Car News That Mattered This Week: Tata Tiago, Tigor And Maruti Celerio CNG Launch Dates Out, Kia Carens Variants And Colours Leaked

This week, we saw manufacturers hiking the prices, Skoda giving us an insight of its upcoming launches and some minor discontinuations

The first week of 2022 was all about price hikes and details on the upcoming car launches. Skoda has given us some details on its upcoming launches for the year. Tata and Maruti have also confirmed that the Tiago/Tigor and Celerio CNG will be launched in January. Read ahead to know the biggest headlines of this week:

Skoda’s Plan For 2022

Skoda India has planned six new launches for this year, starting with the facelifted Kodiaq and Slavia. Other launches will include new variants for its existing model lineup.

Tata Tiago/Tigor CNG Launch Details

Tata has confirmed the January 19 launch date for the Tiago and Tigor CNG. Meanwhile, we also have some leaked information about the variants and colours that will be on offer.

Maruti Celerio CNG Launch Details

Maruti’s first launch for 2022 will be the Celerio CNG. The recently-launched new-gen hatchback will be the sixth Maruti car to offer the cleaner fuel alternative.

Kia Carens Variant-wise Features Revealed

Kia has revealed the variant-wise features and colours of the Carens MPV. It will be offered in five variants and eight colour options.

Five-door Force Gurkha Spied

The more practical five-door Force Gurkha has been spied testing suggesting its imminent launch. It shouldn’t get any features or mechanical changes, but just more seats.

2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Teased

The Toyota Camry will receive a facelift later this month. The sedan will get subtle cosmetic upgrades and some new feature additions onboard.

Discontinuations

MG has discontinued the Hector DCT (dual-clutch automatic) variants, leaving the CVT as the only automatic transmission on offer.

Kia has discontinued some colours of the Sonet and Seltos, possibly due to low demand.

Kia has also axed two variants of the Carnival MPV, including the base-spec 8-seater variant.

Price Hikes

Kia has hiked the prices of its lineup by Rs 54,000.

The Force Gurkha gets costlier by Rs 51,000.

The prices of Volkswagen cars have increased by Rs 46,000.

Toyota has hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta and Fortuner by up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

The Skoda Kushaq is now costlier by Rs 29,000.

