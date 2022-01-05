HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Hikes Prices Of Innova Crysta And Fortuner, Latter Costlier By Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh
English | हिंदी

Toyota Hikes Prices Of Innova Crysta And Fortuner, Latter Costlier By Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh

Published On Jan 05, 2022 05:35 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

  • 13699 Views
  • Write a comment

The maximum price hike of Rs 1.1 lakh is applicable to the Fortuner’s top-of-the-range diesel variants

  • The Innova Crysta is now priced from Rs 17.3 lakh to Rs 25.32 lakh.

  • Toyota now retails the Fortuner between Rs 31.39 lakh and Rs 43.43 lakh.

  • Other Toyota models will likely see a price hike in the coming days.

We’re just five days into 2022, and we’ve already seen companies introduce price hikes for their models. Not one to be left out, Toyota has also done the same, increasing the asking prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, the latter by up to a sizeable Rs 1.10 lakh. 

Other models, including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, will likely see a price increase in the coming days. Till then, here’s the latest price list of the two Toyotas. 

Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta  

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 17.18 lakh/ Rs 17.23 lakh

Rs 17.3 lakh/ Rs 17.35 lakh

+Rs 12,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.54 lakh/ Rs 18.59 lakh

Rs 18.66 lakh/ Rs 18.71 lakh

+Rs 12,000

VX MT 7-seater

Rs 20.26 lakh

Rs 20.59 lakh

+Rs 33,000

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 23.14 lakh

Rs 23.47 lakh

+Rs 33,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 17.94 lakh/ Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh

+Rs 24,000

G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.87 lakh/ Rs 18.92 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh

+Rs 12,000

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh

Rs 19.11 lakh/ Rs 19.16 lakh

+Rs 12,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 20.30 lakh/ Rs 20.35 lakh

Rs 20.42 lakh/ Rs 20.47 lakh

+Rs 12,000

VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh

Rs 22.48 lakh/ Rs 22.53 lakh

+Rs 33,000

ZX MT 7-seater

Rs 23.79 lakh

Rs 24.12 lakh

+Rs 33,000

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 25.32 lakh

+Rs 33,000

  • The Innova Crysta has become pricier by up to Rs 33,000.

  • Prices of the base-spec G MT (diesel) 7- and 8-seater variants have gone up by Rs 24,000.

Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 30.73 lakh

Rs 31.39 lakh

+Rs 66,000

4x2 AT

Rs 32.32 lakh

Rs 32.98 lakh

+Rs 66,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 33.23 lakh

Rs 33.89 lakh

+Rs 66,000

4x2 AT

Rs 35.51 lakh

Rs 36.17 lakh

+Rs 66,000

4x4 MT

Rs 35.89 lakh

Rs 36.99 lakh

+Rs 1.1 lakh

4x4 AT

Rs 38.18 lakh

Rs 39.28 lakh

+Rs 1.1 lakh

Legender 4x2 AT

Rs 38.61 lakh

Rs 39.71 lakh

+Rs 1.1 lakh

Legender 4x4 AT

Rs 42.33 lakh

Rs 43.43 lakh

+Rs 1.1 lakh

  • The petrol variants have become costlier by up to Rs 66,000, while the diesel variants are pricier by up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

In related news, Toyota has already teased the facelifted Camry for its India launch either this month or early February. The carmaker will also likely launch the Hilux pickup truck this month, followed by  the Maruti Ciaz- and Ertiga-based models later this year.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

5 out of 5 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Innova Crysta

Read Full News
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Fortuner
Big Saving !!
Save upto 31% ! Find best deals on Used Toyota Cars
View Used Toyota Innova Crysta In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience