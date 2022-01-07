Modified On Jan 07, 2022 04:55 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The Seltos’s starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh remains unfazed by the price hike

Maximum increment of up to Rs 54,000 is applicable to the Carnival MPV.

Kia has increased the Sonet’s prices by up to Rs 20,000.

The Seltos has become costlier by up to Rs 11,000.

The Sonet is now priced between Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 13.69 lakh.

Kia now retails the Seltos from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh.

The Carnival’s new prices range from Rs 25.49 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh.

Kia has joined the list of carmakers who have increased the prices of their models with the start of 2022. Both the SUVs and the premium MPV have been subjected to this increment.

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of each model:

Sonet

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.2-litre Petrol HTE Rs 6.89 lakh Rs 6.95 lakh +Rs 6,000 HTK Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh +Rs 6,000 HTK+ Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh +Rs 4,000 1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT HTK+ Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh No change HTX Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 10.79 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX+ Rs 11.85 lakh Rs 11.89 lakh +Rs 4,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 11.95 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh +Rs 4,000 GTX+ Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh +Rs 6,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh +Rs 6,000 1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT HTX Rs 11.09 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh No change HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh No change GTX+ Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh No change GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 13.09 lakh No change 1.5-litre Diesel HTE MT Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK MT Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.59 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.09 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX MT Anniversary Edition Rs 11.09 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX AT Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX AT Anniversary Edition Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.75 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ AT Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh +Rs 14,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh +Rs 14,000

The Sonet has become pricier by up to Rs 20,000. However, select turbo-petrol variants of the sub-4m SUV have been exempted from the hike.

Seltos

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre Petrol HTE Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh No change HTK Rs 10.84 lakh Rs 10.95 lakh +Rs 11,000 HTK+ Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ iMT Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 13.85 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX CVT Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 14.85 lakh +Rs 10,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol GTX (O) Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 15.55 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 16.85 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 16.95 lakh Rs 17.05 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 17.65 lakh +Rs 11,000 GTX+ DCT Dual Tone Rs 17.74 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh +Rs 11,000 X-Line DCT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.89 lakh +Rs 10,000 1.5-litre Diesel HTE Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 10.75 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 13.29 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ AT Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Rs 14.95 lakh Rs 15.05 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX+ Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ AT Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 17.95 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 18.05 lakh Rs 18.15 lakh +Rs 10,000 X-Line AT Rs 18.1 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh +Rs 9,000

Kia has bumped up the prices of the Seltos by up to Rs 11,000. However, the starting price of the compact SUV remains unchanged at Rs 9.95 lakh.

Carnival

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Premium 7-seater Rs 24.95 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh Rs 54,000 Premium 8-seater Rs 25.15 lakh Discontinued -- Prestige 6-seater Rs 28.95 lakh Rs 29.49 lakh Rs 54,000 Prestige 7-seater Rs 29.49 lakh Rs 29.99 lakh Rs 50,000 Prestige 9-seater Rs 29.95 lakh Discontinued -- Limousine 7-seater Rs 31.99 lakh Rs 32.49 lakh Rs 50,000 Limousine Plus 7-seater Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 34.49 lakh Rs 50,000

In terms of upcoming launches, Kia will soon launch its new MPV, called the Carens. The carmaker is also expected to introduce the facelifted Seltos, which was spied testing internationally, in India sometime in the second half of 2022.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

