in come the more confident looking modern designs. However, while the red lamps remain LEDs, the indicator and reverse lamps still remain to be halogen bulbs.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Interior

The Toyota Hilux was never about luxury. But being basic, butch and purposeful. And so, the interior never felt special for the price but is built to last. The new Hilux however, has a better look and feel in the cabin. For instance, the steering is borrowed from the international Land Cruiser 250, and so is the design inspiration for the dashboard. The layered dashboard now houses a floating 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new dashboard also neatly houses the climate control systems just below the center air vents. The panel below houses the Hilux’s drive modes and multi-terrain modes, presenting its go-anywhere capabilities.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Features & Safety

The 2026 Toyota Hilux comes with a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless smartphone charger, USB-C fast chargers, dual-zone climate control and click-operable cup holders on each end of the dashboard. The driver also now gets a 12.3-inch multi-information display (MID). The Hilux is also expected to come with an updated electronic power steering system, unlike the heavy hydraulic power steering system on the current model.

The current Toyota Hilux includes 7 airbags, brake-assist, hill assist control (HAC), rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The new Hilux can come with level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like pre-collision braking, lane assist, blind-spot monitoring system, etc. However, since most of these systems need to be tuned specially for India, we should wait and see if Toyota decides to enable these features for the Indian models.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

The new Hilux is expected to launch in India with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine which was updated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as found in the Toyota Fortuner. It is expected to come with the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel engine Power 204 PS Torque Up to 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Drivetrain 4WD

*AT - Torque Converter automatic transmission, MT - Manual transmission, 4WD - Four-wheel-drive

2026 Toyota Hilux: Expected Price & Rivals

The 2026 Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh ex-showroom in India.

The Hilux competes against only one model in India, which is the Isuzu V-Cross. While in global markets the Hilux gets an EV variant, we don’t expect the Hilux EV variant to be launched in the near future.