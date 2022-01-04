Modified On Jan 04, 2022 06:49 PM By CarDekho for Force Gurkha

A test mule was spied undisguised with a seemingly longer wheelbase for the first time

The upcoming four-door Force Gurkha 4x4 SUV has been spied in a new video. The test mule could be the 6-seater version of the Gurkha, and seems to be longer in length than the existing two-door model. We expect Force to launch the more practical Gurkha sometime in 2022 as a rival to the upcoming Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The four-door Gurkha will likely get similar LED headlamps and cornering foglamps as its current two-door version. Inside, it will feature a tire pressure monitoring system, manual air conditioning, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety equipment such as dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors should be offered on the four-door variant, too.

Under the bonnet, the upcoming four-door Gurkha is likely to be equipped with the same 2.6-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 91PS and 250Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and low-range transfer case. The Force Gurkha is a properly capable off-roader with lockable front and rear differentials and a snorkel air intake.

Expect the four-door Gurkha to retail at a premium over the current two-door model that costs Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It doesn’t have any existing direct rivals, but it’ll compete with upcoming 4x4 SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the four-door Mahindra Thar.

