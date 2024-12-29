Check Out All The Cars Expected To Launch In India In 2025

From some mass-market ICE and EV offerings to a few premium models, the coming year is likely to be a busy one for the entire auto industry

2024 witnessed the launch of numerous models, making it an eventful period for automakers as well as consumers. We believe 2025 will maintain this pace, bringing offerings from both mass-market and premium carmakers across various segments. Without further ado, here are all the cars expected to hit our market in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti recently released the first teaser of the e Vitara SUV and also confirmed it will present its first all-electric offering, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e Vitara is expected to be launched shortly after its official reveal, with an estimated price tag of around Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally, the Suzuki e Vitara is offered with two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh, and the India-spec e Vitara is expected to offer a claimed range of around 550 km.

Maruti Baleno Facelift

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

We expect Maruti to give its premium hatchback, the Baleno, a facelift in 2025. Along with styling changes, the upcoming Baleno will likely be offered with a hybrid powertrain (as suggested by some reports online), which could further enhance its fuel efficiency. It is also expected to receive feature updates, including a larger infotainment system, a sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

7-Seater Maruti Grand Vitara

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

A 3-row version of the Maruti Grand Vitara SUV was spotted testing recently. While there is no official confirmation from the carmaker, it is expected to go on sale in 2025. The test mule showcased exterior and interior changes compared to the Grand Vitara and is expected to carry the same feature set and engine options as the standard model.

Maruti Brezza Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The second-generation Maruti Brezza, which has not received any major update since its launch back in 2022, is expected to get a facelift in 2025. Along with design updates, the 2025 Brezza will likely come equipped with new features to keep up with its latest rivals like the Skoda Kylaq and the Kia Syros. It is expected to retain its current engine options, which also include a CNG option paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 88 PS and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode.

Hyundai Creta EV

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai is all set to launch the electric version of the Creta SUV on January 17, 2025. The upcoming EV will feature certain styling updates over its ICE-powered counterpart and is expected to include features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a wireless phone charger. The Creta EV will likely deliver a claimed range of 400 km and is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue EV

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Another Hyundai SUV expected to get its electric version in 2025 is the Venue. While we do not have enough information about the Venue EV, we expect it to offer a range of about 300 km. It is also expected to carry a similar design language as the Venue and is likely to come equipped with a similar set of features, including some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ventilated seats, and an 8-inch infotainment system.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

After being globally revealed back in November 2023, the facelifted Tucson is expected to launch in India in 2025. Compared to the current model, the new Tucson features styling revisions inside and out, and will likely be offered with the same 2-litre petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options. Expect a slight price premium over the current-spec Tucson, which retails between Rs 29.02 lakh and 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Launch: December 2025

Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai is expected to expand its EV lineup with the launch of the Ioniq 6 in 2025. Globally, it is offered with multiple powertrain options that deliver a claimed range of around 550 km and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 5.1 seconds. The India-spec Ioniq 6 is expected to offer a feature-packed interior with amenities like a dual-display setup for infotainment and the digital driver's unit, a heads-up display, along with environment-friendly materials used inside the cabin.

Mahindra XUV 4XO EV/ XEV 4e

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is expected to launch the electric version of the XUV 3XO in 2025, which will likely be called the XUV 4XO EV or the XEV 4e. It is expected to be offered with similar battery pack options as the XUV400 EV that deliver a claimed range of up to 456 km. Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and Level 2 ADAS.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom)

We also expect Mahindra to launch the electric version of the XUV700 in 2025. It will likely be sold as the XEV 7e, further expanding the carmaker's new sub-brand focused only on EVs. The XEV 7e will feature an exterior design and cabin layout similar to the recently revealed XEV 9e, and will be offered with multiple powertrain options. It will also likely come equipped with features such as a triple-screen setup, multi-zone climate control, and ADAS.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 3-door Thar is expected to receive a facelift in 2025, featuring styling and interior updates similar to the Thar Roxx. It will likely retain its current engine options, which include a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.2-litre diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain. The 2025 Thar is expected to come equipped with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the driver’s display and the other for the infotainment system), ventilated front-row seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Production-Spec Mahindra BE 07

Expected Launch: August 15, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The production-ready BE 07 is expected to make its debut in August 2025. It is a mid-size electric SUV that will be offered in a 5-seat configuration and is likely to retain much of its design from the concept version showcased in 2022. Expect feature set and powertrain options similar to the XEV 9e.

