Kia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed
Modified On Jan 05, 2022 04:16 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens
It will be available in five trims and will get a lot of safety features as standard
The variant-wise features and specifications of the Kia Carens have been revealed ahead of the launch. It will be available in five trims and with three engine options. The Carens is Kia’s new MPV offering that will sit below the Carnival but above the Seltos. It features Kia’s latest design language, shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Alcazar and is well-equipped with comforts. The Carens gets all the same engines as the Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol (MT), 1.5-litre diesel (MT, AT), and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (MT, DCT).
The Carens five variants are Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Here’s what each has to offer:
Carens Premium
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Safety
|
Infotainment
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
Kia has opted to offer all key safety features as standard with the Carens. That includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system, hill assist and a tyre pressure monitor too. It even gets the one-touch electric tumble function for the second row as standard. On the other hand, it is quite bare in terms of comforts as it doesn’t get any audio system or even power folding ORVMs.
Carens Prestige
Here’s what it offers over the Premium variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Safety
|
Infotainment
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
The one-above base Prestige variant adds a better digitised instrument cluster, an infotainment system, rear parking camera, and front parking sensors. This could be the most popular variant for the new Kia MPV, as long as it is priced right.
Carens Prestige Plus
Here’s what it offers over the Prestige variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Safety
|
Infotainment
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
The mid-spec Carens Prestige Plus is the first variant to be offered with an automatic transmission, the 7-speed DCT with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Most importantly, it adds rear washer, wiper and defogger, along with auto AC. Buyers also no longer get the option of the 1.5-litre petrol engine.
Carens Luxury
Here’s what it offers over the Prestige Plus variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Safety
|
Infotainment
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
The Carens Luxury trim offers most of the highlight features for the premium MPV such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in air purifier, LED lighting and the 64 colour ambient lighting. It is only available with a manual transmission.
Carens Luxury Plus
Here’s what it offers over the Luxury variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Safety
|
Infotainment
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
The Luxury Plus variant is the only one to be available with a six-seater layout and the automatic transmission for the diesel engine. In terms of features, it adds a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose premium sound system, rain sensing wipers and paddle shifters over the previous variant.
We expect Kia to announce the prices of the Carens later in the month. Once launched, we’ll bring you a variant-by-variant analysis to see which offers the best value, so stay tuned to CarDekho for that and more.
2 out of 2 found this helpful