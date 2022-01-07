HomeNew CarsNewsAll Kia Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 54,000
All Kia Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 54,000

Modified On Jan 07, 2022 04:55 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The Seltos’s starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh remains unfazed by the price hike

  • Maximum increment of up to Rs 54,000 is applicable to the Carnival MPV.

  • Kia has increased the Sonet’s prices by up to Rs 20,000.

  • The Seltos has become costlier by up to Rs 11,000.

  • The Sonet is now priced between Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 13.69 lakh.

  • Kia now retails the Seltos from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh.

  • The Carnival’s new prices range from Rs 25.49 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh.

Kia has joined the list of carmakers who have increased the prices of their models with the start of 2022. Both the SUVs and the premium MPV have been subjected to this increment.

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of each model:

Sonet

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.2-litre Petrol

HTE

Rs 6.89 lakh

Rs 6.95 lakh

+Rs 6,000

HTK

Rs 7.89 lakh

Rs 7.95 lakh

+Rs 6,000

HTK+

Rs 8.75 lakh

Rs 8.79 lakh

+Rs 4,000

1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT

HTK+

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh

No change

HTX

Rs 10.39 lakh

Rs 10.49 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX Anniversary Edition

Rs 10.79 lakh

Rs 10.89 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX+

Rs 11.85 lakh

Rs 11.89 lakh

+Rs 4,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 11.95 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

+Rs 4,000

GTX+

Rs 12.29 lakh

Rs 12.35 lakh

+Rs 6,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.39 lakh

Rs 12.45 lakh

+Rs 6,000

1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT

HTX

Rs 11.09 lakh

Rs 11.09 lakh

No change

HTX Anniversary Edition

Rs 11.49 lakh

Rs 11.49 lakh

No change

GTX+

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

No change

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 13.09 lakh

No change

1.5-litre Diesel

HTE MT

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 8.65 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK MT

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 9.59 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+ MT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 10.09 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 10.89 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX MT Anniversary Edition

Rs 11.09 lakh

Rs 11.29 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX AT

Rs 11.49 lakh

Rs 11.69 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX AT Anniversary Edition

Rs 11.89 lakh

Rs 12.09 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX+

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.39 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.29 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+

Rs 12.65 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.75 lakh

Rs 12.95 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 13.45 lakh

Rs 13.59 lakh

+Rs 14,000

GTX+ AT Dual Tone

Rs 13.55 lakh

Rs 13.69 lakh

+Rs 14,000

  • The Sonet has become pricier by up to Rs 20,000. However, select turbo-petrol variants of the sub-4m SUV have been exempted from the hike.

Seltos

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre Petrol

HTE

Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh

No change

HTK

Rs 10.84 lakh

Rs 10.95 lakh

+Rs 11,000

HTK+

Rs 11.89 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+ iMT

Rs 12.29 lakh

Rs 12.39 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX

Rs 13.75 lakh

Rs 13.85 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX CVT

Rs 14.75 lakh

Rs 14.85 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

GTX (O)

Rs 15.45 lakh

Rs 15.55 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+

Rs 16.75 lakh

Rs 16.85 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 16.95 lakh

Rs 17.05 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ DCT

Rs 17.54 lakh

Rs 17.65 lakh

+Rs 11,000

GTX+ DCT Dual Tone

Rs 17.74 lakh

Rs 17.85 lakh

+Rs 11,000

X-Line DCT

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 17.89 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1.5-litre Diesel

HTE

Rs 10.65 lakh

Rs 10.75 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.09 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+

Rs 13.19 lakh

Rs 13.29 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+ AT

Rs 14.15 lakh

Rs 14.25 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX

Rs 14.95 lakh

Rs 15.05 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX+

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 16.09 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.29 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 17.85 lakh

Rs 17.95 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ AT Dual Tone

Rs 18.05 lakh

Rs 18.15 lakh

+Rs 10,000

X-Line AT

Rs 18.1 lakh

Rs 18.19 lakh

+Rs 9,000

  • Kia has bumped up the prices of the Seltos by up to Rs 11,000. However, the starting price of the compact SUV remains unchanged at Rs 9.95 lakh.

Carnival

Kia Carnival

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Premium 7-seater

Rs 24.95 lakh 

Rs 25.49 lakh

Rs 54,000

Premium 8-seater 

Rs 25.15 lakh

Discontinued

--

Prestige 6-seater

Rs 28.95 lakh

Rs 29.49 lakh 

Rs 54,000

Prestige 7-seater

Rs 29.49 lakh

Rs 29.99 lakh

Rs 50,000

Prestige 9-seater

Rs 29.95 lakh

Discontinued

--

Limousine 7-seater

Rs 31.99 lakh

Rs 32.49 lakh

Rs 50,000

Limousine Plus 7-seater

Rs 33.99 lakh 

Rs 34.49 lakh

Rs 50,000

In terms of upcoming launches, Kia will soon launch its new MPV, called the Carens. The carmaker is also expected to introduce the facelifted Seltos, which was spied testing internationally, in India sometime in the second half of 2022.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

