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    2026 Hyundai Exter Colours Explained: Which Variants Get What Colour Options?

    While colours like Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte are new, older Red and Blue shades are not available anymore

    Published On Mar 24, 2026 05:01 PM By CarDekho

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    Hyundai Exter

    Almost three years after it was first launched, the Hyundai Exter has received its first facelift. The updated micro-SUV comes with a slightly updated design, a revised cabin theme, and a few additional features, while keeping the same powertrain options as before.

    Hyundai has also changed the variant line-up of the Exter, which follows the brand's new variant nomenclature, and there are some new colours as well. So, if you are planning to buy the updated Exter, you can check out its new variant-wise colour option list here.

    2026 Hyundai Exter: Variant-wise Colours

    Colours

    HX 2

    HX 3

    HX 4

    HX 4+

    HX 6

    HX 8

    HX 10

    Golden Bronze

    Abyss Black Pearl

    Abyss Black Matte

    Starry Night

    Titan Grey

    Titan Grey Matte

    Atlas White

    Ranger Khaki

    Ranger Khaki With Black Roof

    2026 Hyundai Exter: Colour Options

    • Atlas White

    Hyundai Exter Atlas White

    • Titan Grey (Also Available In A Matte Shade)

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • Starry Night

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • Titanium Black

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • Titan Black Matte

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • Golden Bronze

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • Ranger Khaki (Also Available With A Black Roof)

    Hyundai Exter Facelift
    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    2026 Hyundai Exter: Overview

    The Hyundai Exter is one of two micro SUVs in the Indian market aimed towards the people who want the styling and ruggedness of an SUV in an affordable package. It recently received its first facelift, almost three years after its launch, and changes have been made to its design, cabin, and feature list.

    The grille is now bigger, the front bumper has been revised, and the “Exter” lettering sits in a black strip on the nose. On the sides, the wheel arches have been made more muscular and the design of the alloy wheels has been changed. At the back, and the design of the bumpers has been changed, it gets a new wing-type rear spoiler, and an underbody spare wheel has been made standard across variants.

    Inside, the cabin theme has been changed to Navy Blue and Grey, and the dashboard has seen subtle revisions. The biggest update in design is the new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and the seats are now wrapped in grey semi-leatherette upholstery. The driver seat now also gets an attached armrest.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    In terms of features, most of the equipment has been retained from the outgoing version like push button start/stop, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, a semi-digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and auto headlamps.

    Here are the variant-wise features you get with the 2026 Hyundai Exter.

    It also gets the same 8-inch touchscreen user interface as before, but this now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through a wired-to-wireless adaptor. This system is paired with a 4-speaker sound system. As for other additions, the rear passengers now get a USB Type-C port to charge their phones.

    Safety wise, it gets 6 airbags as standard along with features like ABS and EBD, electronic stability program (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a rearview camera. It continues to come with a dashcam.

    The powertrain of the Exter has seen no changes whatsoever, and it continues with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.

    Engine

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    69 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    95 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    2026 Hyundai Exter: Prices & Rivals

    The updated Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 9.57 lakh ( ex-showroom) and you can check out its variant-wise pricing in the launch article.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    The micro-SUV is a direct rival to the Tata Punch, and it also serves as a more rugged alternative to the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

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