2025 Mahindra Scorpio N

Expected Launch: To be Announced

In addition to the above-mentioned models, Mahindra is likely to roll out model year updates to the Scorpio N. It will probably come equipped with new features with possible inclusion of the ADAS, while retaining its overall convenience and safety amenities. The 2025 Scorpio N is expected to be offered with its existing 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

2025 Mahindra XUV700

Expected Launch: To be Announced

The Mahindra XUV700 is also expected to receive updates in 2025, featuring minor cosmetic tweaks inside and out. There are no changes expected in the powertrain department, current engine options include a 200 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and an up to 185 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine. A slight premium is expected over the current price, which ranges between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 25.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra EV And ICE

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price Sierra EV: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Sierra ICE: Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors is expected to showcase the Sierra SUV in both its ICE-powered and EV versions at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo. It was first revealed as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and will likely be launched sometime in 2025. The Sierra EV is expected to be offered with a 60-80 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of over 500 km. While the ICE-powered Sierra will likely be offered with two engine options including a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, alongside the current 2-litre diesel that is available with the Harrier and Safari.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

We expect Tata Motors to launch the Harrier EV by the first quarter of 2025. It was showcased at the last Bharat Mobility Expo, featuring a design similar to the Harrier, along with EV-specific cosmetic updates. The Harrier EV will be built on the brand's new Acti.EV platform and is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km. Expected features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Tata Safari EV

Expected Launch: February 2025

Expected Price: Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom)

Along with the Harrier, the Safari is also expected to get an all-electric version in 2025. Except for a three-row seating layout, the Safari EV will be offered with similar powertrain options and features as the Harrier EV. It will rival the upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e while serving as a larger alternative to the upcoming Maruti e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

Tata Punch Facelift

Expected Launch: September 2025

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata's micro-SUV, the Punch, is expected to receive a facelift in 2025. Its test mules have been spotted multiple times, showcasing an exterior and interior design similar to the Punch EV. The facelifted model is expected to come equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation, automatic AC, and ventilated front-row seats. Engine options are likely to be retained which includes the single 88 PS/115 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine choice paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT.

Tata Harrier Petrol

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Harrier's powertrain is expected to receive a new addition in the form of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in 2025. This engine produces 170 PS and 280 Nm and was first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox. After the Harrier, its 3-row counterpart, the Safari, could also be offered with this new petrol engine option.

Facelifted Tata Tiago And Tata Tigor

Expected Launch: December 2025

Expected Price Tiago: Rs 5.2 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Tigor: Rs 6.2 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors is also expected to give its entry-level models, the Tiago and Tigor, a facelift in 2025. Test mules of both models have been spotted recently, and they last received a major update four years ago. The facelifted Tiago and Tigor will feature styling updates, along with a revised cabin and the possible inclusion of new features. Following their launch, the Tiago EV and Tigor EV are also expected to receive similar updates.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Expected Launch: May 2025

Expected Price: Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom)

After the launch of the e Vitara, its rebadged version, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, is expected to come to our market soon. It was revealed globally recently, showcasing design differences while featuring a similar cabin to the e Vitara. The Urban Cruiser EV is offered with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations in international markets. The India-spec model will feature the same powertrain as the e Vitara and is expected to deliver a claimed range of around 550 km.

Toyota Hyryder-based 3-Row SUV

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota is also expected to launch a 3-row version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, based on the 7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara mentioned above. You can expect design differences between both the SUVs but engine options and features will be similar. The upcoming 7-seater Hyryder is expected to be offered with the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine options available with the regular model.

2025 Toyota Fortuner

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Fortuner is likely to receive updates in terms of styling and engine options in 2025. This will include a mild-hybrid engine choice, as seen in the South Africa-spec Fortuner, along with cosmetic tweaks such as an updated grille and new lighting elements. The 2025 Fortuner is also expected to come equipped with new safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado)

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom)

After offering it on a global scale, Toyota is expected to launch the Land Cruiser 250 in India. Depending on the market, the Land Cruiser 250 is offered with multiple engine options, however, the Indian-spec model will likely be offered with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine available with the Fortuner. You can expect its exterior and interior to be similar to the international-spec Land Cruiser 250.

