Celerio CNG To Be Maruti’s First Launch For 2022
Published On Jan 05, 2022 06:22 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio
It will be the sixth CNG-equipped car from Maruti
-
The launch will happen in January.
-
Will be powered by the same 67PS 1-litre petrol engine but with reduced power when running on CNG.
-
The CNG could be offered on the Celerio’s base-spec LXI and mid-spec VXI variants.
-
Expected to demand a premium of around Rs 80,000 over the corresponding petrol variants.
Maruti has confirmed that it will launch the Celerio CNG in January. The hatchback received a generational update back in November 2021, which gave it a completely new styling, a more efficient petrol engine, and new features.
The Celerio is powered by a 67PS/89Nm 1-litre petrol engine that’s mated to both 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The CNG variants will see a slight reduction in the power and torque figures and will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. While the Wagon R CNG offers a claimed fuel economy of 32.52km/kg, the Celerio should offer similar figures.
CNG could be offered on the Celerio’s base-spec LXI and mid-spec VXI variants. Hence, it could just get basic features such as central door locking, power windows, rear parking sensors, and dual front airbags. The range-topping variants feature 15-inch alloys, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine push-button start-stop, and passive keyless entry.
The CNG-equipped variants are expected to demand a premium of around Rs 80,000 over their corresponding petrol variants. The Celerio CNG will compete with the CNG variants of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Wagon R, and Hyundai Santro.
Read More on : Celerio AMT
- Renew Maruti Celerio Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful