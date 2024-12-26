Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Which Sub-4m Sedan Has The Better Performance On Offer?

The new Honda Amaze retains its familiar four-cylinder engine, while the Maruti Dzire has undergone a significant update by introducing a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine

The Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire, with their new-generation models, seem to have revitalised the sub-4m sedan segment. These new offerings have intensified competition in the segment, and as sedans are renowned for the driving experience they provide, it’s time to find out which of these new sub-4m sedans is the better choice for enthusiasts.

We had the chance to drive both rivals and before diving into the comparison to discover the more enthusiast-friendly car, let’s first examine the engine specifications of the new Amaze and Dzire.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Powertrain Options

2024 Honda Amaze 2024 Maruti Dzire Engine 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol+CNG Power 90 PS 82 PS 70 PS Torque 110 Nm 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^ 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT) / 19.46 (CVT) 24.79 kmpl (MT) / 25.71 kmpl (AT) 33.75 km/kg

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

Both the new Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire come with similarly sized petrol engines, but they differ in cylinder configuration. The Dzire is powered by a 3-cylinder engine, while the Amaze features a 4-cylinder unit. Despite this difference, the performance of both petrol engines is quite comparable.

However, the Maruti Dzire stands out by offering a petrol+CNG option, which is not available with the Amaze (at least from the factory). Additionally, the Dzire is significantly more fuel-efficient, delivering 6.75 kmpl more with the manual gearbox and 3.75 kmpl more with the automatic gearbox compared to the Amaze.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Real-world Performance Test

When it comes to real-world performance, the Honda Amaze impresses with its smooth and refined 4-cylinder engine. It’s ideal for those who prefer a relaxed driving style, offering adequate power for effortless city commutes. However, it lacks the engaging punch needed for spirited driving on highways or hills, requiring frequent downshifts to maintain pace. The smooth CVT transmission stands out, making city and highway drives stress-free and more convenient than the manual option.

The Maruti Dzire’s new 3-cylinder engine takes a different approach. It feels agile and responsive in city conditions, delivering better initial performance off the line. However, on highways, overtakes can feel strained, and the engine lacks the refinement of the Amaze’s 4-cylinder unit. The Dzire’s light clutch in the manual variant makes it easy to drive in traffic, while its excellent fuel efficiency is a clear advantage. The AMT variant, though efficient, is less engaging due to its quick upshift logic, which affects usable power.

Also Read: Here’s How The Prices Of The Honda Amaze Have Gone Up Over The Years Since 2013

Ride comfort is another area where the two sedans differ. The Amaze’s soft suspension absorbs bumps well at low speeds, ensuring a plush ride in urban settings. However, at higher speeds, the cabin experiences noticeable vertical movement, particularly at the rear. Its slightly heavier steering provides stability on highways but feels cumbersome in tight spaces.

The Dzire, in contrast, offers a more balanced suspension setup. It maintains a planted and composed ride on both smooth and uneven roads. The slight stiffness in the new setup adds road feedback without compromising comfort. The Dzire’s handling dynamics are another highlight, making it enjoyable to drive through corners or on winding roads. This makes the Dzire a better choice for those seeking a mix of efficiency, comfort, and driving fun.

Verdict

The Amaze is a great option for a calm and relaxed drive, with its smooth engine and comfortable suspension setup. The Dzire, on the other hand, is better for those who want a mix of good fuel efficiency, comfort, and some fun driving, especially on twisty roads.

Price And Rivals

The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh, while the Maruti Dzire’s prices range between Rs 6.79 and Rs 10.14 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, pan-India). Both subcompact sedans rival the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.