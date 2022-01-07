HomeNew CarsNewsVolkswagen Cars See A Price Hike of Up To Rs 46,000
Volkswagen Cars See A Price Hike of Up To Rs 46,000

Published On Jan 07, 2022 12:33 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

The Polo finally crosses the 10-lakh price mark

  • The Taigun sees the highest price hike of up to Rs 46,000. 

  • Volkswagen has made the Vento costlier by up to Rs 28,000, but its base-spec variants have been untouched. 

  • The Polo’s prices have increased by up to Rs 25,000. 

Volkswagen has jacked up the prices of its lineup, including the Taigun, Polo, and Vento. The facelifted Tiguan has been spared as it was launched just recently, in the first week of December 2021. Here are the new model-wise and variant-wise prices: 

Volkswagen Polo

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Trendline MPI

Rs 6.32 lakh

Rs 6.45 lakh

Rs 13,000

Comfortline MPI

Rs 7.27 lakh

Rs 7.42 lakh

Rs 15,000

Comfortline TSI

Rs 7.65 lakh

Rs 7.80 lakh

Rs 15,000

Comfortline TSI AT

Rs 8.75 lakh

Rs 8.93 lakh

Rs 18,000

Highline Plus TSI

Rs 8.80 lakh

Rs 8.98 lakh

Rs 18,000

Highline Plus TSI AT

Rs 9.80 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 20,000

GT TSI

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.25 lakh

Rs 25,000

  • The base-spec Trendline variant sees the least hike while the top-spec GT TSI variant sees the most. 

  • The entry-level turbo-petrol variant gets costlier by Rs 15,000. 

  • MPI stands for the Polo’s 75PS 1-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, while TSI stands for its 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

Volkswagen Vento

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Comfortline

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

-

Highline

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

-

Highline AT

Rs 12.75 lakh

Rs 13 lakh

Rs 25,000

Highline Plus

Rs 12.80 lakh

Rs 13.06 lakh

Rs 26,000

Highline Plus AT

Rs 14.15 lakh

Rs 14.43 lakh

Rs 28,000

  • The base-spec Comfortline and mid-spec Highline manual variants see no price increase. 

  • The range-topping Highline Plus AT variant of the Vento sees the highest hike of Rs 28,000. 

Volkswagen Taigun

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Comfortline 1.0 TSI

Rs 10.54 lakh

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 46,000

Highline 1.0 TSI

Rs 12.84 lakh

Rs 13 lakh

Rs 16,000

Highline AT 1.0 TSI

Rs 14.14 lakh

Rs 14.40 lakh

Rs 26,000

Topline 1.0 TSI

14.61 lakh

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 39,000

Topline 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 15.95 lakh

Rs 16.40 lakh

Rs 45,000

GT 1.5 TSI

Rs 15.04 lakh

Rs 15.40 lakh

Rs 36,000

GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 17.54 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 46,000

  • The base-spec Comfortline and GT Plus variants see the maximum price hike. 

  • The least price increase is observed in the mid-spec Highline variant. 

  • The Taigun is powered by two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, with the 1-litre and 1.5-litre variants offering an optional 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic), respectively. 

  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Volkswagen Vento

