Kia Carnival’s Variant Lineup Revised

Published On Jan 03, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Carnival

The base-spec Premium 8-seater and mid-spec Prestige 9-seater have been discontinued

Production of the Premium 7-seater and Prestige 6-seater dropped to limited numbers.

One of the reasons could be low demand for these variants.

The MPV is available in four trims: Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus.

Kia has priced the Carnival from Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Kia Carnival has been on sale for around two years now and is presently available in four trims: Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus. While it was offered with a seating layout of up to nine people till now, our sources have now given us an update on the variants revision of the premium MPV.

Sources now tell us that Kia has already discontinued the base-spec Premium 8-seater and the mid-spec Prestige 9-seater variants. It also stated that the production of the Premium 7-seater and Prestige 6-seater variants has been reduced to limited numbers. While the reasons are yet unknown, we believe one of them could be due to less demand for these variants.

Apart from this update, no other changes have been made to the Carnival. It still gets the same equipment list which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, a three-zone climate control, and UVO connected car tech.

Kia’s luxury MPV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine (200PS/440Nm), coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Carnival is priced between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. It is positioned above the Toyota Innova Crysta but below the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class .

