Maruti e Vitara Spied Again Ahead Of January 2025 Debut, ADAS Confirmed

The e Vitara will be the first car in the Indian marque’s lineup to come with this premium and advanced safety technology

Maruti will debut the e Vitara as its first all-electric offering at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The latest spy shots confirm features like ADAS and dual screens on the India-spec e Vitara.

The e Vitara is based on Maruti’s new Heartect-e platform specially designed for EVs.

The international-spec Suzuki e Vitara is offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options.

Expected to get both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions in India.

Launch expected shortly after the showcase, could be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti e Vitara, the first all-electric offering from the automaker, is set go on sale in India in 2025. Maruti has also confirmed that the production-ready version of the e Vitara will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held from January 17 to 22. Ahead of that, we spotted another test mule of the e Vitara doing rounds giving us some fresh details. The latest spy shots not only give us a sneak peek inside the cabin of the electric SUV, but also confirm a premium and advanced safety technology.

What We Saw?

The latest spy shots confirm the presence of the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) radar module on the test mule of the e Vitara. It is important to note that this will be the first offering from Maruti in India to get this safety feature.

We also got a partial glimpse of the cabin of the Maruti’s electric SUV. The spy image clearly reveals the integrated screen setup and a 2-spoke steering wheel, as seen in the global-spec version of the SUV.

Other Expected Features

Maruti could also offer the e Vitara with amenities like automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

The global-spec Suzuki e Vitara gets two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The specifications are as follows:

Variant FWD (Front-wheel-drive) FWD (Front-wheel-drive) AWD (All-wheel-drive) Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm

While it comes with both FWD and AWD versions globally, both options are also expected to be offered in India, given that the Grand Vitara in Maruti's lineup already features AWD. Although Suzuki has not revealed the exact driving range for e Vitara, we expect it to offer a claimed range of around 550 km.

Disclaimer: The range and specifications are for the global-spec version, and may vary in India.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

