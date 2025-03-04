All
    5 Things Maruti e Vitara Could Get Over The Hyundai Creta Electric

    Modified On Mar 04, 2025 12:07 PM By Shreyash for Maruti e Vitara

    While both the e Vitara and Creta Electric come with a comprehensive features list, the e Vitara offers larger alloys, a 10-speaker sound system, and 7 airbags over the latter

    Maruti e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric

    The Maruti e Vitara, the first all-electric offering from the automaker, is set to hit the market soon. While Maruti is yet to reveal its complete features list, its variant-wise info was leaked online recently. The e Vitara will be a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta Electric that was launched in January 2025 on our shores. Here are 5 things, based on the leaked information, the e Vitara could offer over the all-electric Creta.

    18-inch Alloy Wheels

    e Vitara side

    One of the first things the e Vitara will likely offer over the Hyundai Creta Electric are the bigger 18-inch alloy wheels in dual-tone effect. Hyundai’s electric compact SUV, on the other hand, has smaller 17-inch aerodynamically styled wheels. 

    10-speaker Sound System

    Based on the leaked information, the Maruti e Vitara boasts a 10-speaker Infinity sound system. In comparison, the Creta Electric comes with an 8-speaker Bose sound system. While both electric SUVs offer a premium sound system, the e Vitara is expected to offer a better audio output owing to its 2 extra speakers.

    10-way powered Driver’s Seat

    e Vitara dashboard

    Another feature advantage the e Vitara offers over the Creta Electric is the 10-way powered driver’s seat. In contrast, both front seats of the Creta Electric can be electrically adjusted in 8-ways. The driver’s seat inside the all-electric Creta also gets a memory function, while the co-driver’s seat features electric boss mode.

    7 Airbags As Standard

    While both Hyundai and Maruti EVs offer premium safety features, with e Vitara also being the first Maruti offering to come with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. However, the e Vitara excels here as it offers 7 airbags as standard. The Creta Electric, on the other hand, gets 6 airbags as standard.

    Higher Claimed Range

    Both EVs get two battery pack options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Model

    Maruti e Vitara

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Battery Pack

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    Claimed Range

    Over 500 km

    390 km

    473 km

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    192 Nm

    192 Nm

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Drive Type

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    The e Vitara offers bigger battery pack options compared to the Creta Electric, hence offering a claimed range of over 500 km. 

    So these were the 5 things which e Vitara will offer over the Hyundai Creta Electric. Will you wait for e Vitara for these feature advantages, or will you pick the existing Creta Electric? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

