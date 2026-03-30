2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Maruti Swift: Would You Pick The New SUV Or The Legacy Hatchback?

The Hyundai Exter is one of those products in the Indian market which focuses on offering a well-rounded package in a small and affordable footprint. And after a recent facelift, the Exter has become more premium and better equipped than before.

On the other hand, in a similar price bracket, you have the Maruti Swift. In its latest generation, the Swift looks and feels premium for its price, while also offering daily use features and a more fuel efficient powertrain.

Which one of these city commuters fits your needs the best? Find out in this detailed comparison.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Price

Ex-showroom Price Hyundai Exter Maruti Swift Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh

Both the Exter and the Swift have the same starting price.

However, the Exter carries a premium of close to Rs 80,000 when the top-spec variants are compared.

Check out how the Hyundai Exter fares against the Tata Punch, its prime rival.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Dimensions

Spedifications Hyundai Exter Maruti Swift Difference Length 3,830 mm 3,860 mm 30 mm Width 1,723 mm 1,735 mm 12 mm Height 1,643 mm* 1,520 mm 123 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,450 mm No Difference Boot Space Up to 391 litres 265 litres 126 litres

*With roof rails

On roads, while the Swift is longer and wider, the added height of the Exter makes it look bigger and bolder.

While the Swift is wider, it is only by a small margin, which will not make a big impact on cabin space.

The wheelbase is also the same in both cars.

However, the Exter does get a significantly bigger boot, which will allow you to keep more luggage when compared to the Swift.

Check out how much the Hyundai Exter has changed compared to its pre-facelift version.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Powertrains

Specifications Hyundai Exter Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 69 PS 82 PS 69.7 PS Torque 114 Nm 95.2 Nm 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Both the Exter and the Swift have a similar displacement of 1.2-litres.

However, the Exter has a 4-cylinder unit, while the Swift has a 3-cylinder engine.

They also get factory-fitted CNG kits, however, only the Exter comes with dual-cylinder technology which saves some boot space in CNG variants.

If you are looking for a more powerful commuter in this price range, you can look at the Tata Punch (Exter vs Punch compared here), which comes with a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Swift: Features

Feature Hyundai Exter Maruti Swift Auto Projector Headlamps ✅ (Halogen) ✅ (LEDs) LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 8-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adaptor) ✅ Instrument Cluster Semi-Digital With MID Analogue Dials With MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 4-speaker Sound System 6-speaker Sound System Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Rear Type-C Charging port ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single Pane ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ (ESP) Hill Hold Assist ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌ Dashcam ✅ ❌

While the Exter and the Swift are similarly equipped in many ways, the Exter takes things a step further with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a dashcam, and a sunroof.

However, the Swift does get a bigger infotainment system, completely wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (without adaptor), and a better sound system.

If you want a Hyundai hatchback, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a good option at this price, and we have compared it with the Hyundai Exter.

CarDekho Says

The Maruti Swift seems like a good option with its modern design, daily use features, and fuel efficient powertrains. For people looking for a simple and reliable city commuter, the Swift is very much worth considering.

However, if you are willing to spend a little more, then the Hyundai Exter can woo you with its rugged styling, modern road presence, and some feel good features which you otherwise don’t get at this price.