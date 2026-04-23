Hyundai Exter Facelift HX 4 Plus Vs HX 6: Find Out Which Mid-spec Variant Is Perfect For You

Hyundai recently launched the 2026 Exter facelift with minor design tweaks, updated features, and a revised variant lineup. It is now available in seven trims: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4+, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10.

While the HX 4+ sits right in the middle of the lineup and already offers a good mix of features, the HX 6 takes things a step further by enhancing the style quotient, improving the convenience factor, and adding a few features.

So, should you save some money with the HX 4+, or go for the more feature-rich HX 6? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Exter HX 4+ Vs HX 6: Price

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT Hyundai Exter HX 4+ - Rs 8.06 lakh - Hyundai Exter HX 6 Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.94 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

As seen above, the HX4+ only comes with an AMT option. The respective petrol AMT powertrain of the Exter HX 6 is about Rs 50,000 more expensive than the HX 4+. Notably, the HX 6 also comes with petrol-manual and CNG-manual options. Let’s see what the HX 6 brings to the table for the extra money:

Hyundai Exter HX 4+ Vs HX 6: Exterior

In terms of design, the HX 4+ already looks fairly well-equipped. Up front, it gets LED DRLs, a silver skid plate, and a black grille, which is standard across all variants. However, it misses out on projector headlamps, which you get with the HX 6 trim.

In profile, both variants get LED turn indicators on ORVMs, along with wheel arch cladding and even 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels. The HX 6 adds roof rails, which gives the Exter a taller and more SUV-ish stance.

At the rear, both variants get LED taillights and silver skid plates. However, the HX 6 adds a shark fin antenna for a more premium look.

Fancy taking a closer 360-degree look at the Exter HX 4+? Check out this story.

Ticks the right boxes: In terms of exterior additions, the HX 6 adds a lot in terms of both styling and functionality.

Hyundai Exter HX 4+ Vs HX 6: Interior

Both variants come with a dual-tone navy and grey cabin theme and semi-fabric upholstery, so there’s no major difference in terms of basic cabin design.

In both variants, the driver's seat gets a height adjustment feature, and you also get adjustable rear headrests that add to the convenience and comfort factor. Booth variants also get a parcel tray, and the crowd-favourite sunroof, which makes the cabin feel more airy.

Charging ports are offered for both front and rear passengers.

The HX 6 further adds a folding driver armrest, which adds to the comfort of the cabin.

Both variants miss out on high-end touches like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, footwell lighting, and sports pedals.

Hyundai Exter HX 4+ Vs HX 6: Features

The HX 4+ is already quite well-equipped and offers a strong set of modern features. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, front and rear speakers, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, power windows for all four doors, and Type-C charging ports.

Building on this, the HX 6 adds several important convenience-focused upgrades that enhance the overall experience. These include push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control (with the petrol engine), and paddle shifters for AMT variants. These additions make the cabin feel more premium and improve usability in daily driving conditions.

You can read about the variant-wise features of the Exter in this report.

Bang for the buck: Overall, the extra features you're getting with the HX 6 feel worth it and would make the experience of owning the car much more enjoyable.

Hyundai Exter HX 4+ Vs HX 6: Safety

The HX 4+ and HX 6 both come equipped with a comprehensive set of features, including six airbags, hill hold control, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. You also get rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

In addition to these features, you get a dashcam and a rear defogger with the HX 6 variant. A rear wiper with a washer is the only feature that you miss out on, even with the HX 6.

Hyundai Exter HX 4+ Vs HX 6: Powertrain

The HX 4+ and HX 6 both come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The only catch here is that you don’t get a manual gearbox option with the HX 4+ variant. With the HX 6, you also get a CNG option. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

CarDekho Says

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The HX 4+ variant of the 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift already covers most of the essentials and even throws in feel-good features. For buyers who want a balanced package without stretching their budget too much, it does a solid job.

However, the HX 6 is where the Exter starts to feel more complete and premium. For roughly Rs 50,000 more (in comparable powertrains), you get meaningful upgrades both inside and outside. These additions not only improve convenience but also enhance the overall ownership experience.

If you are not on an extremely tight budget, then we urge you to go for the higher HX 6 variant. The HX 6 offers a more rounded package with noticeable improvements in both features and road presence, and even offers more powertrain options. If you want a similar package as the HX 4 Plus, but with a manual transmission, checkout the HX 4 varian here.

If you fancy taking a closer look at the HX 6 variant, then head over to this story.