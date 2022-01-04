Kia Carens: Variants And Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Published On Jan 04, 2022 01:46 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

It will be offered in five trims and with five powertrain options

Carens will be offered in the following variants: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Is a 7-seater, but the top-spec variant gets an optional 6-seater variant with captain seats.

Will get six airbags and one-touch electric tumble for second-row seats as standard.

Highlight features include connected car tech, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and built-in air purifier.

Official bookings to open on January 14, prices to be announced thereafter.

Kia has confirmed the new Carens MPV’s variants, features, and specifications. It will be available in five variants and get three engine options.

The variant nomenclature is similar to its cousin, the Hyundai Alcazar. The trims and powertrain options are as follows:

Carens Variant 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol Premium MT MT MT Prestige MT MT MT Prestige Plus N.A. MT MT, DCT Luxury N.A. MT MT Luxury Plus N.A. MT, AT MT, DCT

The Carens is primarily a seven-seater, but the top-spec Luxury Plus trim will get an optional six-seater layout (with captain seats for the middle row).

The 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (paired with a 6-speed manual) are standard. A 1.5-litre petrol engine (only offered with a 6-speed manual) is limited to the Premium and Prestige variants. Meanwhile, a 6-speed automatic option (with the 1.5-litre diesel) is reserved for the top-spec Luxury Plus, and a 7-speed DCT is available with the Prestige Plus and Luxury Plus trims (see table above).

The Kia Carens gets six airbags, all-around disc brakes, one-touch electric tumble for the second-row seats, a 7.5-inch digitised instrument cluster, and semi-leatherette seats. Highlight features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with remote-engine start, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, ventilated front seats, a built-in air purifier, and a retractable table for the middle row.

The Carens will be available in eight exterior colour options: Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White. We think the paint options will depend on the variant.

Interior upholstery options will depend on the variant as well. The base-spec Premium gets black and indigo seats, the Prestige variants get black and beige seats, and the Luxury trims get beige and triton navy-coloured leatherette seats.

Official bookings for the Kia Carens will begin on January 14, and prices will likely be announced soon after. At expected prices ranging from Rs 14 lakh - Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.