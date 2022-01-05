Toyota Hikes Prices Of Innova Crysta And Fortuner, Latter Costlier By Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh
Published On Jan 05, 2022 05:35 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta
The maximum price hike of Rs 1.1 lakh is applicable to the Fortuner’s top-of-the-range diesel variants
The Innova Crysta is now priced from Rs 17.3 lakh to Rs 25.32 lakh.
Toyota now retails the Fortuner between Rs 31.39 lakh and Rs 43.43 lakh.
Other Toyota models will likely see a price hike in the coming days.
We’re just five days into 2022, and we’ve already seen companies introduce price hikes for their models. Not one to be left out, Toyota has also done the same, increasing the asking prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, the latter by up to a sizeable Rs 1.10 lakh.
Other models, including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, will likely see a price increase in the coming days. Till then, here’s the latest price list of the two Toyotas.
Innova Crysta
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 17.18 lakh/ Rs 17.23 lakh
|
Rs 17.3 lakh/ Rs 17.35 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.54 lakh/ Rs 18.59 lakh
|
Rs 18.66 lakh/ Rs 18.71 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
VX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 20.26 lakh
|
Rs 20.59 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 23.14 lakh
|
Rs 23.47 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 17.94 lakh/ Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh
|
+Rs 24,000
|
G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.87 lakh/ Rs 18.92 lakh
|
Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh
|
Rs 19.11 lakh/ Rs 19.16 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 20.30 lakh/ Rs 20.35 lakh
|
Rs 20.42 lakh/ Rs 20.47 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh
|
Rs 22.48 lakh/ Rs 22.53 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
|
ZX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 23.79 lakh
|
Rs 24.12 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Rs 25.32 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
The Innova Crysta has become pricier by up to Rs 33,000.
Prices of the base-spec G MT (diesel) 7- and 8-seater variants have gone up by Rs 24,000.
Fortuner
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 30.73 lakh
|
Rs 31.39 lakh
|
+Rs 66,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 32.32 lakh
|
Rs 32.98 lakh
|
+Rs 66,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 33.23 lakh
|
Rs 33.89 lakh
|
+Rs 66,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 35.51 lakh
|
Rs 36.17 lakh
|
+Rs 66,000
|
4x4 MT
|
Rs 35.89 lakh
|
Rs 36.99 lakh
|
+Rs 1.1 lakh
|
4x4 AT
|
Rs 38.18 lakh
|
Rs 39.28 lakh
|
+Rs 1.1 lakh
|
Legender 4x2 AT
|
Rs 38.61 lakh
|
Rs 39.71 lakh
|
+Rs 1.1 lakh
|
Legender 4x4 AT
|
Rs 42.33 lakh
|
Rs 43.43 lakh
|
+Rs 1.1 lakh
The petrol variants have become costlier by up to Rs 66,000, while the diesel variants are pricier by up to Rs 1.1 lakh.
In related news, Toyota has already teased the facelifted Camry for its India launch either this month or early February. The carmaker will also likely launch the Hilux pickup truck this month, followed by the Maruti Ciaz- and Ertiga-based models later this year.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
