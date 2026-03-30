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    2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Maruti Swift: Would You Pick The New SUV Or The Legacy Hatchback?

    While both the Exter and the Swift are in similar price brackets, they have very different approaches towards a city commuter

    Published On Mar 30, 2026 11:02 AM By CarDekho

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    Hyundai Exter Vs Maruti Swift

    The Hyundai Exter is one of those products in the Indian market which focuses on offering a well-rounded package in a small and affordable footprint. And after a recent facelift, the Exter has become more premium and better equipped than before.

    On the other hand, in a similar price bracket, you have the Maruti Swift. In its latest generation, the Swift looks and feels premium for its price, while also offering daily use features and a more fuel efficient powertrain.

    Which one of these city commuters fits your needs the best? Find out in this detailed comparison.

    Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Price

    Ex-showroom Price

    Hyundai Exter

    Maruti Swift

    Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh

    Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh

    Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Dimensions

    Spedifications

    Hyundai Exter

    Maruti Swift

    Difference

    Length

    3,830 mm

    3,860 mm

    • 30 mm

    Width

    1,723 mm

    1,735 mm

    • 12 mm

    Height

    1,643 mm*

    1,520 mm

    • 123 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,450 mm

    2,450 mm

    No Difference

    Boot Space

    Up to 391 litres

    265 litres

    • 126 litres

    *With roof rails 

    • On roads, while the Swift is longer and wider, the added height of the Exter makes it look bigger and bolder.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift
    Maruti Swift

    • While the Swift is wider, it is only by a small margin, which will not make a big impact on cabin space.

    • The wheelbase is also the same in both cars.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift
    Maruti Swift

    Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Powertrains

    Specifications

    Hyundai Exter

    Maruti Swift

    Engine

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    69 PS

    82 PS

    69.7 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    95.2 Nm

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    • Both the Exter and the Swift have a similar displacement of 1.2-litres. 

    • However, the Exter has a 4-cylinder unit, while the Swift has a 3-cylinder engine.

    • They also get factory-fitted CNG kits, however, only the Exter comes with dual-cylinder technology which saves some boot space in CNG variants.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • If you are looking for a more powerful commuter in this price range, you can look at the Tata Punch (Exter vs Punch compared here), which comes with a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine.

    Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Features

    Feature

    Hyundai Exter

    Maruti Swift

    Auto Projector Headlamps

    ✅ (Halogen)

    ✅ (LEDs)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Infotainment Setup

    8-inch touchscreen

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adaptor)

    Instrument Cluster

    Semi-Digital With MID

    Analogue Dials With MID 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    4-speaker Sound System

    6-speaker Sound System

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Rear Type-C Charging port

    Sunroof

    Single Pane

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    ✅ (ESP)

    Hill Hold Assist

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Dashcam

    • While the Exter and the Swift are similarly equipped in many ways, the Exter takes things a step further with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a dashcam, and a sunroof.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • However, the Swift does get a bigger infotainment system, completely wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (without adaptor), and a better sound system.

    Maruti Swift

    CarDekho Says

    The Maruti Swift seems like a good option with its modern design, daily use features, and fuel efficient powertrains. For people looking for a simple and reliable city commuter, the Swift is very much worth considering.

    However, if you are willing to spend a little more, then the Hyundai Exter can woo you with its rugged styling, modern road presence, and some feel good features which you otherwise don’t get at this price.

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