All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti e Vitara Will Be Exported To Around 100 Countries After Its Launch In India

    Published On Apr 01, 2025 07:37 PM By Dipan

    707 Views
    • Write a comment

    Along with this announcement, the carmaker has said that it has exported over 17 percent more cars in FY 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year

    Maruti e Vitara to be exported to around 100 countries after its India launch

    After being showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Maruti e Vitara, the carmaker’s first take on a full-blown electric vehicle (EV), is expected to be launched soon. In that regard, Maruti has now stated that the electric SUV will be exported to around 100 countries following its India debut. These exports will be initiated in the current fiscal year (FY) 2025-26 and will include markets in Europe and Japan.

    The carmaker has also announced that it is the top exporter of passenger vehicles for the fourth consecutive year in FY 2024-25, with a 43 percent share of exports. It has also exceeded 3 lakh units in exports both in the calendar year (2024) and the fiscal year (2024-25) for the first time. The Maruti Fronx, Maruti Jimny, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Swift and Maruti Dzire were the most exported models during this period. The Maruti e Vitara will now be joining the ranks of cars that the carmaker exports to its other markets.

    That said, here’s a brief look at the Maruti e Vitara:

    Maruti e Vitara: An Overview

    Maruti e Vitara exterior

    The Maruti e Vitara gets a fairly modern design featuring LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED DRLs, 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and 3-piece LED wraparound tail lights connected via a gloss black strip. 

    Maruti e Vitara dashboard

    Inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard with dual displays and a two-spoke steering wheel. It gets a semi-leatherette seat upholstery with the same theme as the cabin. 

    Maruti e Vitara steering wheel

    The e Vitara will get features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.1-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a premium sound system. It will also be equipped with a 10-way powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a fixed panoramic glass roof. 

    In terms of safety, it will get 7 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera setup and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

    Also Read: Top 5 Cars Expected To Be Launched Or Revealed In India In April 2025

    At the Auto Expo 2025, Maruti had confirmed that the e Vitara will have two battery pack options, the details of which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    Torque

    192.5 Nm

    192.5 Nm

    Claimed Range

    TBA

    Over 500 km

    Drivetrain

    FWD*

    FWD

    *FWD = Front-wheel-drive

    Expected Price And Rivals

    Maruti e Vitara rear

    The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and hence will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti e Vitara

    Explore More on Maruti e Vitara

    space Image

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti e Vitara Will Be Exported To Around 100 Countries After Its Launch In India
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience