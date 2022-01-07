Force Gurkha Sees Its First Price Hike After Launch
Published On Jan 07, 2022 04:51 PM By Tarun for Force Gurkha
The new-generation Gurkha was launched in September and rivals the Mahindra Thar
Now priced at Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Features a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker sound system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
It is provided only with a 91PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed manual.
The Force Gurkha has received its first price hike, to the tune of Rs 51,000. With this, the off-roader is now priced at Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Gurkha received a generation update in 2021. While the boxy silhouette was retained, it got new panels, glass panes for the windows and windscreens. It now features LED headlamps and DRLs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker sound system, dual front airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
It’s powered by a 91PS/260Nm 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It gets 4WD (four-wheel-drive) as standard with low-range gearbox and front and rear locking differentials.
In a recent development, a five-door variant of the Gurkha has been spied testing. This suggests that Force Motors is planning for a more practical and family-friendly version of the off-roader.
