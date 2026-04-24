Hyundai Exter Facelift HX 6 Vs HX 8: Should You Settle For The Mid-spec HX 6 Or Upgrade To The Higher Variant?

Hyundai recently launched the 2026 Exter facelift with minor design tweaks, updated features, and a revised variant lineup. The micro SUV is available in a total of seven variants: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4+, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10.

Out of the above-mentioned variants, the HX 6 already feels like a well-rounded mid-spec variant with a strong mix of features and styling elements. On the other hand, we have the HX 8, which takes things further by adding more premium touches, improved comfort features, and subtle design enhancements.

So, should you stick with the value-packed HX 6, or stretch your budget for the more premium HX 8? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Vs HX 8: Price

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT Hyundai Exter HX 6 Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.94 lakh Hyundai Exter HX 8 Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 9.08 lakh Rs 9.41 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

As you can see above, there is a price difference of Rs 41,000 between the respective petrol MT powertrains. The price gap increases to Rs 53,000 for the AMT variants, and is Rs 47,000 for the CNG MT trims.

If you are on a tighter budget, then you can also check out our detailed comparison between the HX 4+ and HX 6 variants.

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Vs HX 8: Price

Both variants look alike in many aspects, but the HX 8 gets a key design element that helps it stand out.

Up front, both get projector (bi-function) headlights with H-shaped LED DRLs, a blacked-out refreshed grille, and a silver-finished skid plate.

In profile, both variants feature chunky black cladding around the wheel arches, ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, and black-finished roof rails. However, the HX 8 steps things up with the addition of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which significantly elevate the road presence.

At the rear, both variants share LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, and a revised skid plate. Furthermore, you also get a wing-shaped spoiler (on petrol variants), giving the two variants a sportier and more premium rear profile.

To take a closer look at the HX 6 variant, check out this story.

Alloys can go a long way: While most design elements of the HX 6 and HX 8 are similar, the addition of alloy wheels clearly makes the HX 8 look more premium and appealing.

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Vs HX 8: Interior

Both variants come with a dual-tone navy and grey cabin theme and semi-fabric upholstery.

However, the HX 8 introduces some key premium upgrades that make the cabin feel more welcoming and plush. For starters, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, both of which make the cabin feel nicer. Furthermore, the HX 8 also introduces footwell lighting, which gives the cabin a slightly more upmarket feel, especially at night.

Both HX 6 and HX 8 get many essential comfort elements like a folding driver armrest, height-adjustable driver seat, rear headrests, and parcel tray. These two mid-spec variants also come with a single-pane electric sunroof, which makes the cabin feel airy.

Top-spec in disguise: The HX 8 variant comes with all the comfort features that you get with the HX 10. The only additional thing that you get with the HX 10 is the metal pedals.

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Vs HX 8: Features

The HX 6 already offers a strong features package, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric sunroof, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control (petrol), paddle shifters (AMT), steering-mounted controls, front and rear speakers, rear AC vents, and Type-C charging ports.

Building on this, the HX 8 adds a wireless phone charger, which helps in making the cabin feel less cluttered. You also get a cooled glovebox and automatic headlamps with the HX 8 variant.

If you want to take a look at the variant-wise features of the facelifted Exter, head over to this report.

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Vs HX 8: Safety

Both variants are well-equipped on the safety front. They share features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, TPMS, a dashcam, and a rear defogger.

The HX 8 adds a rear wiper with a washer to this list, which enhances both safety and convenience.

If you are more keen on the HX 8 variant, take a detailed look at the variant in this report.

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Vs HX 8: Powertrain

The HX 6 and HX 8 both get a 1.2-litre petrol engine. With this engine, you get both manual and AMT options, as well as a CNG option for those who want lower running costs. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

CarDekho Says

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The HX 6 variant of the 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift already delivers a well-rounded package. It gets most of the essential features along with key convenience features that you would appreciate in the long run. It is a strong value-for-money choice for buyers who don’t want to stretch their budget too much.

However, the HX 8 is where the Exter starts to feel noticeably more premium. For roughly Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 more, you get upgrades that enhance both the look and in-cabin experience, such as alloy wheels, leather-wrapped touchpoints, wireless charging, and features like automatic headlamps and a cooled glovebox. These may seem like small additions on paper, but they make a tangible difference in daily usability and long-term ownership.

If you’re looking for the best balance between price and features, the HX 6 is a sensible pick. But if your budget allows for a slight stretch, the HX 8 is the one to go for, as it offers a more premium and complete experience without a significant jump in price. That being said, you won’t go wrong with either of the variants.