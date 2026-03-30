2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Maruti Swift: Would You Pick The New SUV Or The Legacy Hatchback?
While both the Exter and the Swift are in similar price brackets, they have very different approaches towards a city commuter
Published On Mar 30, 2026 11:02 AM By CarDekho
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The Hyundai Exter is one of those products in the Indian market which focuses on offering a well-rounded package in a small and affordable footprint. And after a recent facelift, the Exter has become more premium and better equipped than before.
On the other hand, in a similar price bracket, you have the Maruti Swift. In its latest generation, the Swift looks and feels premium for its price, while also offering daily use features and a more fuel efficient powertrain.
Which one of these city commuters fits your needs the best? Find out in this detailed comparison.
Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Price
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Ex-showroom Price
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Hyundai Exter
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Maruti Swift
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Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh
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Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh
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Both the Exter and the Swift have the same starting price.
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However, the Exter carries a premium of close to Rs 80,000 when the top-spec variants are compared.
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Check out how the Hyundai Exter fares against the Tata Punch, its prime rival.
Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Dimensions
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Spedifications
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Hyundai Exter
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Maruti Swift
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Difference
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Length
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3,830 mm
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3,860 mm
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Width
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1,723 mm
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1,735 mm
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Height
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1,643 mm*
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1,520 mm
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Wheelbase
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2,450 mm
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2,450 mm
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No Difference
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Boot Space
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Up to 391 litres
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265 litres
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*With roof rails
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On roads, while the Swift is longer and wider, the added height of the Exter makes it look bigger and bolder.
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While the Swift is wider, it is only by a small margin, which will not make a big impact on cabin space.
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The wheelbase is also the same in both cars.
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However, the Exter does get a significantly bigger boot, which will allow you to keep more luggage when compared to the Swift.
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Check out how much the Hyundai Exter has changed compared to its pre-facelift version.
Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Powertrains
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Specifications
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Hyundai Exter
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Maruti Swift
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Engine
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1.2-litre NA Petrol
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1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG
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1.2-litre NA Petrol
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1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG
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Power
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83 PS
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69 PS
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82 PS
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69.7 PS
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Torque
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114 Nm
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95.2 Nm
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112 Nm
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102 Nm
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Transmission
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5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT
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5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT
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Both the Exter and the Swift have a similar displacement of 1.2-litres.
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However, the Exter has a 4-cylinder unit, while the Swift has a 3-cylinder engine.
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They also get factory-fitted CNG kits, however, only the Exter comes with dual-cylinder technology which saves some boot space in CNG variants.
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If you are looking for a more powerful commuter in this price range, you can look at the Tata Punch (Exter vs Punch compared here), which comes with a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine.
Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Features
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Feature
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Hyundai Exter
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Maruti Swift
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Auto Projector Headlamps
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✅ (Halogen)
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✅ (LEDs)
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LED Taillamps
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✅
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✅
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Wheels
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15-inch alloy wheels
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15-inch alloy wheels
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Roof Rails
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✅
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✅
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Height-adjustable Driver Seat
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✅
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✅
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Infotainment Setup
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8-inch touchscreen
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9-inch touchscreen
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Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
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✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adaptor)
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✅
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Instrument Cluster
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Semi-Digital With MID
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Analogue Dials With MID
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Wireless Phone Charger
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✅
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✅
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Sound system
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4-speaker Sound System
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6-speaker Sound System
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Cruise Control
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✅
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✅
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Climate Control
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Automatic Climate Control
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Automatic Climate Control
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Keyless entry with push-button start/stop
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✅
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✅
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Rear Type-C Charging port
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✅
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✅
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Sunroof
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Single Pane
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❌
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Cooled Glovebox
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✅
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❌
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Connected Car Tech
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✅
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✅
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Airbags
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6
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6
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ESC (electronic stability control)
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✅
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✅ (ESP)
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Hill Hold Assist
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✅
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✅
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Rear defogger
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✅
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✅
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TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
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✅
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❌
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Dashcam
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✅
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❌
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While the Exter and the Swift are similarly equipped in many ways, the Exter takes things a step further with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a dashcam, and a sunroof.
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However, the Swift does get a bigger infotainment system, completely wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (without adaptor), and a better sound system.
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If you want a Hyundai hatchback, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a good option at this price, and we have compared it with the Hyundai Exter.
CarDekho Says
The Maruti Swift seems like a good option with its modern design, daily use features, and fuel efficient powertrains. For people looking for a simple and reliable city commuter, the Swift is very much worth considering.
However, if you are willing to spend a little more, then the Hyundai Exter can woo you with its rugged styling, modern road presence, and some feel good features which you otherwise don’t get at this price.