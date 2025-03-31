Top 5 Cars Expected To Be Launched Or Revealed In India In April 2025

While the majority of launches will be from mass-market carmakers, an entry-level sedan from a German brand is expected to launch in April

With March packed with launches mostly from luxury carmakers, the upcoming month is expected to bring multiple SUV launches from mass-market brands. This includes Maruti’s first electric SUV and the unveiling of Kia’s refreshed MPV. On that note, let's take a look at all the upcoming cars expected to be introduced in the Indian market in April 2025.

Maruti e Vitara

Expected Launch Date: Mid-April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

After being revealed at the 2025 Auto Expo, the Maruti e Vitara was initially expected to launch in March 2025 but now appears to be delayed. The electric SUV has already arrived at a few dealerships across the country, but an official launch date is yet to be announced. We expect the e Vitara to make its debut by the end of April 2025, taking on the Hyundai Creta Electric.

It features a muscular design with modern elements like three-piece LED DRLs, aero-friendly 18-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. The e Vitara will be offered with 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh battery pack options, offering a claimed range of over 500 km.

2025 Kia Carens

Expected Reveal Date: April 25, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2025 Kia Carens facelift is set to be revealed in India by the end of April, with prices expected to be announced by June 2025. As part of its midlife update, the Carens will get exterior changes, including redesigned LED DRLs, a revised front bumper, updated alloy wheels, and refreshed LED tail lights. While the interior hasn't been spied yet, it is expected to feature an updated dashboard and centre console layout along with an enhanced feature set.

The 2025 Carens will likely continue with the same engine options, including two petrol powertrains and a single diesel engine choice. Upon launch, the 2025 Carens will continue to take on the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Toyota Rumion, while also serving as an alternative to the Maruti Invicto, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Confirmed Launch Date: April 14, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen is set to launch the new-gen Tiguan in its sportier 'R-Line' version on April 14, 2025. It will likely arrive in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous generation sold in India, the Tiguan R-Line gets a refreshed design with black accents along with 'R' badges.

Inside, the cabin boasts an all-black theme with red accents, distinguishing it from the standard model. The Tiguan R-Line is expected to be powered by a 190 PS/320 Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

Expected Launch Date: April 16, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda has confirmed the launch of the 2025 Kodiaq in India by the end of April. It is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will likely be available in two variants. While the new-gen Kodiaq's design features minor updates, the cabin receives a complete overhaul with a fresh layout and new features. These include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, updated AC control dials, and refreshed seat upholstery. The 2025 Kodiaq is expected to be powered by a 204 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT and an all-wheel-drive system.

2025 BMW 2 Series

Expected Launch Date: April 20, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW globally revealed the new-gen 2 Series in October 2024, and now the brand’s entry-level sedan is expected to launch in India in April. It features major design updates, including a tweaked kidney grille, updated 18-inch alloy wheels (globally upgradable to 19-inch), and a revised LED taillight system. The length and height of the updated 2 Series have also increased by 20 mm and 25 mm, respectively.

Inside, it gets a refreshed cabin with features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, multi-color ambient lighting, and powered front-row seats. The 2025 BMW 2 Series is available with multiple engine options in international markets, but the India-spec model is expected to retain the current 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine choices.