Toyota Etios (Rebadged Maruti Dzire)

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Etios nameplate could make a comeback as a rebadged version of the new Maruti Dzire in India. It should feature design and minor cabin tweaks over the Dzire but will likely be offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine found in the Maruti subcompact sedan. You can also expect a CNG powertrain option that will be offered only with manual transmission option.

Kia Syros

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia will kick off 2025 with the price announcement of its second sub-4m SUV, the Syros, in India. It has already been revealed, showcasing a unique design and an upmarket interior with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and second-row seats, and ADAS. The Syros will be available with two engine options including a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel.

Kia Carens EV

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia had hinted at the development of a mass-market EV which we believe to be the Carens EV in early April of this year, and we expect it to be launched in India in 2025. It will likely be offered with a single electric motor powertrain setup that will provide a range of around 400 km. The Carens EV is expected to come equipped with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof, along with the possible inclusion of ADAS.

Kia Carens Facelift

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

During the first half of June 2024, we spotted a test mule of the facelifted Kia Carens, showcasing design updates over the current model. It is expected to be launched by the first half of 2025 and will likely get feature additions such as a 360-degree camera and ADAS. The 2025 Carens will likely be offered with the same engine options as the ongoing model which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Kia EV6 Facelift

Expected Launch: October 2025

Expected Price: Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia's electric crossover, the EV6, is expected to receive a facelift in 2025. The updated EV6 was unveiled in Korea this year with a larger battery pack and minor design updates. Internationally, it is now offered with an 84 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of up to 494 km. Feature highlights include a 12-inch heads-up display, dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and the digital driver's unit, an AR-based navigation system, and ADAS.

2025 Renault Duster

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Renault Duster is expected to make its comeback in a new-gen avatar by the first half of 2025. It has already been on sale in global markets since December of last year, featuring a completely freshed design and a revamped cabin. Globally, it is offered with multiple mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid petrol engine options, while the powertrain specifications of the India-spec Duster are yet to be confirmed. Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch infotainment system, auto AC, wireless phone charging, and ADAS.

Renault Bigster

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Internationally, the Duster is also offered in a 7-seater version under the Dacia Bigster badge. We also expect Renault to launch it in India alongside the debut of the new-gen Duster. Overall, the Bigster shares its design with its 5-seater counterpart and also gets similar features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch driver display, and a panoramic sunroof. It is offered with four engine options globally, however, the India-spec Bigster will feature a similar powertrain to the 2025 Duster.

Model Year Updates to Renault Kwid, Kiger, And Triber

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price Kwid: Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Kiger: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Triber: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Along with new introductions, Renault is also expected to update the Kwid hatchback, the Kiger SUV, and the Triber MPV. These updates are likely to include feature additions, along with cosmetic revisions to both the exterior and interior. With the model year updates, Renault's entire range may also see a price revision. Currently, the Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Kiger retails between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, prices for the Triber start at Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Terrano

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

As the Renault Duster is expected to make its return to India, you can also expect Nissan to reintroduce the Terrano with a fresh design and interior. Notably, both carmakers teased their respective SUVs during the first quarter of 2024, and, as before, the models are also expected to share components between the two. The Nissan Terrano and the Renault Duster will renew their rivalry in the compact SUV segment in India.

Nissan Terrano 7-Seater

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following the launch of the Terrano, Nissan could also introduce its 7-seater version in India. It will share much of its design and interior with the India-spec Bigster and will be powered by the same engine options as the three-row Duster. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari.

Nissan Patrol

Expected Launch: October 2025

Expected Price: Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

We also expect Nissan to debut the ninth-gen Patrol in India. Like the recently launched X-Trail, the 2025 Patrol could be brought in as a fully-imported unit, likely commanding a hefty price tag. Internationally, the Patrol is offered with 3.5-litre and 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine options, coupled with a four-wheel-drive system. It will directly rival the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Lexus LX, and the Land Rover Range Rover.

