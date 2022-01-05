Kia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed

Modified On Jan 05, 2022 04:16 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

It will be available in five trims and will get a lot of safety features as standard

The variant-wise features and specifications of the Kia Carens have been revealed ahead of the launch. It will be available in five trims and with three engine options. The Carens is Kia’s new MPV offering that will sit below the Carnival but above the Seltos. It features Kia’s latest design language, shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Alcazar and is well-equipped with comforts. The Carens gets all the same engines as the Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol (MT), 1.5-litre diesel (MT, AT), and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (MT, DCT).

The Carens five variants are Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Here’s what each has to offer:

Carens Premium

Exterior Interior Comfort Safety Infotainment Highlights 16-inch steel wheels with covers (turbo-petrol and diesel)/ 15-inch steel wheels with covers (1.5-litre petrol)

Rear spoiler Front armrest with storage

Folding armrest in 2nd row with cupholders

60:40 split fold 2nd row (slide, recline)

50:50 split fold 3rd row (recline)

Semi-leatherette seats 2nd row one-touch electric tumble

Roof-integrated AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row seats

7.5-inch digitized instrument cluster 6 airbags

ESC

Traction control

Hill assist control

Downhill brake control

Tyre pressure monitor None Other features Adjustable headrests

Room lamps

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Black and beige theme with indigo accents 12V power socket

5 USB Type-C ports

Power windows ISOFIX child seat anchor

ABS

Rear parking sensors

Disc brakes all around None

Kia has opted to offer all key safety features as standard with the Carens. That includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system, hill assist and a tyre pressure monitor too. It even gets the one-touch electric tumble function for the second row as standard. On the other hand, it is quite bare in terms of comforts as it doesn’t get any audio system or even power folding ORVMs.

Carens Prestige

Here’s what it offers over the Premium variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort Safety Infotainment Highlights Integrated roof rails

LED turn signal on ORVM Two-tone black and beige interiors

Fabric-leatherette seats Power adjustable ORVMs

Driving rear view monitor

12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4.2 TFT display Front parking sensors

Rear view camera with dynamic guidelines 8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wireless phone projection Other features Shark fin antenna Retractable tray and cup holder

Passenger seatback pockets

Luggage lamp

Console lamp with sunglass holder Steering mounted audio controls

Keyless entry

Headlamp auto light control

One-touch up/down driver window Follow me home headlamps 6 speakers

Bluetooth and voice recognition

The one-above base Prestige variant adds a better digitised instrument cluster, an infotainment system, rear parking camera, and front parking sensors. This could be the most popular variant for the new Kia MPV, as long as it is priced right.

Carens Prestige Plus

Here’s what it offers over the Prestige variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort Safety Infotainment Highlights LED taillamps

LED DRLs

16-inch dual tone alloy wheels Rear sunshade curtains Auto AC

Smart key with remote engine start (not with 1.4 turbo-petrol MT)

Cruise control Rear wiper, washer and defogger Other features Push-button start

Power folding ORVMs

Drive modes (DCT only)

Cooling cup holders in 1st and 2nd rows

The mid-spec Carens Prestige Plus is the first variant to be offered with an automatic transmission, the 7-speed DCT with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Most importantly, it adds rear washer, wiper and defogger, along with auto AC. Buyers also no longer get the option of the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Carens Luxury

Here’s what it offers over the Prestige Plus variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort Safety Infotainment Highlights LED headlamps

Ice cube LED fog lamps

LED DRLs with turn signals 64 colour ambient mood lighting

Premium leatherette seats (beige and navy theme)

Retractable seat back table Built-in air purifier 10.25-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect

OTA map and system updates Other features Auto dimming IRVM with Kia Connect buttons

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Sliding under seat tray Telescopic steering adjust

The Carens Luxury trim offers most of the highlight features for the premium MPV such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in air purifier, LED lighting and the 64 colour ambient lighting. It is only available with a manual transmission.

Carens Luxury Plus

Here’s what it offers over the Luxury variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort Safety Infotainment Highlights Sunroof 2nd row captain seats (6-seater option) Ventilated front seats

Wireless charging with cooling function 8 speaker BOSE sound system Other features LED cabin lamps

Ambient lighting linked to driving modes (DCT, AT only) Paddle shifters (DCT, AT)

Rain sensing wipers

The Luxury Plus variant is the only one to be available with a six-seater layout and the automatic transmission for the diesel engine. In terms of features, it adds a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose premium sound system, rain sensing wipers and paddle shifters over the previous variant.

We expect Kia to announce the prices of the Carens later in the month. Once launched, we’ll bring you a variant-by-variant analysis to see which offers the best value, so stay tuned to CarDekho for that and more.