2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Old Vs New Compared In Detail

The Hyundai Exter has been given its first facelift since its debut in 2023, bringing in cosmetic updates, a revised variant lineup, and a few feature enhancements. While the overall package remains relatively similar, the updates aim to keep the micro SUV fresh in an increasingly competitive price segment.

If you’re wondering what’s new and what remains the same, here’s a detailed old vs new comparison of the Exter facelift:

Design

Front

The changes at the front are subtle but noticeable. The facelifted Exter comes with an updated grille section, where the “Exter” lettering is now placed on a connected gloss black panel between the DRLs, giving it a more premium and wider look.

The lighting setup remains similar, with the familiar H-shaped LED DRLs and halogen headlamps positioned below. However, the bumper received an update with a redesigned silver skid plate, adding a bit more ruggedness compared to the outgoing model.

Side

In profile, there are no changes to the boxy silhouette, and it continues with its tall-boy stance. However, Hyundai has made subtle changes, such as giving it more pronounced wheel arches for a muscular look and a new design for 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. You continue to get familiar elements like roof rails, black cladding, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.

Rear

At the rear, the LED tail lamps have been retained, but the updates come in the finer details. The facelift features a new wing-style rear spoiler that looks sportier than before. The bumper has also been revised with a slimmer silver accent, adding a cleaner finish.

Another practical addition is the inclusion of an underbody spare wheel as standard across variants.

New colours: Hyundai has introduced a couple of new shades with the Exter facelift while retaining several existing options. The new colours include Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze. At the same time, the Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, and Ranger Khaki continue to be offered.

Interior

The interior layout remains largely familiar, but Hyundai has added a new Navy Blue and Grey cabin theme. This dual-tone finish is more prominent across the dashboard and door panels, giving the cabin a more modern feel compared to the older version.

The steering wheel has also been updated with a blue finish, though it retains the conventional Hyundai logo instead of newer designs seen on models like the Hyundai Verna.

A crucial update inside the cabin includes an armrest for the driver, which clearly enhances the comfort. The pre-facelift model missed out on Type-C charging ports for rear passengers, and Hyundai has now introduced the feature with the facelifted model.

The upright dashboard design, dual-screen setup, and overall cabin layout remain unchanged. Even the positioning of the AC vents and the design of the lower centre console remains the same.

Features And Safety

The Exter facelift retains all the features of the pre-facelift model while adding a few convenience features. It continues to offer features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, single-pane sunroof, auto headlamps, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Hyundai has added a few new ones too, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support (via an adapter) and rear Type-C charging ports. While these additions improve convenience, the overall list of amenities remains very similar to the outgoing model.

Both old and new models of the Exter get the same safety package, with features such as six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a reverse parking camera and sensors, and hill start assist.

This report will help you to understand how Hyundai has distributed the features across different variants.

Powertrain

The Exter facelift features the same engine options as the outgoing model:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power (PS) 83 PS 69 PS Torque (Nm) 114 Nm 95 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed Manual / 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT - Automated-manual Transmission

The petrol engine comes with the convenience of an AMT for easier driving in traffic conditions. The CNG version can be had only with a manual gearbox.

Price And Rivals

The facelifted Exter is priced between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), with a revised variant lineup ranging from HX2 to HX10. To know more about the variant-wise pricing, check out this story.

It continues to rival models like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Within Hyundai’s own lineup, it can also be seen as an SUV alternative to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.