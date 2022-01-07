Volkswagen Cars See A Price Hike of Up To Rs 46,000
The Polo finally crosses the 10-lakh price mark
The Taigun sees the highest price hike of up to Rs 46,000.
Volkswagen has made the Vento costlier by up to Rs 28,000, but its base-spec variants have been untouched.
The Polo’s prices have increased by up to Rs 25,000.
Volkswagen has jacked up the prices of its lineup, including the Taigun, Polo, and Vento. The facelifted Tiguan has been spared as it was launched just recently, in the first week of December 2021. Here are the new model-wise and variant-wise prices:
Volkswagen Polo
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Trendline MPI
|
Rs 6.32 lakh
|
Rs 6.45 lakh
|
Rs 13,000
|
Comfortline MPI
|
Rs 7.27 lakh
|
Rs 7.42 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
Comfortline TSI
|
Rs 7.65 lakh
|
Rs 7.80 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
Comfortline TSI AT
|
Rs 8.75 lakh
|
Rs 8.93 lakh
|
Rs 18,000
|
Highline Plus TSI
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
Rs 8.98 lakh
|
Rs 18,000
|
Highline Plus TSI AT
|
Rs 9.80 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
GT TSI
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.25 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
The base-spec Trendline variant sees the least hike while the top-spec GT TSI variant sees the most.
The entry-level turbo-petrol variant gets costlier by Rs 15,000.
MPI stands for the Polo’s 75PS 1-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, while TSI stands for its 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Volkswagen Vento
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Comfortline
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
|
Highline
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
|
Highline AT
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
Rs 13 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
Highline Plus
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
Rs 13.06 lakh
|
Rs 26,000
|
Highline Plus AT
|
Rs 14.15 lakh
|
Rs 14.43 lakh
|
Rs 28,000
The base-spec Comfortline and mid-spec Highline manual variants see no price increase.
The range-topping Highline Plus AT variant of the Vento sees the highest hike of Rs 28,000.
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Comfortline 1.0 TSI
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 46,000
|
Highline 1.0 TSI
|
Rs 12.84 lakh
|
Rs 13 lakh
|
Rs 16,000
|
Highline AT 1.0 TSI
|
Rs 14.14 lakh
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 26,000
|
Topline 1.0 TSI
|
14.61 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 39,000
|
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 15.95 lakh
|
Rs 16.40 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
|
GT 1.5 TSI
|
Rs 15.04 lakh
|
Rs 15.40 lakh
|
Rs 36,000
|
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 17.54 lakh
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 46,000
The base-spec Comfortline and GT Plus variants see the maximum price hike.
The least price increase is observed in the mid-spec Highline variant.
The Taigun is powered by two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, with the 1-litre and 1.5-litre variants offering an optional 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic), respectively.
