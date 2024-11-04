2025 Honda City Facelift Unveiled Globally: Here Is How It Differs From The India-spec Version

Modified On Nov 04, 2024 02:01 PM By Dipan for Honda City

The 2025 Honda City will feature dual-zone automatic climate control and an electronic parking brake while keeping the design similar to the older model

The 2025 Honda City facelift has been unveiled in Brazil.

It has a redesigned grille with horizontal design elements.

The 2025 City has a white and black interior theme.

It includes new features like dual-zone automatic climate control and an electronic parking brake.

The powertrain remains consistent with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated with either a manual or CVT gearbox option.

The current-spec Honda City available in India has been on sale since March 2023. Recently, an updated version of the compact sedan was revealed in Brazil, which is expected to be launched as the 2025 Honda City in India. This facelift features minor changes, including a new grille and additional features like automatic AC and an electronic parking brake. Let’s explore the differences between the 2025 Honda City and the current model sold in India.

Similar Design With An Updated Grille

The updated Honda City in Brazil is quite similar to the Indian version, but there are a few differences. The Brazilian model has a grille with horizontal lines, while the Indian model has diamond-shaped design elements. Both models share the same chrome bar connecting the LED headlights, as well as the front bumper and fog lamp housing. They also have identical features like 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and a sleek rear bumper.

A Different Interior Theme

The current Honda City in India has a beige and black interior, while the Brazilian model features a white and black cabin theme. Additionally, the Brazilian version has white leatherette upholstery for the seats, compared to the beige leatherette seats in the Indian model.

New Features And Safety Tech

The Brazil-spec City comes with dual-zone automatic climate control and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold feature. The wireless charging pad is now located behind the gear lever and it has a similar 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, the volume control dial and touch-sensitive buttons differ from the Indian version. Other features, like the semi-digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, an 8-speaker sound system, and a single-pane sunroof, remain the same.

Same Powertrain

There is no difference in the powertrain option and the 2025 Honda City continues with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / CVT*

*CVT = Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

The India-spec Honda City offers a hybrid powertrain option that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with twin electric motors, providing a total output of 127 PS and 253 Nm. This hybrid option is not available with the recently unveiled Brazilian Honda City. However, the 2025 City in India is expected to continue offering the hybrid powertrain.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Brazilian-spec Honda City is expected to launch in India in 2025, likely at a slightly higher price than the current Indian model. For context, the Honda City in India is priced between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The 2025 model will continue to compete with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Ciaz.