Model Year Updates to Nissan Magnite

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Although the Magnite received a facelift recently, we expect Nissan to provide minor updates to its subcompact SUV in 2025. These may include variant-wise feature revisions, cosmetic changes, and also price updates. Currently, prices for the 2024 Magnite start from Rs 5.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Octavia RS

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda will showcase the 2025 Octavia RS in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Along with a refreshed design and interior, it also gets updates to its powertrain. The Octavia RS replaces the 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid offered in the previous international-spec model with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the powertrain specifications for the India-spec Octavia RS are yet to be confirmed.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to receive its second-generation model in India that boasts a larger size with an updated exterior as well as interior. Internationally, it is offered with multiple powertrain options paired with hybrid technology, however, the India-spec Kodiaq will likely be offered with the same 2-litre petrol engine that produces 190 PS and 320 Nm. Feature highlights include a 13-inch infotainment system, a 10.25 inch digital driver’s display, powered seats with ventilation and heated function, and panoramic sunroof.

2025 Skoda Superb

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda is also expected to launch the next-gen Superb in India in 2025. It has a fresh exterior design, an updated interior, along with safety features such as Level 2 ADAS. The India-spec Superb will likely be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with the Kodiaq on our shores.

Skoda Enyaq

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda's all-electric SUV, the Enyaq, has been spied testing on our roads for quite some time now, and is expected to launch in 2025. However, it is unclear whether the Czech carmaker will introduce the facelifted model of the Enyaq or the next-generation version, whose design sketches were recently teased. Globally, the Enyaq is offered with multiple powertrain options, delivering a claimed range of up to 510 km.

Skoda Elroq

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda is also likely to launch the Elroq electric SUV in India in 2025. Positioned below the Enyaq, it features a refreshed design and a cabin layout similar to the 2025 Kodiaq. The Elroq is available globally with three battery pack options, offering a claimed range of up to 560 km. However, powertrain specifications for the India-spec model are yet to be confirmed.

Model Year Updates To Skoda Kushaq And Slavia

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price Kushaq: Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Salvia: Rs 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

To keep things fresh, Skoda could give the Kushaq and Slavia a model year update with cosmetic changes and feature revisions. However, both models will continue to be offered with the same engine options, which include a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. Current prices for the Kushaq range between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Slavia is priced between Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan

Expected Launch: September 2025

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen is likely to launch the next-gen Tiguan, which made its global debut in September 2023. Along with an updated design, it boasts a revamped cabin that comes equipped with features such as a 15-inch infotainment system, powered and ventilated seats, and panoramic sunroof. In India, the 2025 Tiguan is expected to be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 190 PS and 320 Nm.

Model Year Updates To Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price Taigun: Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Virtus: Rs 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are expected to receive updates in 2025. These will be limited to styling changes inside out, while both models will retain their current powertrain options. The Virtus is priced from Rs 11.56 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Taigun is priced between Rs 11.70 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Honda City

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

In Brazil, Honda unveiled the 2025 City facelift with exterior and interior updates, which are expected to make their way to the India-spec model in 2025. Design changes include a refreshed grille, while the changes inside include dual-zone automatic AC and an electronic parking brake. No changes are expected in the powertrain department, which continues to feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

MG Cyberster

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG is all set to expand its EV lineup with the launch of the Cyberster in India. It is a performance-oriented model offered globally with a 77 kWh battery pack paired to 510 PS dual electric motors. The Cyberster is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. It is also offered with a 340 PS single electric motor powertrain; however, which option will be offered in the India-spec model is yet to be known.

MG Gloster Facelift

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Gloster is expected to receive a facelift in 2025, featuring both exterior and interior updates. Design changes include a new split-headlight setup, more muscular cladding, and new connected LED tail lights. It is expected to be offered with similar engine options, including a 161 PS/373.5 Nm 2-litre diesel and a 215.5 PS/478.5 Nm 2-litre turbocharged diesel.

