Kia Carnival’s Variant Lineup Revised

Published On Jan 03, 2022 08:00 AM

The base-spec Premium 8-seater and mid-spec Prestige 9-seater have been discontinued

Kia Carnival

  • Production of the Premium 7-seater and Prestige 6-seater dropped to limited numbers.

  • One of the reasons could be low demand for these variants.

  • The MPV is available in four trims: Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus.

  • Kia has priced the Carnival from Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Kia Carnival has been on sale for around two years now and is presently available in four trims: Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus. While it was offered with a seating layout of up to nine people till now, our sources have now given us an update on the variants revision of the premium MPV.

Sources now tell us that Kia has already discontinued the base-spec Premium 8-seater and the mid-spec Prestige 9-seater variants. It also stated that the production of the Premium 7-seater and Prestige 6-seater variants has been reduced to limited numbers. While the reasons are yet unknown, we believe one of them could be due to less demand for these variants.

Apart from this update, no other changes have been made to the Carnival. It still gets the same equipment list which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, a three-zone climate control, and UVO connected car tech.

Kia’s luxury MPV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine (200PS/440Nm), coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia Carnival rear

The Carnival is priced between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. It is positioned above the Toyota Innova Crysta but below the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

R
Published by
Rohit
1
A
anshul dhingra
Jan 3, 2022 3:53:58 PM

I am waiting for new model as well. Current generation screens and specifications are stale compared to competition and Sonet as well. I hope Kia motors India is reading this and plan to launch new model

    1
    m
    manish saini
    Jan 3, 2022 2:12:46 PM

    waiting for new carnival launch. i hope they will not launch too late . as its already late .. present model interior is old skool..and exterior too..

    2
    a
    ajit singh
    Jan 3, 2022 2:24:00 PM

    Same here and hopefully they are discontinuing because they are in the process of launching the new model.yes it's already late,it's been on sale in some markets since last year.

      1
      R
      ram
      Jan 3, 2022 1:42:47 PM

      When is the new Carnival, getting launched? The current Carnival is a stale product It's vital KIA prices it aggressively, to eat in to it's main area of aquisition, which is the Toyota Innova

