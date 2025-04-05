Car News That Mattered This Week (March 31-April 05): Update On Design Patent, Teasers Of Special Editions, Price Hikes And More

Last week saw Citroen teasing special editions of Basalt, Aircross and C3 along with a design patent leak of the upcoming Tata Sierra

The new financial year has begun and along with that plenty of announcements regarding future plans. Citroen has teased Dark editions of the Basalt, Aircross, and C3, while Maruti revealed the quantum of price hike for some of its models. Other newsworthy events included Tata filing a design patent for the Sierra, the Hyundai Alcazar getting wireless smartphone connectivity, and Renault purchasing the entire stake of the Chennai plant from Nissan.

Here are the top news that attracted the spotlight over the past week:

Renault Buys Nissan’s Share Of Chennai Plant

Renault has announced that it will purchase Nissan’s entire stake of the Chennai plant, which was set up under the Nissan and Renault alliance. This deal is set to be finished by the first half of 2025. So where does Nissan manufacture its cars in our country? You can find more details about that in this story.

Citroen Dark Editions Teased

Citroen has teased the Dark editions of Basalt, Aircross and C3 this week, which is expected to launch soon. The teaser has given a glimpse of the upgrades that will be made to the interior and exterior of these models.

Skoda Kylaq Introductory Prices Extended

The Skoda Kylaq was launched last year in December 2024 and if you had your eyes on one, there is some good news. The carmaker has decided to extend the duration of the introductory prices for the newest offering till the end of April 2025.

Maruti’s Price Hike Quantum Revealed

Maruti stated last month that it will increase prices in April. The carmaker has now revealed the quantum of the price hike for some of its offerings, with Grand Vitara getting the largest price hike. These revised prices will come into effect from April 08.

In other news, Maruti has announced that it will be exporting its first EV, the e-Vitara, to around 100 countries after its launch.

Hyundai Alcazar Gets Wireless Smartphone Connectivity

Hyundai has finally fixed one of the biggest gripes with its 10.25-inch touchscreen system, which was the lack of wireless smartphone connectivity. The Korean marque is now offering an adapter with the Alcazar, which will now allow wireless Android and Apple CarPlay. This feature will be available on select variants and at a small premium.

Tata Sierra Dashboard Design Patented

Tata filed a patent for the dashboard design of the Sierra, an image of which surfaced online last week. The image showcased one major change that will set it apart from the concept model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

