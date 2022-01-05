Published On Jan 05, 2022 06:22 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

It will be the sixth CNG-equipped car from Maruti

The launch will happen in January.

Will be powered by the same 67PS 1-litre petrol engine but with reduced power when running on CNG.

The CNG could be offered on the Celerio’s base-spec LXI and mid-spec VXI variants.

Expected to demand a premium of around Rs 80,000 over the corresponding petrol variants.

Maruti has confirmed that it will launch the Celerio CNG in January. The hatchback received a generational update back in November 2021, which gave it a completely new styling, a more efficient petrol engine, and new features.

The Celerio is powered by a 67PS/89Nm 1-litre petrol engine that’s mated to both 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The CNG variants will see a slight reduction in the power and torque figures and will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. While the Wagon R CNG offers a claimed fuel economy of 32.52km/kg, the Celerio should offer similar figures.

CNG could be offered on the Celerio’s base-spec LXI and mid-spec VXI variants. Hence, it could just get basic features such as central door locking, power windows, rear parking sensors, and dual front airbags. The range-topping variants feature 15-inch alloys, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine push-button start-stop, and passive keyless entry.

The CNG-equipped variants are expected to demand a premium of around Rs 80,000 over their corresponding petrol variants. The Celerio CNG will compete with the CNG variants of the Tata Tiago , Maruti Wagon R , and Hyundai Santro .

