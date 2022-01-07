Published On Jan 07, 2022 12:33 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

The Polo finally crosses the 10-lakh price mark

The Taigun sees the highest price hike of up to Rs 46,000.

Volkswagen has made the Vento costlier by up to Rs 28,000, but its base-spec variants have been untouched.

The Polo’s prices have increased by up to Rs 25,000.

Volkswagen has jacked up the prices of its lineup, including the Taigun, Polo, and Vento. The facelifted Tiguan has been spared as it was launched just recently, in the first week of December 2021. Here are the new model-wise and variant-wise prices:

Volkswagen Polo

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Trendline MPI Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 13,000 Comfortline MPI Rs 7.27 lakh Rs 7.42 lakh Rs 15,000 Comfortline TSI Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 15,000 Comfortline TSI AT Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.93 lakh Rs 18,000 Highline Plus TSI Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.98 lakh Rs 18,000 Highline Plus TSI AT Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 20,000 GT TSI Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.25 lakh Rs 25,000

The base-spec Trendline variant sees the least hike while the top-spec GT TSI variant sees the most.

The entry-level turbo-petrol variant gets costlier by Rs 15,000.

MPI stands for the Polo’s 75PS 1-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, while TSI stands for its 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Volkswagen Vento

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Comfortline Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh - Highline Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh - Highline AT Rs 12.75 lakh Rs 13 lakh Rs 25,000 Highline Plus Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 13.06 lakh Rs 26,000 Highline Plus AT Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 14.43 lakh Rs 28,000

The base-spec Comfortline and mid-spec Highline manual variants see no price increase.

The range-topping Highline Plus AT variant of the Vento sees the highest hike of Rs 28,000.

Volkswagen Taigun

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Comfortline 1.0 TSI Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 11 lakh Rs 46,000 Highline 1.0 TSI Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 13 lakh Rs 16,000 Highline AT 1.0 TSI Rs 14.14 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 26,000 Topline 1.0 TSI 14.61 lakh Rs 15 lakh Rs 39,000 Topline 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 16.40 lakh Rs 45,000 GT 1.5 TSI Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 36,000 GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 18 lakh Rs 46,000

The base-spec Comfortline and GT Plus variants see the maximum price hike.

The least price increase is observed in the mid-spec Highline variant.

The Taigun is powered by two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, with the 1-litre and 1.5-litre variants offering an optional 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic), respectively.

