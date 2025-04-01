Maruti e Vitara Will Be Exported To Around 100 Countries After Its Launch In India

Along with this announcement, the carmaker has said that it has exported over 17 percent more cars in FY 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year

After being showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Maruti e Vitara, the carmaker’s first take on a full-blown electric vehicle (EV), is expected to be launched soon. In that regard, Maruti has now stated that the electric SUV will be exported to around 100 countries following its India debut. These exports will be initiated in the current fiscal year (FY) 2025-26 and will include markets in Europe and Japan.

The carmaker has also announced that it is the top exporter of passenger vehicles for the fourth consecutive year in FY 2024-25, with a 43 percent share of exports. It has also exceeded 3 lakh units in exports both in the calendar year (2024) and the fiscal year (2024-25) for the first time. The Maruti Fronx, Maruti Jimny, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Swift and Maruti Dzire were the most exported models during this period. The Maruti e Vitara will now be joining the ranks of cars that the carmaker exports to its other markets.

That said, here’s a brief look at the Maruti e Vitara:

Maruti e Vitara: An Overview

The Maruti e Vitara gets a fairly modern design featuring LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED DRLs, 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and 3-piece LED wraparound tail lights connected via a gloss black strip.

Inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard with dual displays and a two-spoke steering wheel. It gets a semi-leatherette seat upholstery with the same theme as the cabin.

The e Vitara will get features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.1-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a premium sound system. It will also be equipped with a 10-way powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

In terms of safety, it will get 7 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera setup and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

At the Auto Expo 2025, Maruti had confirmed that the e Vitara will have two battery pack options, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed Range TBA Over 500 km Drivetrain FWD* FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and hence will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6.