MG Mifa 9 MPV

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom)

After being first showcased at Auto Expo 2023, the MG Mifa 9 electric MPV is expected to make its India debut in 2025. Globally, it is offered with a 90 kWh battery pack that delivers a WLTP-claimed range of 595 km. Feature highlights include Level-2 ADAS, powered front and second-row seats, auto AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

MG 4 EV

Expected Launch: December 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

We also expect the MG 4 EV to be launched in India in 2025. Like the Mifa 9, it was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The MG 4 comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, connected car tech, wireless phone charging, and V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality. It is offered with two battery pack options, delivering a claimed range of up to 450 km.

MG HS SUV

Expected Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG is also likely to launch the HS SUV in India in 2025, which will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 162 PS and 260 Nm and boasts an electric-only range of 52 km. Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch infotainment system, connected car tech, a multi-speaker sound system, and ADAS.

MG Astor Hybrid

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Astor could receive a hybrid powertrain in 2025, although the specifications of the new engine are yet to be known. Currently, the Astor is offered with two petrol engine options: a 140 PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 110 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. It is expected to be equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

2025 Jeep Compass

Expected Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep is expected to provide exterior and interior updates to the Compass SUV in 2025. No changes are expected in terms of the powertrain, and the updated Compass will be available with the 172 PS/350 Nm 2-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission options. It may also boast a slight premium over the current pricing, which ranges between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 32.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 2

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Chinese automaker BYD is expected to launch the Atto 2 SUV in India. It is set to make its global debut sometime in early 2025. The Atto 2 will be positioned below the Atto 3 in India and is likely to be offered with a 42.4 kWh battery pack, delivering a WLTP-claimed range of 312 km. Top features include a 12.8-inch infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, heated & power-adjustable front seats and leather upholstery.

BYD Sealion SUV

Expected Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD is also expected to launch the Sealion electric SUV in India in 2025. It features design elements similar to the Seal sedan and globally rivals the Tesla Model Y. The Sealion is offered with 82.5 kWh and 91.3 kWh battery pack options, delivering a claimed range of up to 566 km. Feature highlights include a 15.6-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, and powered ventilated seats.

Vayve Mobility Eva

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom)

India's first solar-powered EV, the Vayve Eva, is set to launch in 2025. It will be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo, with pre-launch bookings scheduled to begin next month. The Eva is a 2-seater quadricycle equipped with a 14 kWh battery pack that is paired to an 8.15 PS/40 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 250 km, with a top speed of 70 kmph.

Audi Q6 e-tron

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom)

Audi is expected to launch the Q6 e-tron SUV in India in the first quarter of 2025. Globally, it is offered in three variants, all equipped with a single 94.9 kWh battery pack. The top-spec variant delivers 517 PS from dual electric motors, while the base rear-wheel-drive variant produces 326 PS with a single electric motor setup. The Q6 e-tron supports DC fast charging up to 270 kW, and is capable of providing a claimed range of up to 641 km.

Audi A5

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Globally, Audi has replaced the A4 lineup with the new A5 range, which is expected to launch in India in 2025 in sedan form. The A5 features the brand's new design language and boasts a completely revamped cabin. It is offered with 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options globally. The latter is paired with a mild-hybrid system, and both engine options come with front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain choices.

2025 BMW X3

Expected Launch: January 2025

Expected Price: Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW is expected to launch the fourth-gen X3 SUV in India in early 2025. It gets a plug-in hybrid engine for the first time and features a refreshed design with an updated cabin. Top features include a 14.9-inch touchscreen, 3-zone auto AC, and ADAS. Engine options include a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine with different states of tune, with an all-wheel drivetrain standard across the entire range.

BMW 2 Series Facelift

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom)

Globally, BMW unveiled the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe in October 2024, and it is expected to be launched in India in 2025. The updated 2 Series features styling changes, including a refreshed kidney grille and other elements aligning with the brand's new design language. Top features include a wireless phone charger, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone auto AC, and multi-colour ambient lighting. It is offered with multiple engine options globally, while the powertrain specs of the India-spec model are yet to be confirmed.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the EQE Sedan in India in 2025. Internationally, it is offered in three variants: the EQE 350, the EQE 350 4MATIC, and the EQE 500 4MATIC. The former two are equipped with a 288 PS electric motor, while the EQE 500 comes with a 402 PS dual electric motor setup. Top features include an AR-based navigation system, wireless phone charger, Burmester sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

