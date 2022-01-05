HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed
Kia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed

Modified On Jan 05, 2022 04:16 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

It will be available in five trims and will get a lot of safety features as standard

The variant-wise features and specifications of the Kia Carens have been revealed ahead of the launch. It will be available in five trims and with three engine options. The Carens is Kia’s new MPV offering that will sit below the Carnival but above the Seltos. It features Kia’s latest design language, shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Alcazar and is well-equipped with comforts. The Carens gets all the same engines as the Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol (MT), 1.5-litre diesel (MT, AT), and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (MT, DCT).

The Carens five variants are Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Here’s what each has to offer:

Carens Premium

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Safety

Infotainment

Highlights

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers (turbo-petrol and diesel)/ 15-inch steel wheels with covers (1.5-litre petrol)

  • Rear spoiler

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Folding armrest in 2nd row with cupholders

  • 60:40 split fold 2nd row (slide, recline)

  • 50:50 split fold 3rd row (recline)

  • Semi-leatherette seats

  • 2nd row one-touch electric tumble

  • Roof-integrated AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row seats

  • 7.5-inch digitized instrument cluster

  • 6 airbags

  • ESC

  • Traction control

  • Hill assist control

  • Downhill brake control

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • None

Other features

  

  • Adjustable headrests

  • Room lamps

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Black and beige theme with indigo accents

  • 12V power socket

  • 5 USB Type-C ports

  • Power windows

  • ISOFIX child seat anchor

  • ABS

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Disc brakes all around

  • None

Kia has opted to offer all key safety features as standard with the Carens. That includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system, hill assist and a tyre pressure monitor too. It even gets the one-touch electric tumble function for the second row as standard. On the other hand, it is quite bare in terms of comforts as it doesn’t get any audio system or even power folding ORVMs.

Carens Prestige

Here’s what it offers over the Premium variant:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Safety

Infotainment

Highlights

  • Integrated roof rails

  • LED turn signal on ORVM

  • Two-tone black and beige interiors

  • Fabric-leatherette seats

  • Power adjustable ORVMs

  • Driving rear view monitor

  • 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4.2 TFT display

  • Front parking sensors

  • Rear view camera with dynamic guidelines

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Wireless phone projection

Other features

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Retractable tray and cup holder

  • Passenger seatback pockets

  • Luggage lamp

  • Console lamp with sunglass holder

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Keyless entry

  • Headlamp auto light control

  • One-touch up/down driver window

  • Follow me home headlamps

  • 6 speakers

  • Bluetooth and voice recognition

The one-above base Prestige variant adds a better digitised instrument cluster, an infotainment system, rear parking camera, and front parking sensors. This could be the most popular variant for the new Kia MPV, as long as it is priced right.

Carens Prestige Plus

Here’s what it offers over the Prestige variant:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Safety

Infotainment

Highlights

  • LED taillamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels

  • Rear sunshade curtains

  • Auto AC

  • Smart key with remote engine start (not with 1.4 turbo-petrol MT)

  • Cruise control

  • Rear wiper, washer and defogger

  

Other features

    

  • Push-button start

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Drive modes (DCT only)

  • Cooling cup holders in 1st and 2nd rows

    

The mid-spec Carens Prestige Plus is the first variant to be offered with an automatic transmission, the 7-speed DCT with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Most importantly, it adds rear washer, wiper and defogger, along with auto AC. Buyers also no longer get the option of the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Carens Luxury 

Here’s what it offers over the Prestige Plus variant:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Safety

Infotainment

Highlights

  • LED headlamps

  • Ice cube LED fog lamps

  • LED DRLs with turn signals

  • 64 colour ambient mood lighting

  • Premium leatherette seats (beige and navy theme)

  • Retractable seat back table

  • Built-in air purifier

  

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect

  • OTA map and system updates

Other features

  

  • Auto dimming IRVM with Kia Connect buttons

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Sliding under seat tray

  • Telescopic steering adjust

    

The Carens Luxury trim offers most of the highlight features for the premium MPV such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in air purifier, LED lighting and the 64 colour ambient lighting. It is only available with a manual transmission.

Carens Luxury Plus

Here’s what it offers over the Luxury variant:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Safety

Infotainment

Highlights

  • Sunroof

  • 2nd row captain seats (6-seater option)

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless charging with cooling function

  

  • 8 speaker BOSE sound system

Other features

  

  • LED cabin lamps

  • Ambient lighting linked to driving modes (DCT, AT only)

  • Paddle shifters (DCT, AT)

  • Rain sensing wipers

    

The Luxury Plus variant is the only one to be available with a six-seater layout and the automatic transmission for the diesel engine. In terms of features, it adds a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose premium sound system, rain sensing wipers and paddle shifters over the previous variant.

We expect Kia to announce the prices of the Carens later in the month. Once launched, we’ll bring you a variant-by-variant analysis to see which offers the best value, so stay tuned to CarDekho for that and more.

