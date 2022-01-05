Published On Jan 05, 2022 05:35 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The maximum price hike of Rs 1.1 lakh is applicable to the Fortuner’s top-of-the-range diesel variants

The Innova Crysta is now priced from Rs 17.3 lakh to Rs 25.32 lakh.

Toyota now retails the Fortuner between Rs 31.39 lakh and Rs 43.43 lakh.

Other Toyota models will likely see a price hike in the coming days.

We’re just five days into 2022, and we’ve already seen companies introduce price hikes for their models. Not one to be left out, Toyota has also done the same, increasing the asking prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, the latter by up to a sizeable Rs 1.10 lakh.

Other models, including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, will likely see a price increase in the coming days. Till then, here’s the latest price list of the two Toyotas.

Innova Crysta

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 17.18 lakh/ Rs 17.23 lakh Rs 17.3 lakh/ Rs 17.35 lakh +Rs 12,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.54 lakh/ Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 18.66 lakh/ Rs 18.71 lakh +Rs 12,000 VX MT 7-seater Rs 20.26 lakh Rs 20.59 lakh +Rs 33,000 ZX AT 7-seater Rs 23.14 lakh Rs 23.47 lakh +Rs 33,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 17.94 lakh/ Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh +Rs 24,000 G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.87 lakh/ Rs 18.92 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh +Rs 12,000 GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh Rs 19.11 lakh/ Rs 19.16 lakh +Rs 12,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 20.30 lakh/ Rs 20.35 lakh Rs 20.42 lakh/ Rs 20.47 lakh +Rs 12,000 VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh Rs 22.48 lakh/ Rs 22.53 lakh +Rs 33,000 ZX MT 7-seater Rs 23.79 lakh Rs 24.12 lakh +Rs 33,000 ZX AT 7-seater Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 25.32 lakh +Rs 33,000

The Innova Crysta has become pricier by up to Rs 33,000.

Prices of the base-spec G MT (diesel) 7- and 8-seater variants have gone up by Rs 24,000.

Fortuner

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 30.73 lakh Rs 31.39 lakh +Rs 66,000 4x2 AT Rs 32.32 lakh Rs 32.98 lakh +Rs 66,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 33.23 lakh Rs 33.89 lakh +Rs 66,000 4x2 AT Rs 35.51 lakh Rs 36.17 lakh +Rs 66,000 4x4 MT Rs 35.89 lakh Rs 36.99 lakh +Rs 1.1 lakh 4x4 AT Rs 38.18 lakh Rs 39.28 lakh +Rs 1.1 lakh Legender 4x2 AT Rs 38.61 lakh Rs 39.71 lakh +Rs 1.1 lakh Legender 4x4 AT Rs 42.33 lakh Rs 43.43 lakh +Rs 1.1 lakh

The petrol variants have become costlier by up to Rs 66,000, while the diesel variants are pricier by up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

In related news, Toyota has already teased the facelifted Camry for its India launch either this month or early February. The carmaker will also likely launch the Hilux pickup truck this month, followed by the Maruti Ciaz- and Ertiga-based models later this year.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

