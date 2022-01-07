All Kia Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 54,000
Modified On Jan 07, 2022 04:55 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos
The Seltos’s starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh remains unfazed by the price hike
Maximum increment of up to Rs 54,000 is applicable to the Carnival MPV.
Kia has increased the Sonet’s prices by up to Rs 20,000.
The Seltos has become costlier by up to Rs 11,000.
The Sonet is now priced between Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 13.69 lakh.
Kia now retails the Seltos from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh.
The Carnival’s new prices range from Rs 25.49 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh.
Kia has joined the list of carmakers who have increased the prices of their models with the start of 2022. Both the SUVs and the premium MPV have been subjected to this increment.
Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of each model:
Sonet
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
HTE
|
Rs 6.89 lakh
|
Rs 6.95 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Rs 7.95 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 8.75 lakh
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT
|
HTK+
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
No change
|
HTX
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 10.79 lakh
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX+
|
Rs 11.85 lakh
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 11.95 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
Rs 12.45 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT
|
HTX
|
Rs 11.09 lakh
|
Rs 11.09 lakh
|
No change
|
HTX Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
No change
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
No change
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
No change
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
HTE MT
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 8.65 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.59 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+ MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.09 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX MT Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 11.09 lakh
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX AT Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX+
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
Rs 12.85 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
Rs 12.95 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 13.45 lakh
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
GTX+ AT Dual Tone
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
The Sonet has become pricier by up to Rs 20,000. However, select turbo-petrol variants of the sub-4m SUV have been exempted from the hike.
Also Read: Kia India Revises Colours Of Sonet And Seltos
Seltos
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
No change
|
HTK
|
Rs 10.84 lakh
|
Rs 10.95 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+ iMT
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 13.75 lakh
|
Rs 13.85 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX CVT
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
Rs 14.85 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
GTX (O)
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 16.95 lakh
|
Rs 17.05 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ DCT
|
Rs 17.54 lakh
|
Rs 17.65 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
GTX+ DCT Dual Tone
|
Rs 17.74 lakh
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 17.89 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.65 lakh
|
Rs 10.75 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 13.19 lakh
|
Rs 13.29 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+ AT
|
Rs 14.15 lakh
|
Rs 14.25 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 14.95 lakh
|
Rs 15.05 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX+
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
Rs 17.95 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ AT Dual Tone
|
Rs 18.05 lakh
|
Rs 18.15 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 18.1 lakh
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
+Rs 9,000
Kia has bumped up the prices of the Seltos by up to Rs 11,000. However, the starting price of the compact SUV remains unchanged at Rs 9.95 lakh.
Carnival
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Premium 7-seater
|
Rs 24.95 lakh
|
Rs 25.49 lakh
|
Rs 54,000
|
Premium 8-seater
|
Rs 25.15 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
Prestige 6-seater
|
Rs 28.95 lakh
|
Rs 29.49 lakh
|
Rs 54,000
|
Prestige 7-seater
|
Rs 29.49 lakh
|
Rs 29.99 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Prestige 9-seater
|
Rs 29.95 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
Limousine 7-seater
|
Rs 31.99 lakh
|
Rs 32.49 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Limousine Plus 7-seater
|
Rs 33.99 lakh
|
Rs 34.49 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
The Carnival’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 54,000.
Kia recently discontinued the base-spec Premium 8-seater and the mid-spec Prestige 9-seater variants of the MPV, while offering the Prestige 6-seater in limited numbers.
In terms of upcoming launches, Kia will soon launch its new MPV, called the Carens. The carmaker is also expected to introduce the facelifted Seltos, which was spied testing internationally, in India sometime in the second half of 2022.
All prices, ex-showroom pan-India
