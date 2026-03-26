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    2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Tata Punch Facelift: Which Micro-SUV Should You Pick?

    Both have been recently facelifted and come with updated equipment, but one will suit your needs better

    Published On Mar 26, 2026 11:14 AM By CarDekho

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    exter vs punch

    Soon after the facelift of the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter also received its first facelift since its launch. Both micro-SUVs sit in the entry level market which offer their buyers the butch and rugged styling of a big SUV in a compact and city friendly footprint.

    If you are planning to buy either of these small SUVs, then you must know how much they differ in size, powertrain, and list of features. So to help you choose between them, here is a detailed comparison:

    Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price

    Ex-showroom Price

    Hyundai Exter

    Tata Punch

    Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh

    5.60 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh

    • Both the Exter and the Punch fall in the same price bracket, however, the Punch has a slightly lower asking price for its base-spec variant.

    • On the other hand, the top-spec Exter is affordable than the top-spec Punch by almost Rs 1 lakh.

    Let’s see if the Punch justifies this premium in its dimensions, which has been detailed below.

    Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Dimensions

    Spedifications

    Hyundai Exter

    Tata Punch

    Difference

    Length

    3,830 mm

    3,876 mm

    (-46 mm)

    Width

    1,723 mm

    1,742 mm

    (-19 mm)

    Height

    1,643 mm

    1,615 mm

    + 28 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,450 mm

    2,445 mm

    + 5 mm

    Boot Space

    391 litres

    366 litres

    + 25 litres

    • In terms of length and width, the Tata Punch is ahead of the Exter and it shows in the road presence.

    Hyundai Exter
    Tata Punch

    • The additional width does make for more shoulder room for rear passengers, however, since the wheelbase is more or less the same, the legroom, kneeroom, and footroom remains similar.

    Hyundai Exter
    Tata Punch

    • Also, the additional boot space available in the Exter can swallow in an extra one or two small laptop bags or shopping bags.

    Check out how the 2026 Hyundai Exter is compared to the pre-facelift version.

    Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Powertrains

    Specifications

    Hyundai Exter

    Tata Punch

    Engine

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

    Power

    83 PS

    69 PS

    87.8 PS

    73.4 PS

    120 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    95 Nm

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    6-speed MT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    • This is where the high price of the Punch gets justified.

    • Both micro SUVs come with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines that offer relaxed driving experiences.

    • These engines get both manual and AMT options along with factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kits.

    • However, it is only the Punch which offers an AMT with its CNG powertrain, making drives more convenient for CNG buyers.

    Tata Punch

    • The Punch also comes with a powerful turbo-petrol engine that gives this small SUV a fun-to-drive setup.

    • However, there is no automatic available with this engine and it is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

    Opinion:

    Even though the Punch makes slightly more power, it is the Hyundai’s four-cylinder motor that feels smoother and more refined.

    Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Features

    Feature

    Hyundai Exter

    Tata Punch

    Auto Headlamps

    ✅(Halogen Projector)

    ✅(LED)

    LED foglamps

    ✅ (With Cornering Function)

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    8-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adapter)

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch Semi-digital

    7-inch digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    4-speaker Sound System

    8-speaker Sound System

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Sunroof

    Single Pane

    Single Pane

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifters

    ✅ 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Hill Start Assist

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    • In terms of features, the Punch does have more to offer, and that’s fair considering its higher top-spec price.

    • It gets a bigger touchscreen, ambient lighting, and more speakers for a better experience.

    Hyundai Exter
    Tata Punch

    • It also comes with a better driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, multiple drive modes, a rear centre armrest, and LED headlamps.

    • The Exter does not miss out on anything major, but the additional features in the Punch does make it more appealing.

    CarDekho Says

    The new Hyundai Exter is a nice looking micro-SUV which does give you the feel of a proper SUV with its design. It feels premium enough on the inside and has all the features you need for your daily commutes. For someone looking for a small yet premium-feeling city commuter, the Hyundai Exter is a great option.

    Hyundai Exter

    However, if in this package, you want a sleeker and tougher-looking design, a better feature list which can rival the segment above, and the exciting performance that comes with a turbo-petrol engine, then the Tata Punch is your only option, and you should consider it.

    Tata Punch

    To know more about what has changed with the new Exter, we have also compared it with the pre-facelift version here.

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